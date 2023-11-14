Jazz 115, Blazers 99: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz have put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

With a 115-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center on Tuesday, the Jazz improved to 4-7 on the season while also winning a second straight in-season tournament game.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory.

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson finished with a team-high 30 points on 13 of 19 from the field to go with three assists and two steals.

Worst performance: The Blazers are really shorthanded right now and are playing a whole host of guys who aren’t use to playing heavy NBA minutes, but even so, they only got 19 points from their bench the entire night.

99: The Jazz held the Blazers to 99 points, marking the first time in the Will Hardy era that the Jazz have held an opponent under 100.

11: The Jazz’s defense stepped up in a big way. The team grabbed 11 steals in the win.

13: After multiple games that saw the Jazz commit more than 20 turnovers, they finally were able to keep control of the ball, finishing the night with 13 turnovers which led to just 11 Blazers points.

6: For the second straight game, the Jazz ended up with six players in double-figures — Lauri Markkanen, Clarkson, John Collins, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton and Keyonte George.

2-0: The Utah Jazz now have a 2-0 record in the group stage of the in-season tournament.

Best of the best: George and Sexton each had seven assists, helping players like Clarkson and Markkanen get into a rhythm when some of the normal actions weren’t working for the Jazz.

Worst of the worst: While the Jazz finally had a low turnover game, the Blazers were at the other end of the spectrum, committing 17 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Jazz.

