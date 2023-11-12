The Utah State Aggies will be facing a new-look Boise State Broncos team Saturday night in Logan.

Boise State has fired head coach Andy Avalos, news that became official Sunday morning after several initial reports.

Avalos was in his third season as head coach of the Broncos and was coming off a successful 10-4 season in 2022 (BSU lost to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game).

This season, however, Boise State has largely underperformed expectations — the Broncos were picked to win the conference this year — at 5-5 overall and is in danger of finishing with its first losing season since 1997 with games remaining at Utah State (5-5) and against Air Force (8-2).

Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

“I am grateful for the passion, effort and dedication Andy has given to our community and his alma mater while serving as our head coach,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “Andy will always be a Bronco and we wish him and his family all the best in their next steps.”

The Broncos have dealt with considerable upheaval/uncertainty at the quarterback position this season, with Avalos choosing to play both incumbent starter Taylen Green and true freshman (former American Fork High School standout) Maddux Madsen.

Last week Broncos leading wide receiver Eric McAlister unexpectedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, leading Avalos to hint that he had been recruited in-season by Power Five programs.

Avalos’ 22-14 overall record as head coach at Boise State is the worst record by a Broncos head coach (minimum three seasons) since the inception of the football program.

Previous head coaches Bryan Harsin, Chris Petersen, Dan Hawkins and Dirk Koetter only had two seasons with seven or fewer wins combined in 23 years, while Avalos was in danger of two seven-win campaigns in two of three seasons.

Boise State next plays Saturday night in Logan, against the Aggies. Utah State is coming off back-to-back wins over San Diego State and Nevada and needs to win one of its final two games in order to become bowl eligible for the 11th time in 13 seasons.

