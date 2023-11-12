Weber State basketball upsets 23rd-ranked Saint Mary’s on the road

The Weber State Wildcats basketball team scored a big upset Sunday night, as they beat the 23rd-ranked Saint Mary’s Gaels on the road 61-57.

The Wildcats trailed by 16 with 13:48 to play but had it down to single digits just over three minutes later as part of a 14-0 run that got the game tied up at 49 with 5:44 to play.

The Gaels immediately responded at that point, but Weber State opened up a 58-53 lead with 2:21 to play on a 3-pointer from Blaise Threatt, and the Wildcats held on from there.

Weber State was led by a tremendous performance from star Dillon Jones, who scored 29 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

The 6-foot-6, 235 pound Jones will have eyes on him this season after he was a surprise star in the spring at the NBA draft combine before deciding to return to Weber State.

While Jones had the biggest stat line on the night, a bunch of his teammates stepped up during the decisive run. No other Wildcat finished in double figures for the game, but all six players who scored put up at least seven points.

Weber State, which was picked to win the Big Sky Conference this season under second-year head coach Eric Duft, moves to 2-0 on the season.

The Wildcats will now head north of the border to play in the Atlantic Slam in Canada. They will first face Gardner-Webb on Friday, followed by Yale and Colgate.

Saint Mary’s will next face San Diego State at home on Friday.

