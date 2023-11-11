Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s humbling 45-13 loss to Iowa State

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Iowa State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final score

Iowa State 45, BYU 13

The Cougars were embarrassed on their home field, as Iowa State became bowl eligible and stayed in the Big 12 race with a runaway win.

The Cyclones scored on seven of their first nine drives — that included six touchdowns — and put up 443 yards of total offense. Iowa State converted 8 of 14 third downs.

BYU, meanwhile, had 318 yards and converted just 1 of 11 third downs in another night full of offensive struggles.

Third quarter

Iowa State 45, BYU 13

5:36 — Iowa State scored on a second straight drive on another long play, as Abu Sama ran 59 yards for a score. Iowa State 45, BYU 13.

Have a night @AB3_sama 👀



8 Att.

110 Yds.

2 TD

13.8 Avg.



🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/8Ev8v7tMpc — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 12, 2023

8:27 — BYU gave up a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Noel on a third-and-1 play, stopping any momentum the Cougars had after their score. Iowa State 38, BYU 13.

10:05 — The Cougars finally pulled out some creativity on offense.

Wide receiver Parker Kingston threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex, giving BYU the first score of the second half. Iowa State 31, BYU 13.

The two-point conversion was not successful.

Halftime

Iowa State 31, BYU 7

The Cougars are getting utterly dominated again.

Iowa State has 235 yards of total offense to 97 for the Cougars — 75 of those yards came on BYU’s lone scoring drive.

BYU has 6 — let me repeat that, 6 — passing yards at halftime.

The Cougars’ effort is as frigid as the November air tonight.

1 of 25 2 of 25 3 of 25 4 of 25 5 of 25 6 of 25 7 of 25 8 of 25 9 of 25 10 of 25 11 of 25 12 of 25 13 of 25 14 of 25 15 of 25 16 of 25 17 of 25 18 of 25 19 of 25 20 of 25 21 of 25 22 of 25 23 of 25 24 of 25 25 of 25

Second quarter

Iowa State 31, BYU 7

1:28 — Iowa State’s Abu Sama scored on a 13-yard run, capping a 66-yard drive with the Cyclones’ fourth touchdown of the half. Iowa State 31, BYU 7.

8:02 — Cartevious Norton scored on an 11-yard touchdown run, extending the Cyclones’ lead. Iowa State 24, BYU 7.

Norton finds pay dirt for the third time this season ‼@CarteviousN



💻 ESPN pic.twitter.com/X08cB8jAix — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 12, 2023

Iowa State marched 80 yards on 11 plays on the scoring drive and converted a pair of long third downs.

First quarter

Iowa State 17, BYU 7

1:03 — Eli Saunders scored on a 4-yard run on second-and-goal, the Cyclones’ third score of the first quarter. Iowa State 17, BYU 7.

Iowa State marched 72 yards on nine plays to retake a double-digit lead, a drive that included a key third-down conversion in ISU territory early in the drive.

8:47 — BYU needed that.

The Cougars responded to the early two turnovers by scoring on a 5-yard pass to Jojo Phillips, the first catch of his college career. Iowa State 10, BYU 7.

BYU marched the ball 75 yards in seven plays, running the ball six straight times for 70 yards before the touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff, his first as a Cougar.

Aidan Robbins ran the ball for 44 yards on three carries on the drive, while Retzlaff had three carries for 26 yards.

11:34 — BYU turned the ball over — again — and it led to a Chase Contreraz 31-yard field goal. Iowa State 10, BYU 0.

The Cyclones got a second possession deep inside BYU territory — this time at the Cougars 17 — after Ray Paulo fumbled on the kickoff following Iowa State’s touchdown.

13:32 — Iowa State scored three plays after forcing the first turnover of the game, as Jaylin Noel caught a 4-yard pass for a touchdown. Iowa State 7, BYU 0.

On the first play of the game, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw an interception — Will McLaughlin picked the pass and returned it 4 yards to the BYU 32.

Can't ask for a better start than that!



💻 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Htvydxyoda — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 12, 2023

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Iowa State.