Monday, November 13, 2023 
Krispy Kreme is giving out free dozen doughnuts for World Kindness Day

Krispy Kreme hopes to inspire kindness with free doughnuts

By Margaret Darby
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in Raleigh, N.C.

Happy World Kindness Day! Krispy Kreme is celebrating the worldwide holiday with free doughnuts.

Chuck Burton, Associated Press

On Monday, Nov. 13, the first 500 customers who visit participating Krispy Kreme locations will receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free, in a bid to “inspire people to connect with each other and share kindness.” The deal is available with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous — from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

“We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts — one doughnut for you and many to share with others — will inspire millions of small acts of kindness.”

Krispy Kreme store hours

Krispy Kreme stores are typically open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Confirm your local store hours here.

Krispy Kreme fall doughnut menu

For a limited time, doughnut-lovers can try out Krispy Kreme’s fall doughnut lineup.

  • Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut with brownie batter icing, caramel icing and candied pecans.
  • Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut: Doughnut with blackberry filling, cinnamon icing and granola crumble.
  • Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut: Doughnut with cinnamon icing, a cinnamon latte buttercream and topped with a sugar candy leaf.
  • Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut: A doughnut with apple cider flavored filled and dipped in cinnamon sugar.
  • Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles: An original glazed doughnut with chocolate icing and autumn-themed sprinkles.
  • Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: An old-fashion cake doughnut with pumpkin spice flavors.