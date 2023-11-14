High school girls basketball: 2023 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are eight new head basketball coaches in 2A this year: Drew Birdwell (Grand), Kelcey Bartholomew (Gunnison Valley), Taylor Tollerstrup (Merit Academy), Ryan Kitchen (Utah Military Camp Williams), Jeff Bodell (Utah Military Hillfield), Kurik Tanner (Wasatch Academy), Dan Reed (American Heritage) and Stacy Martin (Rowland Hall).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 15

1. North Summit Braves

north summit

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jerre Holmes (eighth year).

2022-23 record: 20-6 (first in Region 16 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 51-42, in the 2A semifinals.



2023 offense: 56.5 ppg (No. 3 in 2A).

56.5 ppg (No. 3 in 2A). 2023 defense: 47.4 ppg (No. 19 in 2A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Chezlie Langston, C, Senior.

Presley Peterson, F, Senior.

Charly Sargent, G, Senior.

Hartlynn Richins, G, Junior.

Hayzlyn Murdock, F, Junior.

Key newcomers: “We have a lot of girls who will be competing for minutes at the varsity level.”

Coach comment: “We are excited about our returners, and we are excited to face those top teams who lost very few players as well.”

2. North Sevier Wolves

North Sevier

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Lexa Larsen (32nd year).

2022-23 record: 16-8 (second in Region 16 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 60-50, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 49.5 ppg (No. 8 in 2A).

49.5 ppg (No. 8 in 2A). 2023 defense: 43.8 ppg (No. 14 in 2A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Alyssa Rosquist, PG/F, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Brooklin Goble, F, Sr.

Brooklyn Mickelsen, G, Sr.

Megan Mecham, G, So.

Saige Jensen, G, So.

Coach comment: “We are extremely young and inexperienced this season. But give us some time and we hope to be competitive as always.”

3. Duchesne Eagles

duchesne

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Grant (second year).

2022-23 record: 14-11 (third in Region 16 with a 4-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 50-37, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 48.5 ppg (No. 9 in 2A).

48.5 ppg (No. 9 in 2A). 2023 defense: 42.6 ppg (No. 10 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Tanisha Torgerson, Center, Senior.

Jaelee Farnsworth, Guard, Senior.

Kloee Cowan, Forward/Guard, Senior.

Chezney Farnsworth, Forward, Junior.

Taesha Moat, Guard, Junior.

Kira Grant, Guard, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Lily Moon, Forward, Junior.

Bailee Reese, Center, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to another good season. The 2A classification is loaded again this season and we will need to work hard every day if we expect to compete. We have a good group of tough girls if we can mesh as a team and play together it should be a fun season.”

4. San Juan Broncos

san juan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kade Palmer (second year).

2022-23 record: 6-18 (tied for fifth in Region 19 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 64-45, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 45.3 ppg (No. 12 in 2A).

45.3 ppg (No. 12 in 2A). 2023 defense: 60.6 ppg (No. 23 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Synessa Atcitty, Guard, Senior.

Shaylin Nez, Forward, Senior.

Tekowa Hernandez, Center, Senior

Paige Bitsoie, Guard, Junior

Hayden Shumway, Center, Junior

Macee Palmer, Center, Junior

Kaidence Mitchell, Forward, Sophomore

Key newcomers:



C’ona Dandy, Guard, Junior.

Madi Adams, Forward, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for this upcoming season! The girls have been working hard and buying into the culture we are trying to establish here at San Juan. I’m excited for them to get out on the court and see how their hard work has paid off. We are excited to be in a new region and see some teams we haven’t seen in a long time.”

5. Grand Red Devils

grand

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Drew Birdwell (first year).

2022-23 record: 14-8 as an independent team.

Additional info not provided.

6. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

gunnison

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kelcey Bartholomew (first year).

2022-23 record: 6-15 (fifth in Region 16 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 48-35, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 37 ppg (No. 14 in 2A).

37 ppg (No. 14 in 2A). 2023 defense: 48.1 ppg (No. 21 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Autumn Anderson, Forward, Sophomore.

Linsi Hansen, Point guard, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Rylee Bartholomew, Center/Forward, Freshman.

Coach comment: “We will be rebuilding this year.”

Region 16

1. Rockwell Marshals

rockwell

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Troy Gifford (11th year).

2022-23 record: 16-8 (second in Region 18 with an 8-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 69-30, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 47.8 ppg (No. 10 in 2A).

47.8 ppg (No. 10 in 2A). 2023 defense: 41.8 ppg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Kiaya Bond, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Natalie Blackburn, Guard, Senior.

Coach comment: “We’re going to have a really new young team this year. With only two returning. A little bit of a challenge although we look forward to this coming season.”

2. Intermountain Christian Lions

ics

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Shannon Lusk (second year).

2022-23 record: 3-10 (fifth in Region 22 with a 0-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rich, 56-22, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 34.8 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

34.8 ppg (No. 16 in 1A). 2023 defense: 50 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

3. APA West Valley Eagles

apa west valley

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Abbey Palmer (first year).

2022-23 record: 2-9 (sixth in Region 17 with a 1-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rockwell, 63-31, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 20 ppg (No. 22 in 2A).

20 ppg (No. 22 in 2A). 2023 defense: 43.8 ppg (No. 13 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Merit Academy Knights

merit

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Tollestrup (first year).

2022-23 record: 4-10 (fourth in Region 18 with a 1-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 44-40, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 34.9 ppg (No. 16 in 2A).

34.9 ppg (No. 16 in 2A). 2023 defense: 43.3 ppg (No. 11 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

Freedom Prep

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Nicolee Quraishy (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 0-10 (fifth in Region 18 with a 0-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 67-19, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 28 ppg (No. 20 in 2A).

28 ppg (No. 20 in 2A). 2023 defense: 66.6 ppg (No. 24 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

UM Hillfield

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Bodell (first year).

2022-23 record: 4-13 (fifth in Region 17 with a 2-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 56-22, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense: 21.8 ppg (No. 21 in 2A).

21.8 ppg (No. 21 in 2A). 2023 defense: 41.4 ppg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Kendall Prieto, Sr.

Coach comment: “Coming into this program as the new coach we’re looking to build our program and make a little noise in the process. We had some success last season and we’re looking to build on that.”

7. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

um camp williams

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Kitchen (first year).

2022-23 record: 0-10 (sixth in Region 18 with a 0-5 record).

2023 postseason: Did not participate.



2023 offense: 18.8 ppg (No. 23 in 2A).

18.8 ppg (No. 23 in 2A). 2023 defense: 45.6 ppg (No. 16 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 17

1. Draper APA Eagles

draper apa

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Dan Baldwin (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 19-7 (first in Region 17 with a 4-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 60-51, in the 2A semifinals.



2023 offense: 63.2 ppg (No. 1 in 2A).

63.2 ppg (No. 1 in 2A). 2023 defense: 43.8 ppg (No. 12 in 2A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Aaliyah Baldwin, PG, Junior.

Samantha Kartchner, SG, Junior.

Jazmin Moctezuma, G, Senior.

Bailey Bluth, G, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:

Amin Ajak, SF, Freshman.

Coach comment: “2023/24 season is going to be an exciting one. Lots of tough teams with returning players. We are happy and grateful to be part of the 2A classification. Teams such as Beavers, Cowboys, and Braves are programs we have admired from afar at a level we are trying to reach. We would be pleased to end the season with a region championship and Cedar City-bound in February 2024.”

2. American Heritage Patriots

american heritage

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Dan Reed (first year).

2022-23 record: 14-5 (first in Region 18 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 55-51, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 53.7 ppg (No. 4 in 2A).

53.7 ppg (No. 4 in 2A). 2023 defense: 35.7 ppg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Meagan Pierce, PG, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Portia Boggess, C, Freshman.

Coach comment: “Could be good. Could be bad. Could be in between.”

3. American Leadership Eagles

ala

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Romaro Rogers (second year).

2022-23 record: 8-13 (second in Region 15 with a 4-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 69-32, in the 3A second round.



2023 offense: 38.3 ppg (No. 19 in 3A).

38.3 ppg (No. 19 in 3A). 2023 defense: 44.3 ppg (No. 5 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

rowland hall

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Stacy Martin (first year).

2022-23 record: 9-11 (third in Region 17 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maeser Prep, 39-32, in the 2A first round.



2023 offense : 33.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A).

: 33.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A). 2023 defense: 35.4 ppg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Zakrie Smith, Shooting Guard, Senior.

Frances Hodson, Point guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Quinn Orgain, Guard, Senior.

Kavith Kasturi, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are a young team but with committed smart players to build around our returning seniors. Looking forward to a successful season.”

5. St. Joseph Jayhawks

st. joseph

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Masen White (second year).

2022-23 record: 8-9 (fourth in Region 17 with a 2-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 65-13, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 34.5 ppg (No. 17 in 2A).

34.5 ppg (No. 17 in 2A). 2023 defense: 39.8 ppg (No. 5 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Lizzie Randall, Guard/forward, Jr.

Katelyn Martinez, Point Guard, Jr.

Mimi Dewitte, Forward/center, Jr.

Cicily Flores, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re going to be a team full of juniors looking to compete in region and continue to grow our program.”

6. Maeser Prep Lions

maeser

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jared Norris (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 10-13 (third in Region 18 with a 4-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 71-7, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 37.1 ppg (No. 13 in 2A).

37.1 ppg (No. 13 in 2A). 2023 defense: 40.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Patricia Keeley, Guard, Senior.

Autumn Dossey, Guard, Junior.

Octavia Mosher, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “We are in a new region and are looking forward to forging new relationships with the schools in the region and are hoping to have a great season.”

7. Waterford Ravens

waterford

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Craig Morris (19th year).

2022-23 record: 6-11 (second in Region 17 with a 4-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 66-32, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 29.3 ppg (No. 19 in 2A).

29.3 ppg (No. 19 in 2A). 2023 defense: 37.6 ppg (No. 3 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 18

1. Kanab Cowboys

kanab

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Klint Glover (fifth year).

2022-23 record: 22-3 (tied for second in Region 19 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Beat Beaver, 39-34, in the 2A finals.



2023 offense: 56.5 ppg (No. 2 in 2A).

56.5 ppg (No. 2 in 2A). 2023 defense: 42.2 ppg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Anna Cutler, G, Sr.

Ash Houston, G, Sr.

Savanah Bateman, F, Jr.

Taylor Janes, F, Jr.

Rylee Little, C, So.

Key newcomers:



Em Gilberg, G, Jr.

Sid Dayea, F, So.

Coach comment: “We can’t wait to compete. There are so many great teams this year with returning starters and great young talent. It should be a fun year for 2A girls basketball in the state. We’ve had lots of girls spend lots of time in the gym this offseason and can’t wait to see if we can build some team chemistry that works.”

2. Beaver Beavers

beaver

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jonathan Marshall (28th year).

2022-23 record: 22-3 (first in Region 19 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 39-34, in the 2A championship.



2023 offense: 53.6 ppg (No. 5 in 2A).

53.6 ppg (No. 5 in 2A). 2023 defense: 38.8 ppg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Danzee Bradshaw, Point guard, Sophomore.

Talia Alisa, Post, Senior.

Gentry Brown, Guard, Junior.

Taisley Marshall, Post, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Brittni Crum, Guard, Sophomore.

Alina Lurth, Guard, Senior.

Abbigail Cox, Post, Junior.

Britlee Bastian, Post, Sophomore.

Brindee Carter, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the upcoming season. There area lot of really good teams in 2A and it should be a very competitive year. We return a lot of experience from last year and we are excited to see how our players have grown and improved from last year.”

3. South Sevier Rams

south sevier

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tracy Johnson (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 12-11 (fourth in Region 19 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Millard, 49-48, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 51.8 ppg (No. 6 in 2A).

51.8 ppg (No. 6 in 2A). 2023 defense: 46.1 ppg (No. 17 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Millard Eagles

millard

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Melanie Bassett (seventh year).

2022-23 record: 8-16 (fourth in Region 16 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 61-36, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 11 in 2A).

47.3 ppg (No. 11 in 2A). 2023 defense: 47.8 ppg (No. 20 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Key newcomers:



Kyra Moat, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to the season and excited to see these girls grow and develop not just as athletes but as standout individuals in life.”

5. Enterprise Wolves

enterprise

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Lance Jones (11th year).

2022-23 record: 7-18 (tied for fifth in Region 19 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 53-45, in the 2A second round.



2023 offense: 35.9 ppg (No. 15 in 2A).

35.9 ppg (No. 15 in 2A). 2023 defense: 45.1 ppg (No. 15 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Blakelee Christiansen, G, Sr.

Addi Nelson, G, Sr.

Anna Balajadia, G, Sr.

Drew Palmer, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kylah Humphries, G, Jr.

Bentlee Rogers, F, So.

Liza Balajadia, G, So.

Jaycee Barlow, F, So.

Coach comment: “This year should be an exciting year. The girls are ready to work hard and do their best.”

6. Parowan Rams

parowan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Brandon Johnson (third year).

2022-23 record: 15-10 (tied for second in Region 19 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 58-56, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 49.7 ppg (No. 7 in 2A).

49.7 ppg (No. 7 in 2A). 2023 defense: 47.2 ppg (No. 18 in 2A).

Returning starters: “One young team, low numbers, little community support will make for an interesting but hopefully fun season.”

7. Water Canyon Wildcats

water canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Misty Higgins (second year).

2022-23 record: 1-15 (first in Region 21 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green River, 54-26, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 24.4 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

24.4 ppg (No. 20 in 1A). 2023 defense: 53.6 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

Coach comment: “We have a very young team.”

