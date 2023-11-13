High school boys basketball: 2023 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are nine new head basketball coaches in 2A this year: Ben Byrd (Grand), Easton Nielson (San Juan), Kevin Biel (CS), Will Barnard (Merit Academy), Kyler Welsh (Utah Military Camp Williams), Dan Baldwin (Draper APA), Chad Loosemore (St. Joseph), Braxton Syrett (Millard) and Trever Smith (Parowan).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 15

1. Duchesne Eagles

duchesne

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Billy Hoopes (ninth year).

2023 record: 14-11 (second in Region 16 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 48-41, in the 2A semifinals.



2023 offense: 57.8 ppg (No. 10 in 2A).

57.8 ppg (No. 10 in 2A). 2023 defense: 52.4 ppg (No. 7 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Grand Red Devils

grand

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ben Byrd (first year).

2023 record: 6-19 (fifth in Region 12 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Providence Hall, 81-70, in the 3A first round.



2023 offense: 57.5 ppg (No. 7 in 3A).

57.5 ppg (No. 7 in 3A). 2023 defense: 71.5 ppg (No. 19 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Lane Berry, Center, Sr.

Jason McKinney, Guard, Sr.

Wyatt Toney, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “Optimistic.”

3. San Juan Broncos

san juan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Easton Nielson (first year).

2023 record: 8-16 (fifth in Region 19 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 50-36, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 53.8 ppg (No. 15 in 2A).

53.8 ppg (No. 15 in 2A). 2023 defense: 62 ppg (No. 18 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

gunnison

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tyson Moosman (third year).

2023 record: 8-14 (tied for fourth in Region 16 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 80-54, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 53.1 ppg (No. 16 in 2A).

53.1 ppg (No. 16 in 2A). 2023 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 12 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

5. North Summit Braves

north summit

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Preece (eighth year).

2023 record: 9-12 (third in Region 16 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 79-55, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 58.4 ppg (No. 9 in 2A).

58.4 ppg (No. 9 in 2A). 2023 defense: 59 ppg (No. 11 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Trevor Richins, G, Jr.

Buck Sargent, F, Jr.

Steele Vernon, G, Sr.

Jake Smith, G, Sr.

Mckayson Pace, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tate Richins, F, Jr.

Bradley Woolstenhulme, F, So.

Kestin Richins, G, So.

Coach comment: “We gained some great experience last year as a team and are looking to build off that this year. Should be another awesome year in 2A basketball with some very talented teams competing for the title.”

6. North Sevier Wolves

North Sevier

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Dakota Shepherd (third year).

2023 record: 9-13 (tied for fourth in Region 16 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Prep WV, 75-69, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 55.8 ppg (No. 13 in 2A).

55.8 ppg (No. 13 in 2A). 2023 defense: 59.7 ppg (No. 15 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Greyson Bennett, G, Sr.

Jacob Johnson, F, Sr.

Warner Roberts, F, Sr.

Efrain Bernardino, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Rylan Frischknecht, G, Jr.

Brayden Hammond F, Jr.

Kade Johnson, G, So.

Brody Bulloch G, So.

Trevor Mangum, F So.

Parker Jensen, G So.

Coach comment: “Excited for this year. We will have a lot of newcomers filling a lot of empty spots. I am excited for the experience we have coming back and looking to be competitive in what will be a very fun year of 2A basketball.”

Region 16

1. APA West Valley Eagles

apa west valley

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Cameron Wood (third year).

2023 record: 17-8 (first in Region 17 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 72-59, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 65.5 ppg (No. 3 in 2A).

65.5 ppg (No. 3 in 2A). 2023 defense: 51.1 ppg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Komy Ocwor, Wing, Sr.

Peter Hakim, PG, Sr.

Brandon Argumedo, Forward, Sr.

Sharmaarkay Mbwera, Guard, So.

Key newcomers:



Moses Duon, Forward, Jr.

Anel Maric, Wing, Jr.

Chris Monroy, Forward, Fr.

Coach comment: “This is the most I have been excited for a season. The boys have worked hard and have the potential to be a really special group.”

2. Rockwell Marshals

rockwell

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: James Taylor (second year).

2023 record: 12-11 (second in Region 18 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 95-60, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 65.8 ppg (No. 2 in 2A).

65.8 ppg (No. 2 in 2A). 2023 defense: 60.8 ppg (No. 17 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Luke Henderson, Guard, Jr.

Micah Shattuck, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Roman Haueter, Guard, Sr.

Tony Nguyen, Guard, Sr.

Kysen Rife, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “This season will be an interesting one. We are very fast and athletic, but also very small. Our season will really come down to how well we shoot the ball and if we can get stops.”

3. Intermountain Christian Lions

ics

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Biel (first year).

2023 record: 3-17 (fifth in Region 22 with a 0-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Whitehorse, 84-71, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 40.3 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

40.3 ppg (No. 20 in 1A). 2023 defense: 62 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Merit Academy Knights

merit

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Will Barnard (first year).

2023 record: 6-16 (fourth in Region 18 with a 4-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 83-23, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 45.1 ppg (No. 21 in 2A).

45.1 ppg (No. 21 in 2A). 2023 defense: 66.6 ppg (No. 22 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

um camp williams

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kyler Welsh (first year).

2023 record: 3-17 (tied for fifth in Region 18 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: N/A.

2023 postseason: Didn’t participate.



2023 offense: 37.0 ppg (No. 23 in 2A).

37.0 ppg (No. 23 in 2A). 2023 defense: 63.0 ppg (No. 19 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

Freedom Prep

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Cameron Koford (fifth year).

2023 record: 1-14 (tied for fifth in Region 18 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 80-41, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 42.2 ppg (No. 22 in 2A).

42.2 ppg (No. 22 in 2A). 2023 defense: 70.4 ppg (No. 23 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

UM Hillfield

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Sylvester Daniels (second year).

2023 record: 4-14 (sixth in Region 17 with a 0-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rockwell, 95-56, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 47.5 ppg (No. 19 in 2A).

47.5 ppg (No. 19 in 2A). 2023 defense: 63.8 ppg (No. 21 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 17

1. Draper APA Eagles

draper apa

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Justin Hadlock (second year).

2023 record: 7-12 (third in Region 17 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 60-57, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 56.2 ppg (No. 11 in 2A).

56.2 ppg (No. 11 in 2A). 2023 defense: 63.2 ppg (No. 20 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Ian Campbell, G, Sr.

Hamza Mohamed, G, Sr.

Lucian Greenwell, F, Jr.

Carter Vijayaraghavan, F, Jr.

Max Jacobsen, F, So.

Carter Johnson, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Parker Overby, G, So.

Urban Baldwin, G, Fr.

Cameron Romero, G, So.

Coach comment: “We have a really great group of kids this year, who are committed to playing for each other. We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

2. American Leadership Eagles

ala

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ronnie Ross (third year).

2023 record: 16-7 (first in Region 15 with a 6-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 71-51, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 56.9 ppg (No. 9 in 3A).

56.9 ppg (No. 9 in 3A). 2023 defense: 49.1 ppg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Tad Swarens, PF, Jr.

Noah Swarens, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jaxson Hunter, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “We should be really good with a good core group back.”

3. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

rowland hall

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Zack Alvidrez (sixth year).

2023 record: 11-12 (second in Region 17 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 76-55, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense : 62.1 ppg (No. 7 in 2A).

: 62.1 ppg (No. 7 in 2A). 2023 defense: 60.6 ppg (No. 16 in 2A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Yeshi Tsering, G, Sr.

Luc Dowdle, G, Jr.

Will Chin, F, Jr.

Noah Bikhazi, G, Jr.

Ian Mellor, G, Jr.

Max Rohovit, G, Sr.

Angus Hickman, G, Jr.

4. Waterford Ravens

waterford

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kory Carpenter (third year).

2023 record: 10-11 (fourth in Region 17 with a 5-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 79-38, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 55 ppg (No. 14 in 2A).

55 ppg (No. 14 in 2A). 2023 defense: 49.5 ppg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Hisham Ali, G, Sr.

Preston Jenkins , F, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Carter Nielson, G, Jr.

Miles Walkingshaw, G, Jr.

Julian Cheffings, G, Jr.

Ahmed Ali, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “The Ravens have their deepest team in the past few years and are excited to see how the season plays out.”

5. Maeser Prep Lions

maeser

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Mas Watabe (14th year).

2023 record: 6-16 (third in Region 18 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Gunnison Valley, 65-50, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 45.5 ppg (No. 20 in 2A).

45.5 ppg (No. 20 in 2A). 2023 defense: 59.4 ppg (No. 14 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jerry Gadd, F, Sr.

Jaden Garner, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jonny Cannon, F/C, So.

Coach comment: “Young players who never had varsity experience in the past need to step up.”

6. St. Joseph Jayhawks

st. joseph

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Chad Loosemore (first year).

2023 record: 8-14 (fifth in Region 17 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 52-38, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 48.8 ppg (No. 17 in 2A).

48.8 ppg (No. 17 in 2A). 2023 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 12 in 2A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Gavin Wolfe, G, Jr.

Gavin Donovan, G, Jr.

Nic Morales, G, Jr.

Gunner Windsor, G, Jr

Declan Yarosik, G, Jr

Mickey McCrea, G/F, Sr.

Dalton Rorabaugh, C/F, Jr.

Jack Brooks, C/F, Jr.

Coach comment: “Each player has worked very hard to improve in every facet of the game. They are excited about the new season. We have only one senior. I am expecting an improved season for this group.”

Region 18

1. Enterprise Wolves

enterprise

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Bud Randall (seventh year).

2023 record: 19-5 (first in Region 19 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 46-40, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 62.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A).

62.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A). 2023 defense: 51.2 ppg (No. 5 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Brady Crouch, Point guard, Sr.

Dax Hunt, Guard, Sr.

Treyson Whitman, Center, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Treysen Randall, Guard, Sr.

Colten Seegmiller, Forward, Jr.

Jackson Hiatt, Point guard, Jr.

Nolan Johnson, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have three returning starters that gave us good minutes last year. We do have a couple of holes to fill and it will be interesting to see who steps up early in the season to fill those holes. We hope to gel together and improve as the season progresses in what is a very competitive Region 18.”

2. South Sevier Rams

south sevier

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Carson Christensen (fifth year).

2023 record: 15-9 (third in Region 19 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 64-49, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 63.2 ppg (No. 4 in 2A).

63.2 ppg (No. 4 in 2A). 2023 defense: 58.1 ppg (No. 10 in 2A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



None.

Key newcomers:



Stockton Roberts, Forward, Jr

Brace Brindley, Guard, Jr

Mackson Bastian, Forward, Jr

Jaggar Redd, Guard, Jr

Peyton Ingram, Guard, Jr

Slade Summerhays, Guard, Jr

Erick Robinson, Forward, Jr

Coach comment: “We are young and looking forward to competing this season and see where we stack up against other teams.”

3. Kanab Cowboys

kanab

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jerron Glazier (third year).

2023 record: 19-6 (second in Region 19 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 56-53, in the 2A championship.



2023 offense: 62.8 ppg (No. 5 in 2A).

62.8 ppg (No. 5 in 2A). 2023 defense: 48.4 ppg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Kale Glover, Jr., G.

Key newcomers:



James Quinn, Jr., C.

Kyle Brown, So, F.

Cash Mortensen, Jr., G.

Trey Castagno, So., G.

Maddux Baird, Sr., C.

Coach comment: “Super excited to see if we can build off of last year’s run we made.”

4. Beaver Beavers

beaver

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Joe Hillock (13th year).

2023 record: 4-18 (sixth in Region 19 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Millard, 57-39, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 48.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A).

48.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A). 2023 defense: 57.6 ppg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Tate Gail, F/C, Sr.

Baylor Blackburn, G/F, Sr.

Deegan Blackner, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Luke Robinson, G, Sr.

Luke Wolff, G, Sr.

Zaiden Gillins, F/C, Jr.

Mason Murdock, G, Jr.

Taiven Gillins, G/F, Jr.

Myka Cluff, G/F, So.

Dominic Tobey, G, So.

Coach comment: “We had a pretty good summer and I hope that carries over into this season for us.”

5. Millard Eagles

millard

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Braxton Syrett (first year).

2023 record: 19-7 (first in Region 16 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 59-56, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 60.5 ppg (No. 8 in 2A).

60.5 ppg (No. 8 in 2A). 2023 defense: 52 ppg (No. 6 in 2A).

Additional info not provided

6. Parowan Rams

parowan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Trever Smith (first year).

2023 record: 13-10 (fourth in Region 19 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Beat Kanab, 56-53, in the 2A championship.



2023 offense: 55.9 ppg (No. 12 in 2A).

55.9 ppg (No. 12 in 2A). 2023 defense: 53.3 ppg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Daniel Bernhardi, Shooting guard, Jr.

Hunter Bettridge, Power forward, So.

Key newcomers:



Ayden Osborne, Forward, Jr.

Sasha Lementovskyi, Center, Jr.

Michael Crockett, Forward, Sr.

Will Eisenach, Forward, So.

McQuade Abbott, Guard, Jr.

Trevor Robison, Guard, Sr.

Austin Edwards, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are striving to get 1% better in every practice and every game to be at our best to compete in the state tournament.”

7. Water Canyon Wildcats

water canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Brad Garrett (ninth year).

2023 record: 6-12 (seventh in Region 20 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Piute, 52-40, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 45.4 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

45.4 ppg (No. 18 in 1A). 2023 defense: 54.1 ppg (No. 13 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Aaron Barlow, Guard, Sr.

David Barlow, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Dynonte Blackmore, Forward, So.

Domanik La Corti, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are young team heading into a new league. We hope to get better each day.”

