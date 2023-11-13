Utah leaders remember President Ballard

Remembrances about President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poured in Monday from Utah’s congressional delegation and other elected leaders.

President Ballard died late Sunday at the age of 95.

The statements expressed gratitude for President Ballard’s life and joy for his reunion with his late wife, Sister Barbara Ballard.

Sen. Mike Lee, along with his wife, Sharon, expressed their condolences in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“President Ballard’s life was a testament to his devoted service to the Church and its members,” the post said. “In his passing, he is lovingly reunited with his wife, Barbara, and welcomed by their Heavenly Father. We are comforted knowing that his legacy of service and love will continue to bless countless lives. Our prayers are with his family and all who grieve this great loss.”

Sen. Mitt Romney said he and his wife, Ann, were mourning the loss of President Ballard, “a great leader, a spiritual giant and a dear friend.”

“He kindly offered us wise personal counsel on our life choices. To him we owe decades of our extraordinary journey through life. United with his beloved wife Barbara, he is home again,” Romney said.

Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife, Abby, called President Ballard a “dear friend.”

“He spent a lifetime of service trying to make the world a better place for everyone. We are forever grateful for the goodness and light he brought to this world,” Cox said.

Abby and I are deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend. He spent a lifetime of service trying to make the world a better place for everyone. We are forever grateful for the goodness and light he brought to this world. https://t.co/YJh4rHeN70 pic.twitter.com/1yztm8FNOh — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 13, 2023

Utah’s three sitting members of the U.S. House of Representatives each publicly shared their thoughts on the passing of President Ballard, who, at the time of his death, was the longest serving general authority in the church.

“President Ballard lived a life of selfless, faithful service. His passing will be felt deeply,” said Rep. Blake Moore, of Utah’s 1st Congressional District.

Rep. John Curtis, of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, referenced his father’s friendship with President Ballard and the impact the late church leader had on Curtis’ family.

“President Ballard’s unwavering dedication to faith, family, and service has left an indelible mark not only within the Church but across communities worldwide,” Curtis said.

“My father, Dee, spent significant time with President Ballard while they pursued degrees at BYU. The stories he told of President Ballard have only made me appreciate his work more as the leader of our Church.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, of Utah’s 4th District, said he was praying for the comfort of President Ballard’s family and friends.

“A man of unwavering integrity, President Ballard devoted his life to serving his faith and fellow man,” Owens said.

