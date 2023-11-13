Facebook Twitter
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Faith

President M. Russell Ballard dies at age 95

President Ballard served for 47 years as a general Church leader; at the time of his death, he was the Church’s longest-serving living general authority

By Rachel Sterzer Gibson
President M. Russell Ballard stands in Old Market Square in Nottingham, England, in the place where he preached as a young missionary in 1949.

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stands in Old Market Square in Nottingham, England on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in the place where he preached as a young missionary in 1949. President Ballard has died at age 95.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President M. Russell Ballard — a faithful witness of Jesus Christ, devoted husband, beloved father, and the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — died Sunday, Nov. 12, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was 95 years old. 

President Ballard had been briefly hospitalized earlier this month, then returned to his home where he attended to duties as he was able to before passing away at approximately 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.

President Ballard served for 47 years as a general Church leader and at the time of his death was the Church’s longest-serving living general authority. He was called in 1976 to the First Quorum of the Seventy and then served as an Apostle for more than a third of a century.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

