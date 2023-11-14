High school girls basketball: 2023 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 3A this year: Lisle Dewey (Manti), Aaron VanBeekum (Ben Lomond) and Camie Oakey (Union).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Richfield Wildcats

Head coach: Marc Peterson (24th year).

2022-2023 record: 22-4 (first in Region 12 with a 5-1 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 2 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 60-52, in the 3A semifinals.



2023 offense: 57.6 ppg (No. 1 in 3A).

57.6 ppg (No. 1 in 3A). 2023 defense: 42.3 ppg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Hallie Janes, G, Senior.

Kamryn Knutson, G, Senior.

Sara Winters, F, Senior.

Brielle Jolley, G, Senior.

Abby Evensen, G, Senior.

Audrey Stewart, F, Senior.

Abbee Albrecht, C, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Several juniors who will be pushing to see valuable time on the floor.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to another great season.”

2. Carbon Dinos

Head coach: Cami Carlson (third year).

2022-2023 record: 17-7 (second in Region 12 with a 5-1 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 4 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 62-21, in the 3A semifinals.



2023 offense: 51.8 ppg (No. 6 in 3A).

51.8 ppg (No. 6 in 3A). 2023 defense: 44.5 ppg (No. 6 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Madi Orth, F, Sr.

Amiah Timothy. G, Sr.

3. Emery Spartans

Head coach: Jon Faimalo (second year).

2022-2023 record: 9-11 (fourth in Region 12 with a 0-6 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 9 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 55-49, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 50.6 ppg (No. 8 in 3A).

50.6 ppg (No. 8 in 3A). 2023 defense: 49.3 ppg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Aliya Lester, SG, Senior.

Karleigh Stilson, PG, Senior.

Kaitlyn Nielson, F/C, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Libby Faimalo, F, Senior.

Kali Jensen, G, Junior.

Kenadee Maughan, C, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We bring back our two leading scorers and have a lot of young talent that got a lot of experience last year.”

4. Canyon View Falcons

Head coach: Jaycee Barnhurst (seventh year).

2022-2023 record: 15-10 (third in Region 12 with a 2-4 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 7 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 54-40, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 47.5 ppg (No. 12 in 3A).

47.5 ppg (No. 12 in 3A). 2023 defense: 45.6 ppg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Maylee Spencer, SG, Junior.

Maya Nichols, SG, Junior.

Bethanee Vargas, PG, Junior.

Emery Miles, C, Junior.

Kamryn Brush, SF, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Kambree Potter, SG, Sophomore.

Brooke Barnes, SG, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are excited for another basketball season at CVHS. Last year, we had the most success a girls basketball team has had at CV in the last 15-plus years. We can’t wait to add to that success this season. We return our young group with another year of experience under our belts.”

5. Manti Templars

Head coach: Lisle Dewey (first year).

2022-2023 record: 11-13 (third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 10 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 83-59, in the 3A Second Round.



2023 offense: 49.8 ppg (No. 10 in 3A).

49.8 ppg (No. 10 in 3A). 2023 defense: 51.8 ppg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Cadee Alder, PG, Jr.

June Olsen, SG/PF, Jr.

Brooklyn Olson, SG, Jr.

Emmie Bollar, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Carlie Thompson, SG, So.

Baylee Denton, PF, Jr.

Jessica Larsen, PG/SG, Jr.

Anniston Stevens, PG/SG, Jr.

Hannah Hemara, PF/C, Sr.

Brianna Dover, C, So.

Coach comment: “Super excited. We have some really good athletes that are learning to work together.”

6. Juab Wasps

Head coach: Brady Welburn (fourth year).

2022-2023 record: 17-5 (first in Region 14 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 5 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Delta, 51-47, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 49.2 ppg (No. 11 in 3A).

49.2 ppg (No. 11 in 3A). 2023 defense: 41.4 ppg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Addison Hyatt, SG, Senior.

Ava Cuff, SG, Senior.

Lucy Richards, SF, Senior.

Emmy Lovell, PG, Senior.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the season and feel we can compete with anyone. Just like everyone else, we have some work to do but these girls are willing to put in the time and effort needed. Region 12 should be very competitive and we have a lot of respect for each of our opponents. Our senior class is very experienced and the group behind them should bring a lot of energy and depth. Our focus will be on playing together and attacking the season one game at a time.”

7. Delta Rabbits

Head coach: Jordan Johnson (sixth year).

2022-2023 record: 11-12 (second in Region 14 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 12 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 63-50, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 45.5 ppg (No. 15 in 3A).

45.5 ppg (No. 15 in 3A). 2023 defense: 47.5 ppg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Caitlin Allred, Guard, Sr.

Ebony Dodoo, Guard, Sr.

Aubree Finlinson, Forward, Sr.

Morgyn Beams, Guard, Jr.

Kate Jackson, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Raygan Callister, Guard, So.

Melanie Jacobson, Guard, So.

Raynee Western, Forward, So.

Joslyn Christiansen, Guard, So.

Paisley Hunt, Sr.

Coach comment: “A great group of girls that are looking to build on last season. A group of seniors that will provide leadership to our younger players that will have to step up and play bigger roles this year. Excited to get the season started with this group.”

8. North Sanpete Hawks

Head coach: Tyler Schlappi (1st year)

2022-2023 record: 6-14 (fourth in Region 14 with a 3-5 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 17 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Leadership, 36-32, in the 3A first round.



2023 offense: 41.9 ppg (No. 17 in 3A).

41.9 ppg (No. 17 in 3A). 2023 defense: 48.2 ppg (No. 15 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jessica Applegarth, Forward, Senior.

Payton Johnson, Guard, Senior.

Hallie Henrie, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Malia Schlappi, Guard, Freshman.

Coach comment: “We are really excited for this upcoming season. We lost the majority of our contributors and experienced players, so we are excited to see what our young core can do in this region. We have a lot of returners and incoming players we are excited about.”

Region 13

1. Morgan Trojans

Head coach: Sterling Mack (sixth year).

2022-2023 record: 21-6 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 3 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Beat Granstville, 70-66, in the 3A finals.



2023 offense: 57.4 ppg (No. 2 in 3A).

57.4 ppg (No. 2 in 3A). 2023 defense: 46.8 ppg (No. 13 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Kaydence Wardell, Point, Senior.

Abby Titus, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Eva Birkeland, Guard, Junior.

Leah Birkeland, Guard, Senior.

Ashley Burt, Guard, Junior.

Alexis Burt, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “This upcoming season for us will be based on belief. If we can believe in our own ability and skills while also having that same belief in our teammates, coaches, parents, and friends, then we give ourselves a chance to compete on the last day of this winter basketball season. The quest is to build care for each other that makes overall life just a little easier to deal with. Winning is fun but do we really care for each other if life brings us a loss?! Before practices/games, are we missing our teammates? During practices/games, are we accepting our role and being supportive to our teammates’ roles? After the game, are we hoping tomorrow comes quicker than normal so we can do it all over again with this circle? If we can have togetherness and true belief in self and each other, then we will make some very good memories for all of our futures. In 20 years from now, how do you want to remember ‘back in the day?’ Life isn’t all about basketball; however, if we dig deeply into this thing, basketball has everything to do with life.”

2. Grantsville Cowboys

Head coach: Megan Vera (11th year).

2022-2023 record: 24-3 (first in Region 13 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 1 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 70-66, in the 3A finals.



2023 offense: 57.4 ppg (No. 3 in 3A).

57.4 ppg (No. 3 in 3A). 2023 defense: 37.7 ppg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Avery Allred, G, Jr.

Baylee Lowder, G, Jr.

Kodee Williams, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Renn White, F, Jr.

Afton Orgil, G, Jr.

Alexis Egbert, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “This season we are replacing what was possibly our most successful senior class we’ve ever had and for the second time in three years, we will not have any seniors on our roster. We are very excited about the growth and what is to come for this young team. We took big strides this offseason and though we expect it to take a little bit of time to really get going, once we do, this is going to be an exciting team to watch. We have some very experienced and talented returning contributors who have put in a lot of time this off-season and we have a solid group of incomers in our junior, sophomore and freshmen classes that will be ready to contribute. Our leaders have a vision, backed by their work ethic and willingness to compete and they’re ready to show us the way. We can’t wait.”

3. Ogden Tigers

Head coach: Andy Blodgett (second year).

2022-2023 record: 11-12 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 11 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 53-43, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 46.5 ppg (No. 13 in 3A).

46.5 ppg (No. 13 in 3A). 2023 defense: 44.9 ppg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Ruth Larsen, Guard, Senior.

Izzy Nestel, Guard, Senior.

Macy Vine, Guard, Junior.

Salote Tonga, Post, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Tamara Jimenez, Post, Senior.

Mariah MacDonald, Guard, Senior.

Brianna Kalista, Guard, Senior.

Taylor Duke, Guard, Sophomore.

Elle Weston, Guard, Freshman.

Coach comment: “We have a super athletic and competitive team who doesn’t shy away from challenges. What we lack in varsity experience will be overcome with our awesome team chemistry. We’ll need it because Region 13 is once again the toughest region in 3A.”

4. South Summit Wildcats

Head coach: Matt Mapstone (2nd year).

2022-23 record: 3-20 (sixth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 65-54, in the 3A First Round.



2023 offense : 39.3 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

: 39.3 ppg (No. 18 in 3A) 2023 defense: 53.5 ppg (No. 19 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:



Emma Broadbent, F/C, Junior

Mariah Bowen, G, Junior

Adri Fitsgerald, G

Coach comment: Looking forward to improving from last year. We are more experienced this year and it will help us in Region 13

5. Union Cougars

union

Head coach: Camie Oakey (first year).

2022-2023 record: 2-21 (fifth in Region 14 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 19 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ben Lomond, 52-31, in the 3A first round.



2023 offense: 36.7 ppg (No. 20 in 3A).

36.7 ppg (No. 20 in 3A). 2023 defense: 59 ppg (No. 20 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Lydia Hoschouer, G, Jr.

Lexi Davenport, G, So.

Kayla Miller, F, Sr.

Navey Mecham, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kyelahni Smith, G/F, Jr.

Coach comment: “This group has worked hard during the offseason to really embrace a new identity. We are excited to see the strides they make what they can accomplish this season.”

6. Ben Lomond Scots

Ben Lomond

Head coach: Aaron VanBeekum (first year).

2022-2023 record: 12-11 (fifth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI rankings: No. 14 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 73-35, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 42.1 ppg (No. 16 in 3A).

42.1 ppg (No. 16 in 3A). 2023 defense: 45.1 ppg (No. 9 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Dory Jenson, F/C, Senior.

Jazzy Tinajero, G/F, Senior.

Ofa Arreguin, G/F, Senior.

Anahi Flores, G, Senior.

Valencia Johansen, G, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Claudia Avina, G, Junior.

Ivy Gallegos, G, Junior.

Aleia Huff, C/F, Junior.

Coach comment: “I am excited for this upcoming season. I have a great group of kids that work hard and really enjoy being around each other. With a new coaching staff in place, we are bringing in a different energy for this season and we’re excited to get started. Our team had a great year last year, which has definitely given us great things to build upon.”

Region 14

judge

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

Head coach: Josh Pike (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 19-8 (first in Region 15 with a 6-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 55-48, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 54.7 ppg (No. 4 in 3A).

54.7 ppg (No. 4 in 3A). 2023 defense: 44.6 ppg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Esther Analjok, SF/PF, Senior.

Achol Daw, SF/PF, Junior.

Elyah Ocampo, PG/SG, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “This year is going to be fast and aggressive.”

2. Summit Academy Bears

summit academy

Head coach: Josh Archuleta (fifth year).

2022-23 record: 12-12 (third in Region 15 with a 4-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 62-48, in the 3A second round.

2023 offense: 50 ppg (No. 9 in 3A).

2023 defense: 41.2 ppg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Destinee Flores, Guard, Senior.

Regan Georgeson, Post, Senior.

Avery Backus, Guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Kita Holmes, Guard, Junior.

Sierra Johnson, G/P, Sophomore.

Sydney Orme, Guard, Freshman.

Coach comment: “This group will be playing some exciting basketball this year and we cant wait to tip off.”

3. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

juan diego

Head coach: Ashley McKray (seventh year).

2022-23 record: 12-12 (fourth in Region 15 with a 4-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 64-42, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 46.2 ppg (No. 14 in 3A).

46.2 ppg (No. 14 in 3A). 2023 defense: 45.5 ppg (No. 10 in 3A).

4. Layton Christian Eagles

lca

Head coach: Jarrod Hoagland (second year).

2022-23 record: 13-11 (third in Region 13 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 60-51, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 54.3 ppg (No. 5 in 3A).

54.3 ppg (No. 5 in 3A). 2023 defense: 46.8 ppg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Penelope Arroyo, G, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Asmin Tanhan, G/F, Senior.

Ava Smith, Forward, Sophomore.

Jessica McKain, Forward, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “Graduated nine seniors last year, so we are in full rebuild. We had a good fall with the new girls and are looking forward to a great and competitive season ahead.”

5. Providence Hall Patriots

providence

Head coach: Brittany Anderson (third year).

2022-23 record: 3-20 (fifth in Region 15 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 41-18, in the 3A first round.



2023 offense: 30.6 ppg (No. 21 in 3A).

30.6 ppg (No. 21 in 3A). 2023 defense: 50.2 ppg (No. 17 in 3A).

