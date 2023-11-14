Hamas agreed to a tentative deal in order to release dozens of the hostages that have been held since Oct. 7.

The militant group agreed to free at least 50 women and children from the 240 hostages being held in Gaza in exchange for a three-to-five-day pause in fighting that has taken over the heart of Gaza, The Washington Post reported.

“We should be hearing back today,” an Arab diplomat told the Post. If the Israelis agree, “It’s going to happen quickly. If they reject it, then we’re at it again.”

Families of Hamas-held hostages speak out

NBC News hosted an exclusive group interview with family members of hostages that are being held by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7. They went on the air following a Tuesday meeting with President Joe Biden talking about the current hostage situation.

Here’s what the family members said about the hostage situation on NBC News:



“How can you do that? I just don’t understand it,” Orna Neutra, whose 21-year-old son Omer was kidnapped, said.

“No matter how many times someone wants to tear down a poster. We are living to tell who has been kidnapped, who was murdered, what happened on Oct. 7,” Liz Hirsh Naftalki, whose 3-year-old great-niece was abducted after her parents were killed in the attack, said. She responded to a question about people who tore down posters of victims who were taken hostage.

“We’re mothers and fathers and nieces and nephews and siblings. We are families who don’t know anything about where our loved ones are. We are living in a nightmare,” Hanna Siegel, whose uncle and aunt were taken, said.

Biden says to Hamas-held hostages: ‘We’re coming’

President Joe Biden had one message for U.S. hostages held by Hamas: “Hang in there, we’re coming,” he said on Tuesday while responding to reporters’ questions about hostages held by Hamas, according to a video uploaded by The New York Times.

“I’ve been talking with the people involved every single day. I believe it’s going to happen but I don’t want to get into detail,” he added.

His remarks came shortly after the Israel Defense Forces announced the death of a soldier taken by Hamas, Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, who had been seen alive in a video four days after she was abducted by the terrorist group, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The U.S. is working “around the clock” to rescue hostages and reunite them with their families, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a press briefing on Monday.

“This includes many young children, one of whom is a 3-year-old American citizen toddler, whose parents were tragically killed by Hamas on Oct. 7,” he said. More than 200 people were abducted on the day of the attack over a month ago.

Biden administration has ‘limited visibility’ on hostages

When asked if the U.S. government has received any proof of life for the American hostages amid the negotiations, Sullivan said the administration has “limited visibility.”

“We have nine missing Americans, one missing green card holder, and I cannot look you in the eye and tell you how many of those hostages are still alive,” he said, adding that there “are a substantial number of hostages who are not just alive, but who could potentially be part of a hostage release.”

What we know about hostage negotiations

Sullivan stressed that the hostages were a top priority for the Biden administration. It is up to Israel to continue allowing humanitarian pauses so that civilians can leave areas under active threat and aid can flow into Gaza. Such a pause also enables the release of hostages, the national security adviser added.

Sullivan said that the U.S. is engaging with Israel and Qatar to propel forward negotiations regarding the hostages. But, he added, “We’re not there yet.”

If Hamas agrees, the hostages would be released over the course of multiple days, with children and women given priority, per The Times of Israel.

Hamas previously released 2 American hostages

Hamas released two Americans — a mother and daughter — in October. Judith, 59, and Natalie, 17, both have dual Israeli-American citizenship. They were visiting family in southern Israel for a relative’s birthday and to celebrate the Jewish holidays from Evanston, Illinois, when they were abducted on Oct. 7, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“We don’t have the privilege to be happy or to celebrate. We don’t have the privilege to mourn,” Ayelet Sella, a cousin to the family, told ABC News. “We cannot rest. Getting Judith and Natalie back, it is not the end. It is the beginning.”