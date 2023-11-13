Future Big 12 power rankings: BYU’s in misery, Utah’s in agony and there’s a new No. 1

Editor’s note: Each week during the 2023 college football season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

These rankings will not include Texas and Oklahoma — as those schools are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year — but will include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

One thing is for certain — the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference next season sure know how to keep things entertaining.

Last week proved that once more, with upsets and close contests shifting the power rankings yet again.

Here’s where everyone stands after Week 11 of the 2023 season.

Arizona running back DJ Williams, front, runs for a touchdown past Colorado safety Rodrick Ward on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

1. Arizona (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Climbed one spot. Last week: Beat Colorado, 34-31.

Beat Colorado, 34-31. This week: Saturday vs. No. 16 Utah, 12:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

The Wildcats didn’t have their most dominant effort of the season against the Buffaloes, but Jedd Fisch’s group made the plays it needed to for a comeback victory on the road. That keeps Arizona in (slim) contention for the league championship game and with an opportunity to make a statement against the two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utes.

2. Utah (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Washington, 35-28.

Lost to then-No. 5 Washington, 35-28. This week: Saturday at No. 19 Arizona, 12:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

The Utes lose and yet climb two spots in the power rankings? How, you say? Utah kept itself in position throughout Saturday’s game to spring the upset over the Huskies and spoil their College Football Playoff hopes, though the Utes were eventually undone by failing to score in the second half after taking a 28-24 lead into the break.

That loss ensures that Kyle Whittingham’s team won’t win a third straight Pac-12 championship. Still, what the Utes have accomplished during an injury-riddled season showcases how strong Whittingham’s program is. Now, can they rebound and beat a rising Arizona squad?

3. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat Baylor, 59-25.

Beat Baylor, 59-25. This week: Saturday at Kansas, 5 p.m. (FS1).

The Wildcats easily dispatched of the Bears last week, keeping themselves in contention to defend their Big 12 title. Despite a couple of one-score losses in league play, Kansas State is playing about as well as anyone in the conference right now. Can the Wildcats win out?

4. Iowa State (6-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat BYU, 45-13.

Beat BYU, 45-13. This week: Saturday vs. No. 7 Texas, 6 p.m. (Fox).

Shhhhh — somehow, the Cyclones have quietly kept themselves in the Big 12 race, though throttling BYU sure sent a loud message that they, too, can score. Iowa State will be a decided underdog against Texas, but if the Cyclones pulled the upset, it would send the conference race into enjoyable chaos.

5. Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped four spots.

Dropped four spots. Last week: Lost to UCF, 45-3.

Lost to UCF, 45-3. This week: Saturday at Houston, 2 p.m. (ESPN2).

Where did that come from? The Cowboys had played their way into Big 12 championship form during a five-game winning streak, then they laid an egg against the Knights. Yes, there’s still a strong chance Oklahoma State makes the league title game, but this loss is puzzling.

6. Texas Tech (5-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Beat then-No. 19 Kansas, 16-13.

Beat then-No. 19 Kansas, 16-13. This week: Saturday vs. UCF, 3 p.m. (FS2).

The Red Raiders’ bowl hopes appeared to be on life support a couple weeks ago, but with wins over TCU and Kansas, suddenly Texas Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility. With UCF and No. 7 Texas left on the schedule, its best chance to get that sixth win is this week.

7. Kansas (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped four spots.

Dropped four spots. Last week: Lost to Texas Tech, 16-13.

Lost to Texas Tech, 16-13. This week: Saturday vs. No. 23 Kansas State, 5 p.m. (FS1).

The Jayhawks had their first big stumble against a lower-tier conference team in their loss to the Red Raiders, ending any hopes that Kansas could sneak into the Big 12 championship game. The Jayhawks are improved for sure — the next step is being a consistent contender.

8. UCF (5-5, 2-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed six spots.

Climbed six spots. Last week: Beat then-No. 15 Oklahoma State, 45-3.

Beat then-No. 15 Oklahoma State, 45-3. This week: Saturday at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. (FS2).

UCF was projected to be the Big 12 newcomer with the best chance to be a contender in its first year in the conference, but a five-game losing streak doused those flames despite some close games. Then the Knights blew away the Cowboys, and it makes you think, maybe UCF isn’t that far off — it’ll have to wait for next year, though.

9. West Virginia (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped four spots.

Dropped four spots. Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Oklahoma, 59-20.

Lost to then-No. 17 Oklahoma, 59-20. This week: Saturday vs. Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

More often than not this season, the Mountaineers have outperformed their preseason expectations, but that didn’t happen in a lopsided loss to the Sooners. With games against Cincinnati and Baylor left on the schedule, West Virginia has the chance to finish strong.

10. Colorado (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Arizona, 34-31.

Lost to then-No. 23 Arizona, 34-31. This week: Saturday at Washington State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1).

Conference play has not been kind to the Buffaloes, as they lost for the fourth straight time despite playing arguably one of their better games in recent weeks. If Colorado can win at Washington State this week, it keeps the hopes for bowl eligibility alive.

11. TCU (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Texas, 29-26.

Lost to then-No. 7 Texas, 29-26. This week: Saturday vs. Baylor, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

A fourth-quarter rally gave the Horned Frogs a chance to upset the Longhorns — alas, the comeback effort fell short. After losing five of its last six games, TCU is holding onto slim bowl hopes — a matchup with Baylor helps, but the season finale is at Oklahoma.

12. Arizona State (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat UCLA, 17-7.

Beat UCLA, 17-7. This week: Saturday vs. No. 6 Oregon, 2 p.m. (Fox).

Despite the record, the Sun Devils have shown at times they can compete in their final Pac-12 season — case in point, a win over the Bruins. Then there are inexplicable games like the blowout loss to Utah the week before. What will happen when Oregon comes to town?

13. Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat Houston, 24-14.

Beat Houston, 24-14. This week: Saturday at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

Chalk up that long-awaited first Big 12 win, Bearcats fans! Cincinnati endured a seven-game losing streak — four of those were one-score games — but got back in the win column. It may not happen again this season, but the Bearcats won’t go winless in conference play.

14. Houston (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped three spots.

Dropped three spots. Last week: Lost to Cincinnati, 24-14.

Lost to Cincinnati, 24-14. This week: Saturday vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2).

Despite an up-and-down season, the Cougars headed into their game last week with a decent chance at becoming bowl eligible. Houston fell to the Bearcats, though, and now needs to win its final two games to get to six wins, starting with a matchup against the tough Cowboys.

15. Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Kansas State, 59-25.

Lost to Kansas State, 59-25. This week: Saturday at TCU, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

The only thing keeping the Bears from the bottom of the Big 12 standings is a couple of close wins against league newcomers, and last week, the Wildcats — like so many other Big 12 legacy schools this year — blitzed Baylor. Is Dave Aranda fighting for his job?

Iowa State running back Eli Sanders evades the tackle from BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson during game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

16. BYU (5-5, 2-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped four spots.

Dropped four spots. Last week: Lost to Iowa State, 45-13.

Lost to Iowa State, 45-13. This week: Saturday vs. No. 14 Oklahoma, 10 a.m. (ESPN).

At least other teams in the Big 12 are improving or are competitive most weeks. BYU is doing neither of those things, and the latest lopsided loss came at home — where until this point, the Cougars were unbeaten.

BYU’s hopes for bowl eligibility — something that seemed like a real possibility when the Cougars started 5-2 — are buried deep on a to-do list that starts with simply looking like it belongs on the field with its fellow Big 12 schools.