Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s humbling 45-13 loss to Iowa State

The Cyclones hammered the Cougars on their home field in a game that was a blowout from the start

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s humbling 45-13 loss to Iowa State
The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Iowa State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final score

Iowa State 45, BYU 13

The Cougars were embarrassed on their home field, as Iowa State became bowl eligible and stayed in the Big 12 race with a runaway win.

The Cyclones scored on seven of their first nine drives — that included six touchdowns — and put up 443 yards of total offense. Iowa State converted 8 of 14 third downs.

BYU, meanwhile, had 318 yards and converted just 1 of 11 third downs in another night full of offensive struggles.

Third quarter

Iowa State 45, BYU 13

5:36 — Iowa State scored on a second straight drive on another long play, as Abu Sama ran 59 yards for a score. Iowa State 45, BYU 13.

8:27 — BYU gave up a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Noel on a third-and-1 play, stopping any momentum the Cougars had after their score. Iowa State 38, BYU 13.

10:05 — The Cougars finally pulled out some creativity on offense.

Wide receiver Parker Kingston threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex, giving BYU the first score of the second half. Iowa State 31, BYU 13.

The two-point conversion was not successful.

Halftime

Iowa State 31, BYU 7

The Cougars are getting utterly dominated again.

Iowa State has 235 yards of total offense to 97 for the Cougars — 75 of those yards came on BYU’s lone scoring drive.

BYU has 6 — let me repeat that, 6 — passing yards at halftime.

The Cougars’ effort is as frigid as the November air tonight.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) breaks free from the BYU Cougars defense to score a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 31-7 after the PAT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones running back Cartevious Norton (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 24-7 after the PAT, in the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes under pressure during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) passes during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) makes a touchdown catch, leaving the Iowa State Cyclones up 10-7 after the PAT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell works the sideline during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones running back Cartevious Norton (5) and tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) celebrate after Norton ran for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 24-7 after the PAT, in the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars wide receiver Koa Eldredge (80) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell talk after the Cyclines beat the Cougars 45-13 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) celebrates after making a touchdown catch, leaving the Iowa State Cyclones up 10-7 after the PAT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones running back Eli Sanders (6) evades the tackle from BYU Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 31-7 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Attendance dwindles in the fourth quarter as Iowa State Cyclones leads the BYU Cougars 45-13 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) and quarterback Rocco Becht (3) celebrate after Sama made a long run for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 43-13 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) celebrates after making a long run for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 43-13 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) and tight end Easton Dean (87) celebrate after Noel made a long run for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 38-13 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Second quarter

Iowa State 31, BYU 7

1:28 — Iowa State’s Abu Sama scored on a 13-yard run, capping a 66-yard drive with the Cyclones’ fourth touchdown of the half. Iowa State 31, BYU 7.

8:02 — Cartevious Norton scored on an 11-yard touchdown run, extending the Cyclones’ lead. Iowa State 24, BYU 7.

Iowa State marched 80 yards on 11 plays on the scoring drive and converted a pair of long third downs.

First quarter

Iowa State 17, BYU 7

1:03 — Eli Saunders scored on a 4-yard run on second-and-goal, the Cyclones’ third score of the first quarter. Iowa State 17, BYU 7.

Iowa State marched 72 yards on nine plays to retake a double-digit lead, a drive that included a key third-down conversion in ISU territory early in the drive.

8:47 — BYU needed that.

The Cougars responded to the early two turnovers by scoring on a 5-yard pass to Jojo Phillips, the first catch of his college career. Iowa State 10, BYU 7.

BYU marched the ball 75 yards in seven plays, running the ball six straight times for 70 yards before the touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff, his first as a Cougar.

Aidan Robbins ran the ball for 44 yards on three carries on the drive, while Retzlaff had three carries for 26 yards.

11:34 — BYU turned the ball over — again — and it led to a Chase Contreraz 31-yard field goal. Iowa State 10, BYU 0.

The Cyclones got a second possession deep inside BYU territory — this time at the Cougars 17 — after Ray Paulo fumbled on the kickoff following Iowa State’s touchdown.

13:32 — Iowa State scored three plays after forcing the first turnover of the game, as Jaylin Noel caught a 4-yard pass for a touchdown. Iowa State 7, BYU 0.

On the first play of the game, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw an interception — Will McLaughlin picked the pass and returned it 4 yards to the BYU 32.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Iowa State.

