President M. Russell Ballard dies at age 95

President M. Russell Ballard — a faithful witness of Jesus Christ, devoted husband, beloved father, and the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — died Sunday, Nov. 12, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was 95 years old.

President Ballard had been briefly hospitalized earlier this month, then returned to his home where he attended to duties as he was able to before passing away at approximately 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.

President Ballard served for 47 years as a general Church leader and at the time of his death was the Church’s longest-serving living general authority. He was called in 1976 to the First Quorum of the Seventy and then served as an Apostle for more than a third of a century.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

