San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke retiring after this season

Another day, another head coach of a Mountain West Conference football team on the way out.

On Sunday, Boise State fired head coach Andy Avalos, and early Monday morning, San Diego State announced that head coach Brady Hoke will be retiring at season’s end.

“I am very appreciative for the work Brady Hoke has done with our football program at San Diego State both on and off the field,” SDSU athletic director John David Wicker said in a statement. “Brady set the standard in 2009 when he first arrived on The Mesa that we now hold ourselves to. However, it’s more than wins and losses. Brady created a culture, led our program thru COVID, played two entire seasons in Carson, including a 12-win campaign, and takes seriously the development of young men off the field as well as on. I wish Kelly, Laura and Brady a happy retirement!”

Hoke went 39-31 as a head coach of the Aztecs over six seasons spread across two head coaching stints. He ranks seventh in program history in victories (39) and winning percentage (.557, with a minimum of two seasons).

For his career, Hoke is 104-89 overall. He coached at Ball State (2003-08), Michigan (2011-14) and San Diego State (2009-10, 2020-23).

“I am proud of what we accomplished at San Diego State,” Hoke said. “I am grateful to all the great student-athletes I’ve had the chance to work with, molding them into men, husbands, fathers and pillars in the community. I will always cherish my time leading this program. I’d also like to thank the wonderful staff I’ve worked with and wish them the best in the future.”

The Aztecs had been a perennial MW power and as recently as the 2021 season won 12 games and played for the conference title, losing to Utah State.

This season, however, things have taken a turn for the program and SDSU is tied with New Mexico for the worst record in the MW at 1-5, with losses to UCLA, Oregon State, Boise State, Air Force, Nevada, Utah State and Colorado State.

The Aztecs have two games remaining, at San Jose State and home against Fresno State.

