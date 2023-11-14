Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 115, Blazers 99: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Jazz 115, Blazers 99: Inside the numbers
Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz have put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

With a 115-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center on Tuesday, the Jazz improved to 4-7 on the season while also winning a second straight in-season tournament game.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory.

merlin_3006490.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy calls out from the bench during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 25
merlin_3006504.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 25
merlin_3006458.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) hits the board, drawing the offensive foul against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jamaree Bouyea (21), during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 25
merlin_3006456.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 25
merlin_3006454.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) goes to the hoop during the game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 25
Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 25
merlin_3006450.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) hangs on after a dunk during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 25
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and forward John Collins (20) celebrate after scoring on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and forward John Collins (20) celebrate after scoring on the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 25
merlin_3006510.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) takes the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 25
merlin_3006508.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 25
merlin_3006506.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 25
merlin_3006502.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 25
merlin_3006500.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) goes up against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jamaree Bouyea (21) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 25
merlin_3006498.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 25
merlin_3006496.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 25
merlin_3006494.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop during the game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 25
merlin_3006492.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups watches as the Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 25
merlin_3006488.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) drives against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 25
merlin_3006486.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jamaree Bouyea (21) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 25
merlin_3006484.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and forward John Collins (20) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 25
merlin_3006482.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 25
merlin_3006480.jpg

The Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on a purple court at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
22 of 25
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
23 of 25
merlin_3006476.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
24 of 25
merlin_3006474.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the hoop past Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (72) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
25 of 25
merlin_3006490.jpg
merlin_3006504.jpg
merlin_3006458.jpg
merlin_3006456.jpg
merlin_3006454.jpg
Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
merlin_3006450.jpg
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and forward John Collins (20) celebrate after scoring on the Portland Trail Blazers.
merlin_3006510.jpg
merlin_3006508.jpg
merlin_3006506.jpg
merlin_3006502.jpg
merlin_3006500.jpg
merlin_3006498.jpg
merlin_3006496.jpg
merlin_3006494.jpg
merlin_3006492.jpg
merlin_3006488.jpg
merlin_3006486.jpg
merlin_3006484.jpg
merlin_3006482.jpg
merlin_3006480.jpg
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
merlin_3006476.jpg
merlin_3006474.jpg

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson finished with a team-high 30 points on 13 of 19 from the field to go with three assists and two steals.

Worst performance: The Blazers are really shorthanded right now and are playing a whole host of guys who aren’t use to playing heavy NBA minutes, but even so, they only got 19 points from their bench the entire night.

99: The Jazz held the Blazers to 99 points, marking the first time in the Will Hardy era that the Jazz have held an opponent under 100.

11: The Jazz’s defense stepped up in a big way. The team grabbed 11 steals in the win.

13: After multiple games that saw the Jazz commit more than 20 turnovers, they finally were able to keep control of the ball, finishing the night with 13 turnovers which led to just 11 Blazers points.

6: For the second straight game, the Jazz ended up with six players in double-figures — Lauri Markkanen, Clarkson, John Collins, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton and Keyonte George.

2-0: The Utah Jazz now have a 2-0 record in the group stage of the in-season tournament.

Best of the best: George and Sexton each had seven assists, helping players like Clarkson and Markkanen get into a rhythm when some of the normal actions weren’t working for the Jazz.

Worst of the worst: While the Jazz finally had a low turnover game, the Blazers were at the other end of the spectrum, committing 17 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Jazz.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Keyonte George told Taylor Hendricks to ‘be ready,’ and the No. 9 overall pick proved he was
Jazz work together for overtime win over Trail Blazers
Jazz 118, Trail Blazers 113: Inside the numbers
The similarities between Jordan Clarkson’s and Keyonte George’s first posters
Former Jazzmen Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker give Timberwolves victory over Jazz
Timberwolves 101, Jazz 90: Inside the numbers