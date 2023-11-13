Will the top Latter-day Saint college football recruit maintain his commitment to Boise State?

On Sunday, when Boise State announced that it had fired head football coach Andy Avalos, one of the first questions many raised was how it might affect the recruitment of Idahoan Gatlin Bair.

Bair, a wide receiver and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Burley, Idaho, who plans on serving a church mission before playing college ball, became the highest-rated prospect ever to commit to Boise State when he announced his pledge in early August.

The two most well-established recruiting websites, 247 Sports and Rivals, both have Bair ranked as a top 50 recruit in the entire country in the class of 2024, with 247 ranking him No. 35 and Rivals slotting him at No. 44.

Boise State had beaten out Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU for his commitment, but coaching changes often lead to prospects changing their minds prior to when they can start officially signing in mid-December.

On Monday evening, Boise sports reporter Jay Tust reported that Bair’s high school football coach, Cameron Anderson, told him, “Obviously the situation Gatlin committed to is not the present situation at Boise State. He is taking time in reflection to evaluate his options going forward.”

The statement below is from Burley head football coach Cameron Anderson.



Bair is the highest rated recruit in #BoiseState history.



On Sunday night, 247 recruiting expert Brandon Huffman reported that Bair, who is also a track star, actually took an unofficial visit to Oregon last weekend.

Wrote Huffman: “This will be fascinating to watch, especially knowing he can sign somewhere in December but still be in play when he returns from his mission and vice versa. But athletic director Jeremiah Dickey has to know the impact of Bair as a player and was still willing to make the move with Avalos.”