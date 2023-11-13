Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State Aggies

Boise State’s 2-quarterback system won’t continue against Utah State

Interim head coach Spencer Danielson says former American Fork High standout Maddox Madsen is out

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) warms up before a game against Colorado State on Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. Green will be under center when the Broncos visit Logan Saturday to face the Aggies.

David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Utah State won’t have to worry about game planning for two quarterbacks Saturday when the Aggies host the Boise State Broncos.

No, the focus can be entirely on Taylen Green.

Boise State interim head coach Spencer Danielson said Monday that freshman quarterback Maddox Madsen, a former standout at American Fork High, will be out “for the foreseeable future,” BJ Rains reported.

USU-Boise TV

Aggies on the air


Utah State (5-5, 3-3)
vs Boise State (5-5, 4-2)
Saturday, 5 p.m. MST
Maverik Stadium
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Madsen was injured late in the first half Saturday night in the Broncos’ runaway victory over New Mexico. Madsen hobbled off the field after suffering a knee injury and did not return to action.

As such, “we’re all about Taylen Green,” Danielson said.

Madsen and Green had been platooning at quarterback for Boise State, splitting time and the starting role.

Green has played in all 10 Boise State games after entering the season the undisputed starting quarterback.

Madsen, though, quickly made it a quarterback rotation and appeared in nine of the Broncos’ 10 contests.

Green, known for his athletic ability first and foremost, has thrown for 1,205 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Madsen, meanwhile, became Boise State’s preferred passer as the season progressed and has thrown for 1,191 yards, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Utah State coach Blake Anderson said Monday that he expected Madsen to miss the upcoming game against the Aggies after watching his injury against New Mexico.

“I know Maddox went down right before the half,” Anderson said. “Not sure how healthy he will be. It did not look good. I was watching the game and I know he struggled to get off the field on his own. So you know he may or may not be be healthy anyway, so I would anticipate we’ve got to prepare for Green.”

Anderson noted that Green is more than capable as a signal caller, as he led the Broncos to a victory over Utah State last season.

“What they run definitely is different with Green than it is with Maddox,” he said. “Both have played extremely well, at times. ... Green is maybe one of the most dynamic runners that we’ve seen in a long time, so you’ve got to have that aspect defensively in check, or try to.

“Even when you’ve got a guy for him he’s able to outrun him or outmaneuver him. A lot of times anyway. We saw how badly he can hurt you at the end of the game last year. So it’s a challenge.”

