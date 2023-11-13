Two Utah schools received votes in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll

It was a successful first week of the men’s college basketball season for the state of Utah, as the state’s seven Division I programs went a combined 11-3 overall.

It was a particularly good week for two Utah schools — BYU and Weber State — after the Cougars upset then-No. 17 San Diego State and the Wildcats beat then-No. 23 Saint Mary’s.

As a result, both BYU and Weber State received votes in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball top 25 rankings.

The Cougars (2-0) received 32 votes and were seventh among teams who received votes but were not ranked in the top 25. San Diego State, ironically, received one more vote than BYU.

For reference, the No. 25 team in the poll, Colorado, received 78 votes.

Weber State (2-0), meanwhile, received two votes following its upset of Saint Mary’s. The Gaels, like San Diego State, fell out of the top 25, receiving 20 votes.

Weber State guard Steven Verplancken reacts after scoring a 3-point basket against Saint Mary’s during game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Moraga, Calif. Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

BYU will play two home games this week — against Southeastern Louisiana and Morgan State — before heading to the Vegas Showdown during Thanksgiving week, where the Cougars will first face Arizona State.

The Wildcats are headed to Canada at the end of this week to play in the Atlantic Slam tournament. There, Weber State will face Gardner-Webb, Yale and Colgate.

There are four Big 12 teams in the AP top 25 this week: Kansas at No. 1, Houston at No. 6, Baylor at No. 15 and Texas at No. 19.

There are three Pac-12 teams in the AP poll: Arizona at No. 3, USC at No. 16 and Colorado at No. 25.

Utah could face No. 6 Houston this week in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina. The Utes will play Wake Forest in their first game of the tournament Thursday before a potential matchup with Houston on Friday.