High school girls basketball: 2023 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 1A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new head basketball coaches in 1A this year: Stenson Freestone (Monticello), Mitch Dalton (Milford) and Jay Schofield (Manila).

Here are the 1A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 19

1. Whitehorse Raiders

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Joni Dickson (third year).

2022-23 record: 10-15 (second in Region 23 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wayne, 57-41, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 47.2 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

2023 defense: 45 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Monument Valley Cougars

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Terri James (second year).

2022-23 record: 19-5 (first in Region 23 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wayne, 63-55, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 61.3 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

2023 defense: 41.2 ppg (No. 8 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Monticello Buckaroos

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Stenson Freestone (first year).

2022-23 record: 2-15 (fourth in Region 23 with a 1-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Intermountain Christian, 46-34, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 35.9 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

2023 defense: 60.8 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Kenlee Atwood, PG, Senior.

Jemma Robison, SG, Senior.

Kahryme Alvarado, F, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Mechaiyah Lansing, G, Junior.

Braylee Freestone, F, Junior.

Alyssa Sanchez, F, Senior.

Makenna, Peterson, G, Sophomore.

Maron Freestone, G, Freshman.

Jane Burton, G, Freshman.

Coach comment: “Inexperienced team that has nowhere to go but up.”

4. Pinnacle Panthers

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jake Hardy (second year).

2022-23 record: 3-18 (fifth in Region 23 with a 0-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Whitehorse, 74-25, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 28.3 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

2023 defense: 48.8 ppg (No. 17 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Heather Kerr, Center, Jr.

Madison Sasser, PG, Sr.

Jostyn McLean, PF, Jr.

Coach comment: “This team has an excellent opportunity to have a historically significant season for Pinnacle High School. So long as they stay focused I believe they will beat a few teams the girls program has never won against.”

Region 20

1. Panguitch Bobcats

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Nadine Owens (seventh year).

2022-23 record: 12-13 (tied for fourth in Region 20 with a 5-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rich, 36-31, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 44.1 ppg (No. 8 in 1A).

2023 defense: 42.5 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Additional info not provided.

2. Piute Thunderbirds

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tim Westwood (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 17-9 (second in Region 20 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Valley, 46-37, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 42.3 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

2023 defense: 33.8 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Coach comment: “We will be very young and inexperienced at all positions this year. We only will have a total of eight girls on our team, freshman through senior, but if we come to practice with a good attitude and are willing to work hard, I think that we can become competitive towards the end of the year.”

3. Wayne Badgers

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kerry Stevens (third year).

2022-23 record: 17-5 (third in Region 20 with a 6-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Beat Tabiona, 29-26, in the 1A finals.



2023 offense: 47.5 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

2023 defense: 37.5 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Savannah Williams, Sr.

Raegyn Blackburn, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Timber Giles, So.

Lilly Morrill, Fr.

AJ Vandyke, Fr.

Coach comment: “I think it will be a good year for us, we will have a pretty young team and I have great hope that they will come together and become a very good team.”

4. Valley Buffaloes

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Dustin Cox (eighth year).

2022-23 record: 19-6 (first in Region 20 with a 10-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 68-55, in the 1A semifinals.



2023 offense: 56.6 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

2023 defense: 39.8 ppg (No. 7 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Milford Tigers

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Mitch Dalton (first year).

2022-23 record: 9-16 (seventh in Region 20 with a 2-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Valley, 51-36, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 39.4 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

2023 defense: 43.4 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Tayleah Spaulding, Point Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers: “We have numerous newcomers that will contribute greatly to the team this year.”

Coach comment: “We have a young team with very driven and hardworking players. I am looking forward to having a very successful season.”

6. Bryce Valley Mustangs

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tyson Brinkerhoff (22nd year).

2022-23 record: 16-10 (tied for fourth in Region 20 with a 5-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 53-34, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 36.9 ppg (No. 14 in 1A).

2023 defense: 30.2 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Bradi Gates, Forward, Senior.

Kinlee Brinkerhoff, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “A building year for our team. Lost a few starters to graduation and family moves.”

7. Escalante Moquis

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Cottam (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 10-14 (sixth in Region 20 with a 2-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Piute, 51-23, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 36.5 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

2023 defense: 45 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 22

1. Rich Rebels

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Cody Lundgren (eighth year).

2022-23 record: 19-5 (first in Region 22 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wayne, 41-31, in the 1A semifinals.



2023 offense: 46 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

2023 defense: 32.6 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Haydee Pugmire, C, Senior.

Hannah Scott, PF, Senior.

Violett Taylor, PG, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Jainee Wallentine, SF/PF, Senior.

Saige Lundgren, SG, Senior.

Kasey Wilson, SF, Senior.

Cassandra Argyle, SG/SF, Junior.

Paige Smith, PG/SG, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “Excited for the girls coming up to play this year. Should be a great season.”

2. Tabiona Tigers

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jake Fabrizio (ninth year).

2022-23 record: 15-9 (second in Region 22 with a 4-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wayne, 29-26, in the 1A finals.



2023 offense: 43.8 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

2023 defense: 35.3 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Sicily Fabrizio, Guard.

Kamerie Iverson.

Hadly Henderson.

Macey Rhoades.

Kamilah Webb.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of young players. We bring back four seniors.”

3. Manila Mustangs

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jay Schofield (first year).

2022-23 record: 13-9 (third in Region 22 with a 3-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 54-28, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 43.5 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

2023 defense: 41.5 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Abby Schofield, Forward/Center, Senior.

Kallie Bair, Forward, Junior.

Kamryn Slaugh, Guard, Junior.

Kassali Wall, Guard/Forward, Sophomore.

Sadie Davis, Center, Junior.

Reagan Browning, Guard, Junior.

Kate Bambrough, Forward/Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Ashlynn Allphin, Guard/Forward, Senior.

Oakley Browning, Forward/Center, Freshman.

Ruthanna Wilson, Guard, Sophomore.

Anna Davis, Guard, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “I’m incredibly excited about the upcoming girls basketball season, especially with the return of our starters. Their experience and chemistry on the court will be instrumental in shaping our performance this year. These returning players have demonstrated a high level of skill, leadership, and dedication in the past, and I expect them to continue to be key contributors.

“While having multiple starters it is undoubtedly an advantage, I also recognize the importance of incorporating new talent into the mix. I believe that the combination of experience and fresh energy will make us a well-rounded and competitive team.

“As with any season, there will be challenges, but I’m approaching them with a positive mindset and a commitment to continuous improvement. Our goal is to compete at the highest level and, ultimately, strive for success both on and off the court. I look forward to the journey ahead and am eager to see what this team can achieve together.”

4. Wendover Wildcats

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Amber Hicks (first year).

2022-23 record: 18-6 (first in Region 21 with a 1-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 48-30, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 49.3 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

2023 defense: 29.2 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Altamont Longhorns

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Bryce Monney (second year).

2022-23 record: 5-10 (fourth in Region 22 with a 2-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Monument Valley, 73-38, in the 1A second round.



2023 offense: 38.1 ppg (No. 13 in 1A).

2023 defense: 46.1 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Tintic Miners

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Samantha Thomas (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 3-13 (second in Region 21 with a 1-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Milford, 53-31, in the 1A first round.



2023 offense: 25.3 ppg (No. 19 in 1A).

2023 defense: 45 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

Returning starters: Four.

