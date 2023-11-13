High school boys basketball: 2023 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new head basketball coaches in 3A this year: Kaylie Gudka (Grantsville), Scott Hunt (Morgan), Norm Hayter (South Summit), Curtis Condie (Union) and Alex Lossee (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Manti Templars

manti

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Devin Shakespear (10th year).

2023 record: 24-2 (first in Region 14 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Beat Juab, 88-58, in the 3A championship.



2023 offense: 71.1 ppg (No. 1 in 3A).

71.1 ppg (No. 1 in 3A). 2023 defense: 52.9 ppg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Reggie Frischknecht, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Austin Thomas, Sr.

Jessen Barton, Sr.

Hunter Stevens, Sr.

Jaden Barton, Sr.

Preston Thompson, Sr.

Coach comment:

“With four new starters, the team is excited to form an identity and get better each day. We have a tough preseason to learn more about ourselves and have opportunity for growth.”

2. Richfield Wildcats

richfield

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Rand Janes (18th year).

2023 record: 18-6 (second in Region 12 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juab, 46-44, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58.5 ppg (No. 6 in 3A).

58.5 ppg (No. 6 in 3A). 2023 defense: 52.3 ppg (No. 5 in 3A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Miles Barnett, Guard, Sr.

Cort Moon, Forward, Sr.

Nate Young, Center, Sr.

Gage Yardley, Guard, Jr.

Griffin Wayman, Guard, Jr.

Slate Reitz, Guard, Jr.

Malik Fautin, Forward, Jr.

Garrett Wayman, Guard, So.

Key newcomers:



Jorgen Southwick, Forward, So.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to watching this group compete together.”

3. Emery Spartans

emery

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Dave Justice (third year).

2023 record: 17-6 (first in Region 12 with a 7-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 48-42, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 68 ppg (No. 2 in 3A).

68 ppg (No. 2 in 3A). 2023 defense: 56.1 ppg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Wade Stilson, PG, Sr.

Luke Justice, PG, Sr.

Zack Tuttle, SF, Sr.

Creek Sharp, PF, Sr.

Matt Olsen, PF, Sr.

Mason Stilson, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jace Frandsen, SG, Jr.

West Johansen, C, Jr.

Scott Johansen, SF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Players have been working hard in the offseason and really looking forward to the upcoming year.”

4. Canyon View Falcons

Canyon View

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kim Blackner (second year).

2023 record: 15-10 (third in Region 12 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 70-52, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 59.8 ppg (No. 4 in 3A).

59.8 ppg (No. 4 in 3A). 2023 defense: 55 ppg (No. 10 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Jace Farrow, Guard, Sr.

Trae Buhler, Forward, Sr.

Carson Miles, Guard, Sr.

Ty Attig, Guard, Jr.

Felps Sanders, Guard, Sr.

Scotty Irons, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Este Camba, Guard, Jr.

Asher Slack, Guard, Jr.

Seth Morris, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are replacing a lot of seniors from last season but are optimistic about this team. They’ve had a really good off season in preparation for their chance to compete at the varsity level.”

5. Juab Wasps

juab

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kamron Wright (seventh year).

2023 record: 17-8 (second in Region 14 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 88-58, in the 3A championship.



2023 offense: 57.5 ppg (No. 8 in 3A).

57.5 ppg (No. 8 in 3A). 2023 defense: 50.8 ppg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Braxton Hooper, Center, Sr.

Kanyon Mattinson, Center, Sr.

Austin Park, Guard, Jr.

Jay Rowley, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Daymon Wright, Guard, Sr.

Tate Halverson, Forward, Sr.

Austin Hopoate, Forward, Sr.

Owen Bailey, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are very excited to get the year underway. We have had a good off-season and have had several players working hard to prepare themselves for the upcoming season. The new region should prove to be very difficult and a lot of fun as every game will be a battle.”

6. North Sanpete Hawks

north sanpete

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Bill Pollock (third year).

2023 record: 10-14 (fourth in Region 14 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Emery, 72-59, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 55.6 ppg (No. 10 in 3A).

55.6 ppg (No. 10 in 3A). 2023 defense: 57.3 ppg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Dimick Huntington, Guard, Sr.

Cole Cook, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ridge Hendry, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re hopeful and excited about our upcoming opportunity.”

7. Carbon Dinos

carbon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jared Butler (fifth year).

2023 record: 8-13 (fourth in Region 12 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 70-54, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 55.3 ppg (No. 11 in 3A).

55.3 ppg (No. 11 in 3A). 2023 defense: 59.8 ppg (No. 17 in 3A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Zeke Willson, Guard, Sr.

Ryker Butler, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “We are young. I am excited to see how we progress.”

8. Delta Rabbits

delta

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kurtis Topham (eighth year).

2023 record: 3-19 (fifth in Region 14 with a 1-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Union, 38-35, in the 3A first round.



2023 offense: 43.7 ppg (No. 19 in 3A).

43.7 ppg (No. 19 in 3A). 2023 defense: 59.6 ppg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Cai Henderson, Guard, Sr.

Marcus Chase, Forward, Sr.

Kale Brough, Forward, Sr.

Jaytn Brough, Guard, Jr.

Bronco Bundy, Guard, So.

Tate Topahm, Guard, Jr.

Mason Robinson, Guard, So.

Key newcomers:



Hunt Robinson, Guard, Jr.

Kobe Driggs, Center, So.

Brodey Cleaver, Forward, So.

Coach comment: “With pretty much our whole team back and some of our younger kids with a year of experience under their belt, we hope to take a big step and be a very competitive this year. We also know that our region is very tough and we will have to play extremely well for that to happen.”

Region 13

1. Morgan Trojans

morgan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Scott Hunt (first year).

2023 record: 17-8 (tied for first in Region 13 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 52-43, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 59.4 ppg (No. 5 in 3A).

59.4 ppg (No. 5 in 3A). 2023 defense: 53.4 ppg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Derrick Tilby, G, Sr.

Kolton Asay, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Lincoln Gilson, G, Jr.

Nate Pace, F, Jr.

Nick Preece, F, Jr.

Ben Russell, F, Jr.

Mason Williams, F, So.

Bracken Saunders, F, So.

Brody Peterson, G, So.

Jack Hurd, G, So.

Jake Hansen, G, So.

Coach comment: “Morgan will be a young team but one with lots of talent. We are excited to put the pieces together to be a competitive team this season. Effort, toughness, selflessness and accountability will be our calling card. Passion and joy will a trademark for those who compete. The players are excited to put their stamp on the program.”

2. Ogden Tigers

ogden

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Trent Porter (second year).

2023 record: 8-13 (third in Region 13 with a 4-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 59-40, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 53.9 ppg (No. 12 in 3A).

2023 defense: 55.2 ppg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Teegan Porter SG, Sr.

Stockton Marriott PG, Sr.

Bingham Call C, Sr.

Josh Cochran F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jesse Jones, G/F, So.

Coach comment: “We have a few guys with significant varsity experience this season. Last year that wasn’t the case.”

3. South Summit Wildcats

south summit

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Norm Hayer (first year).

2023 record: 11-10 (fourth in Region 13 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juab, 68-61, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 60.7 ppg (No. 3 in 3A).

60.7 ppg (No. 3 in 3A). 2023 defense: 58.6 ppg (No. 15 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Grantsville Cowboys

grantsville

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kaylie Gudka (first year).

2023 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 13 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 63-49, in the 3A semifinals.



2023 offense: 53.8 ppg (No. 13 in 3A).

53.8 ppg (No. 13 in 3A). 2023 defense: 47.7 ppg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Ethan Powell, G/F, Sr.

Bryson Roberts, PG/SG, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are so excited to be able to coach this great group of young men. We are coming in with a lot of length at almost every position this year. Definitely a different look and style of play this year compared to last year. The competitiveness and drive these guys have will fun to watch! Go Cowboys.”

5. Union Cougars

union

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Curtis Condie (first year).

2023 record: 10-14 (third in Region 14 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 62-45, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 53.6 ppg (No. 15 in 3A).

53.6 ppg (No. 15 in 3A). 2023 defense: 56.9 ppg (No. 13 in 3A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Ben Adamson, Forward, Sr.

Brady Bell, Guard, Jr.

Brooks Burgess, Guard, Sr.

Kolby Kettle, Guard, Sr.

Andrus Jensen, Guard, Jr.

Gavin Miller, Guard/Forward, Jr.

Wayke Olsen, Guard, Jr.

Gideon Owen, Forward, Jr.

Brady Whiting, Guard, Sr.

Tanner Womack, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a nice group of young men. They have high character and truly like each other. We will see if we can come together on the court and achieve the goals that they want to achieve.”

6. Ben Lomond Scots

Ben Lomond

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tanoka Beard (fifth year).

2023 record: 2-20 (fifth in Region 13 with a 1-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Sanpete, 68-37, in the 3A first round.



2023 offense: 45.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A).

45.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A). 2023 defense: 60.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Hunter Christensen, G, Sr.

Jake East, C/F, Sr.

Jordan Harrison, G, So.

Davian Muñoz, G, Sr.

Manase Tuatagoloa, F, So.

Jaxon Watson, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Johnathan Alvarez, F, Sr.

Deshawn Holland, G, So.

Region 14

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

judge

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Sanjin Kolovrat (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-12 (third in Region 15 with a 2-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 51-38, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense : 53 ppg (No. 16 in 3A).

: 53 ppg (No. 16 in 3A). 2023 defense: 52.9 ppg (No. 6 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Aaydan Saucedo, Guard, Sr.

Longar Alor, Wing, Jr.

Deng Deng, Guard, Jr.

Majak Deng, Guard, Jr.

Aymen Ismail, Guard, So.

Ike Mitchell, Wing, So.

Key newcomers:



JJ Apathjang, Guard, Jr.

Deniz Akbas, Guard, Jr.

Aly Tapo, Forward, Jr.

AJ Peek, Guard, So.

Solomon King, Wing, So.

Coach comment: “We have a great group of guys who are figuring out how to play with each other with a mix of returners and some new faces. Senior guard Aaydan Saucedo, a four-year starter, is one of our leaders and among the best shotmakers in the state; he will hit 1,000 career points early in the preseason. Big wing Longar Alor is expected to make a giant leap for us in his junior year after shooting 38% from 3 last season. I’m also excited about our new guys; we will play hard and try to get better every day.”

2. Summit Academy Bears

summit academy

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Alex Lossee (first year).

2023 record: 20-6 (second in Region 15 with a 4-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juab, 51-50, in the 3A semifinals.



2023 offense: 53.8 ppg (No. 13 in 3A).

53.8 ppg (No. 13 in 3A). 2023 defense: 39.2 ppg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Stewart Woodward, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of players new to our varsity program. It will be a dogfight for us every night.”

3. American Heritage Patriots

american heritage

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Paora Winitana (fourth year).

2023 record: 17-5 (first in Region 18 with a 9-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 48-33, in the 2A semifinals.



2023 offense: 72 ppg (No. 1 in 2A).

72 ppg (No. 1 in 2A). 2023 defense: 50.7 ppg (No. 3 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Niwhai Winitana, Shooting guard, Sr.

Weston Larson, Combo guard, Jr.

Kyle Mena, Forward, Sr.

Sam Van Der Beek, Forward, Sr.

Jaden Adams, Forward, Sr.

Nate Zimmerman, Center, Jr.

James Matsen, Combo guard, So.

Jayce Christofferson, PG, So.

John Bushman, PG, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Brady Perry, Combo guard, Jr.

Jackson Black, Shooting guard , Fr.

Mana WInitana, PG, Fr.

Coach comment: “This group has been together for the last three years. After a lot of work, experience, learning, and preparation, we (are) ready and excited for this up and coming season. We have a great leadership group who understand our style of play and what’s important to us as a team and school. We have five seniors who are returning with a mix of some great young talent coming through.

“Niwhai Winitana and Weston Larson are two of the best shooters we have in the state, they are great at getting to the hoop and their midrange is a strength! We are looking at great seasons for them both. Kyle Mena, Jaden Adams and Sam Van Der Beek, are all seniors who are strong, athletic and long and will make life difficult for teams on both ends of the court. We also have Brady Peery, who is a beast and can do it all with his size and skill, we look forward to seeing what he does in his junior year. Then we have a wave of young talent coming through — 6-foot-8 Nate Zimmerman, 6-4 James Matsen, Jackson Black — shooter and high IQ player, and one of the top freshmen in the state — Mana Winitana. With Mana’s intelligence, talent and competitive spirit, we have a point guard who will lead us over the next four years. We are very excited about the future.

“2023-24 will be a difficult season, moving to 3A will be a huge challenge for us, and our preseason schedule consists of games vs Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Maple Mountain, Salem Hills, East and Granger. This is all by design and will help us continue to learn and grow as a program, and prepare us for state in February.”

4. Providence Hall Patriots

providence

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jack Ballard (fourth year).

2023 record: 7-15 (fourth in Region 15 with a 0-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 66-47, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 49.2 ppg (No. 17 in 3A).

49.2 ppg (No. 17 in 3A). 2023 defense: 54.5 ppg (No. 9 in 3A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Dawson McDermaid, SG, Sr.

Dallin Wells, Forward, Sr.

Evan Fraser, Forward, Sr.

Gavin Pace, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to be coming back with so many seniors that gained experience last season. This is a group that has worked hard to get to this moment as seniors and they have the potential to play great basketball.”

