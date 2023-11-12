Tim Scott ends his 2024 presidential campaign

Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott ended his 2024 bid for president Sunday night.

He revealed the surprising news in an announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy on Fox News. The Associated Press confirmed the announcement.

“I love America more today than I did on May 22,” Scott said. “But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign.”

What did Tim Scott’s presidential campaign focus on?

Scott’s campaign focused “on an uplifting message about his success in vaulting from poverty to political power and providing a ‘happy warrior’ in the White House,” The Washington Post reported.

What did Tim Scott say about ending his presidential campaign?

At the beginning of his run, Scott was polling close to the top but has since fallen in the polls following the GOP debates, according to Reuters.

“I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me: ‘Not now, Tim,’” Scott said on Gowdy’s show.

During the interview, Scott said he was not planning on endorsing another candidate at this point.

“I’m going to recommend that the voters study each candidate and their candidacies and frankly, their past and make a decision for the future of the country,” Scott said. “The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse.”