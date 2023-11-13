High school boys basketball: 2023 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 1A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 1A this year: Ben Layton (Telos), Wade Hester (USDB) and Jesse Wickel (Altamont).

Here are the 1A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 19

1. Monticello Buckaroos

monticello

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Josh Keyes (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-10 (tied for first in Region 23 with a 7-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Valley, 45-41, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 49.1 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

49.1 ppg (No. 16 in 1A). 2023 defense: 49.9 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



J.D McDonald, Guard, Sr.

Curtis Bunker, Guard, Sr.

Mason Atwood, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Traken Lee, Forward, Jr.

Kaden Pehrson, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are returning J.D. McDonald from last season, but graduated the remainder of our contributors. Curtis Bunker and Mason Atwood saw varsity time but will be new to their full-time role. Juniors Kaden Pehrson and Traken Lee will contribute this year. We will be inexperienced but scrappy.”

2. Green River Pirates

green river

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Brennan Bigelow (third year).

2023 record: 10-16 (third in Region 23 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manila, 75-24, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 48.5 ppg (No. 17 in 1A).

48.5 ppg (No. 17 in 1A). 2023 defense: 49.8 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Additional info not provided.

3. Pinnacle Panthers

pinnacle

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ray Jones (fourth year).

2023 record: 18-8 (tied for first in Region 23 with a 7-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wendover, 64-41, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 49.9 ppg (No. 14 in 1A).

49.9 ppg (No. 14 in 1A). 2023 defense: 46.2 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Cole Barton, G, Sr.

Brody Howell, G/F, So.

Dominick Vigil, F, So.

4. Whitehorse Raiders

whitehorse

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Evan Grant (10th year).

2023 record: 9-12 (second in Region 23 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Milford, 87-64, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 59.4 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

59.4 ppg (No. 3 in 1A). 2023 defense: 64.7 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Monument Valley Cougars

monument valley

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Merrill Smith (fourth year).

2023 record: 2-11 (fourth in Region 23 with a 1-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tintic, 80-56, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 51.5 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

51.5 ppg (No. 12 in 1A). 2023 defense: 70.4 ppg (No. 22 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 20

1. Panguitch Bobcats

panguitch

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Clint Barney (22nd year).

2023 record: 24-3 (first in Region 20 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Beat Piute, 58-46, in the 1A championship.



2023 offense: 65.5 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

65.5 ppg (No. 1 in 1A). 2023 defense: 42 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Cache Eyre, Forward, Sr.

Justin Osburn, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Daxton Miller, Guard, Jr.

Remme Chappell, Forward, Jr.

Cameron Parking, Forward, Sr.

Maddix Johnson, Guard, Jr.

Bridger Chappell, Forward, Jr.

Burkley Dalton, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get the season started. We have a tough schedule which should make us stronger when it matters most. We will continue to preach unselfish play in hopes of getting the most out of each player. We look forward to the competition and the excitement of 1A basketball.”

2. Piute Thunderbirds

piute

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Eric Jessen (seventh year).

2023 record: 21-6 (second in Region 20 with a 7-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 58-46, in the 1A championship.



2023 offense: 59 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

59 ppg (No. 5 in 1A). 2023 defense: 48.6 ppg (No. 8 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Kel Blood, Forward, Sr.

Jaxon Westwood, Guard, Sr.

Kole Westwood, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Will Myers, Guard, Jr.

Tavin Jessen, Post, Jr.

Blake Dalton, Post, So.

Coach comment: “Very optimistic.”

3. Wayne Badgers

wayne

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jason Jackson (fourth year).

2023 record: 12-9 (fourth in Region 20 with a 6-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rich, 55-51, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 57.8 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

57.8 ppg (No. 9 in 1A). 2023 defense: 44.7 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

4. Milford Tigers

milford

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Rick Rose (second year).

2023 record: 20-8 (fifth in Region 20 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 54-31, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 59 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

59 ppg (No. 4 in 1A). 2023 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 7 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Valley Buffaloes

valley

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Owen Hoyt (ninth year).

2023 record: 15-7 (third in Region 20 with a 8-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Piute, 53-40, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58.5 ppg (No. 7 in 1A).

58.5 ppg (No. 7 in 1A). 2023 defense: 44.1 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Bryce Valley Mustangs

Bryce valley

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Gary Syrett (11th year).

2023 record: 11-16 (sixth in Region 20 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 66-58, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 50 ppg (No. 13 in 1A).

50 ppg (No. 13 in 1A). 2023 defense: 49.8 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Zaren Roberts Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team that is excited to go to work.”

7. Escalante Moquis

escalante

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Griffin (second year).

2023 record: 4-17 (tied for eighth in Region 20 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Water Canyon, 58-32, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 38.4 ppg (No. 21 in 1A).

38.4 ppg (No. 21 in 1A). 2023 defense: 60 ppg (No. 17 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 21

1. Telos Titans

telos

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ben Layton (first year).

2023 record: 0-17 (fourth in Region 21 with a 0-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 32.4 ppg (No. 22 in 1A).

32.4 ppg (No. 22 in 1A). 2023 defense: 67.9 ppg (No. 21 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Dugway Mustangs

dugway

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Milford Tiafal (fourth year).

2023 record: 0-13 (third in Region 21 with a 0-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Pinnacle, 61-30, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 21.5 ppg (No. 23 in 1A).

21.5 ppg (No. 23 in 1A). 2023 defense: 70.9 ppg (No. 23 in 1A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Hazen Bullcreek, Guard, Sr.

Trevor Johnson, Forward, Sr.

Quaid Elton, Guard, So.

Vincent Pace, Guard, So.

Key newcomers:



Tanner Thackeray.

Coach comment: “I am excited to see how much our team chemistry has improved.”

3. USDB Eagles

usdb

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Wade Hester (first year).

2023 record: First season playing varsity.

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Nick Staurt, Sr., G.

Key newcomers:



Julio Solano.

Coach comment: “Young but coming along and improving.”

Independent. Mount Vernon Patriots

mount vernon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Mike Lambson (17th year).

2023 record: 16-8 (7-2 in Region 22).

2023 postseason: Independent.

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Gabe Jackson, Shooting guard, Sr.

Andrew Mcmurdie, Power forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We should be competitive with a tough schedule.”

Region 22

1. Tabiona Tigers

tabiona

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Lee Gines (36th year).

2023 record: 21-7 (second in Region 22 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 48-36, in the 1A semifinals.



2023 offense: 57.6 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

57.6 ppg (No. 10 in 1A). 2023 defense: 46.2 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Chance Lazenby, Sr.

Logan Rhoades, Sr.

Lex Giles, Sr.

Easton Peterson, Sr.

Gavin Rhoades, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Bryson Fabrizio, Jr.

Dayton Giles, Jr.

Dallin Park, Jr.

Verdis Winder, Jr.

Stran Giles, So.

Coach comment: “Should be a solid season for the Tabiona Tigers returning all starters from last year’s third-place team with a good supporting cast. Team defense and team work will determine how far we go.”

2. Rich Rebels

rich

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Lex Cornia (fiuth year).

2023 record: 14-11 (third in Region 22 with a 4-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 61-44, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58.2 ppg (No. 8 in 1A).

58.2 ppg (No. 8 in 1A). 2023 defense: 55.6 ppg (No. 14 in 1A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Carson Muirbrook, F, Sr.

Jaden Desch, G, Sr.

Carter Hoffman, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ridge Lundgren, G, So.

Ryker Hoffman, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “We return a veteran core but lost our leading scorer to graduation.”

3. Wendover Wildcats

wendover

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Murphy (10th year).

2023 record: 17-8 (first in Region 21 with a 6-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Piute, 55-39, in the 1A semifinals.



2023 offense: 62.6 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

62.6 ppg (No. 2 in 1A). 2023 defense: 49.8 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Coach comment: “Always excited for basketball, can’t wait to be a part of Region 22.”

4. Manila Mustangs

manila

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Mike Hughes (eighth year).

2023 record: 21-6 (first in Region 22 with a 8-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wendover, 70-65, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58.6 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

58.6 ppg (No. 6 in 1A). 2023 defense: 46.1 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Riley Browning, F, Sr.

Wyatt Muir, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Simeon Brady, F, Sr.

Teague Goodman, F, So.

Ben Lail, G, Jr.

Brackin Lail, G, Jr.

Jex Terry, G, Sr.

Lane Maes, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a really hard-working group of kids, looking forward to viewing their progress through the season.”

5. Tintic Miners

tintic

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Reid (third year).

2023 record: 7-16 (second in Region 21 with a 3-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 84-61, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 53.1 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

53.1 ppg (No. 11 in 1A). 2023 defense: 62.2 ppg (No. 19 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Cole Ward, PG, Jr.

Stockton Hansen, PF, Jr.

Luke Larsen, SG, Jr.

Haygen Jameson, SF, So.

Hagen Barton, SG, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Masen Brown, SF, So.

Easton Carter, C, So.

Luke Hansen, PG, Fr.

Coach comment: “Young team with solid varsity experience. Excited to see our young leaders take over and compete in a new tough region. Should have some new freshmen joining our program who bring a good set of skills to build from. Looking to compete each game and gain experience for our young player core. Go Miners.”

6. Altamont Longhorns

altamont

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jesse Wickel (first year).

2023 record: 4-15 (fourth in Region 22 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bryce Valley, 68-62, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 49.1 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

49.1 ppg (No. 15 in 1A). 2023 defense: 56.9 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Coach comment: “I am optimistic about this season. Once the bad habits are removed, we will have an athletic group.”

