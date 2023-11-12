Where Utah and Arizona rank in the AP, coaches polls ahead of this week’s matchup

Four the fourth time in five weeks, Utah will face a ranked opponent when the Utes play at Arizona next Saturday.

Utah, coming off a 35-28 loss at then-No. 5 Washington, was eliminated from Pac-12 title race but is still ranked No. 16 in both the latest Associated Press poll and the coaches rankings. Both top 25 polls were released Sunday.

Arizona, meanwhile, is coming off a close win at Colorado. The Wildcats jumped to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches.

The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. In last week’s edition, Utah was No. 18 and Arizona came in at No. 21.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

There wasn’t a lot of change the Pac-12 teams in the AP poll, outside of Utah dropping following its close loss at Washington.

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 12 AP poll:



No. 5: Washington (10-0) — no change after beating then-No. 13 Utah 35-28.

— no change after beating then-No. 13 Utah 35-28. No. 6: Oregon (9-1) — no change after beating USC 36-27.

— no change after beating USC 36-27. No. 10: Oregon State (8-2) — up two spots after beating Stanford 62-17.

— up two spots after beating Stanford 62-17. No. 16: Utah (7-3) — down three spots after losing to then-No. 5 Washington 35-28.

— down three spots after losing to then-No. 5 Washington 35-28. No. 19: Arizona (7-3) — up four spots after beating Colorado 34-31.

Unforeseen losses for Oklahoma State and Kansas caused a shakeup for Big 12 teams in the AP rankings, while Kansas State is back in the poll.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 12 AP poll:



No. 7: Texas (9-1) — no change after beating TCU 29-26.

— no change after beating TCU 29-26. No. 14: Oklahoma (8-2) — up three spots after beating West Virginia 59-20.

— up three spots after beating West Virginia 59-20. No. 23: Kansas State (7-3) — re-entered poll after beating Baylor 59-25.

— re-entered poll after beating Baylor 59-25. No. 24: Oklahoma State (7-3) — down nine spots after losing to UCF 45-3.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

This week’s AP top 5 did not change:



No. 1: Georgia (10-0) — no change after beating then-No. 10 Ole Miss 52-17.

— no change after beating then-No. 10 Ole Miss 52-17. No. 2: Michigan (10-0) — no change after beating then-No. 9 Penn State 24-15.

— no change after beating then-No. 9 Penn State 24-15. No. 3: Ohio State (10-0) — no change after beating Michigan State 38-3.

— no change after beating Michigan State 38-3. No. 4: Florida State (10-0) — no change after beating Miami 27-20.

— no change after beating Miami 27-20. No. 5: Washington (10-0) — no change after beating then-No. 13 Utah 35-28.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 12 coaches poll:



No. 5: Washington (10-0) — no change after beating then-No. 14 Utah 35-28.

— no change after beating then-No. 14 Utah 35-28. No. 6: Oregon (9-1) — no change after beating USC 36-27.

— no change after beating USC 36-27. No. 10: Oregon State (8-2) — up three spots after beating Stanford 62-17.

— up three spots after beating Stanford 62-17. No. 16: Utah (7-3) — down two spots after losing to then-No. 5 Washington 35-28.

— down two spots after losing to then-No. 5 Washington 35-28. No. 22: Arizona (7-3) — up two spots after beating Colorado 34-31.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 12 coaches poll:



No. 7: Texas (9-1) — no change after beating TCU 29-26.

— no change after beating TCU 29-26. No. 13: Oklahoma (8-2) — up three spots after beating West Virginia 59-20.

— up three spots after beating West Virginia 59-20. No. 24: Kansas State (7-3) — re-entered poll after beating Baylor 59-25.

— re-entered poll after beating Baylor 59-25. No. 25: Oklahoma State (7-3) — down eight spots after losing to UCF 45-3.

Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

There were no changes in this week’s coaches top 5:

