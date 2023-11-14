Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jordan Clarkson is on a hot streak and Keyonte George is part of the reason why

Jordan Clarkson has been mixing it up on offense and rookie Keyonte George has been making sure he gets good looks.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Jordan Clarkson is on a hot streak and Keyonte George is part of the reason why
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

When Jordan Clarkson has the hot hand, his teammates know that there’s no better way to help the group than to get him the ball.

“Man that dude is elite at what he does,” John Collins said of his teammate after the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 115-99. “Scoring the basketball and giving us that umph, that punch when he has the ball. And he seems like he’s not conscious of, or that he doesn’t really see defenders in front of him.”

Clarkson started Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers by going 6 of 6 in the first quarter and he went on to score a game-high 30 points on 13-of-19 overall.

There are a couple of reasons that Clarkson is on a hot streak, having scored 25 points or more in three straight games. Obviously there are times when Clarkson is just out there doing things only he can do and it seems like he’s creating something out of nothing. But I’d argue that Clarkson is a lot more aware of the defense than people think.

Mixing it up

When Clarkson is really rolling, you often won’t see him settle for the same types of shots over and over. 

Take a look for yourself:

Instead, what you usually see is Clarkson allowing the defense to dictate a shot, and then he’ll let them get used to that shot before changing things up.

On his second shot of the game, Clarkson sees that when he drives into the lane, the help defender is showing a little bit but then popping back out, giving Clarkson a lot of space for him to operate.

Clarkson is really good in that spot, using his pivot and dribble to find a push shot, floater or a little jumper. So, when Clarkson gets the ball in the half court, he does this four more times (with some transition buckets mixed in).

Then, when the defense expects him to drive again, he starts to step back and hit from 3.

“I think JC is best when he has a lot of space,” rookie Keyonte George said. “He can score in a lot of different ways. You don’t know if he’s gonna dribble around and then end up getting a floater, so you just gotta stay patient. I know he’s gonna make the right play each and every time.”

Then, once he has the defense thinking about step-backs, he’ll cut inside and use his savvy at the rim.

merlin_3006490.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy calls out from the bench during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 25
merlin_3006504.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 25
merlin_3006458.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) hits the board, drawing the offensive foul against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jamaree Bouyea (21), during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 25
merlin_3006456.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 25
merlin_3006454.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) goes to the hoop during the game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 25
Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 25
merlin_3006450.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) hangs on after a dunk during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 25
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and forward John Collins (20) celebrate after scoring on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and forward John Collins (20) celebrate after scoring on the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 25
merlin_3006510.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) takes the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 25
merlin_3006508.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 25
merlin_3006506.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 25
merlin_3006502.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 25
merlin_3006500.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) goes up against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jamaree Bouyea (21) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 25
merlin_3006498.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 25
merlin_3006496.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 25
merlin_3006494.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop during the game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 25
merlin_3006492.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups watches as the Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 25
merlin_3006488.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) drives against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 25
merlin_3006486.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jamaree Bouyea (21) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 25
merlin_3006484.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and forward John Collins (20) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 25
merlin_3006482.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 25
merlin_3006480.jpg

The Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on a purple court at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
22 of 25
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
23 of 25
merlin_3006476.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
24 of 25
merlin_3006474.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the hoop past Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (72) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
25 of 25
merlin_3006490.jpg
merlin_3006504.jpg
merlin_3006458.jpg
merlin_3006456.jpg
merlin_3006454.jpg
Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
merlin_3006450.jpg
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and forward John Collins (20) celebrate after scoring on the Portland Trail Blazers.
merlin_3006510.jpg
merlin_3006508.jpg
merlin_3006506.jpg
merlin_3006502.jpg
merlin_3006500.jpg
merlin_3006498.jpg
merlin_3006496.jpg
merlin_3006494.jpg
merlin_3006492.jpg
merlin_3006488.jpg
merlin_3006486.jpg
merlin_3006484.jpg
merlin_3006482.jpg
merlin_3006480.jpg
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) smiles after the Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
merlin_3006476.jpg
merlin_3006474.jpg

Chemistry with Keyonte

Something else that has been working for Clarkson is the point guard. As you read above, George is already thinking about where and when to get Clarkson the ball and to show patience because he knows that Clarkson is smart.

None of this is by accident. George knows that he is fortunate to be in this position — a rookie who is starting at point guard in the NBA — so he’s been watching a lot of film and making sure to build up his relationships with the players he’s most likely to be passing the ball to.

“He just knows how to play,” Clarkson said of George. “He’s very smart and he’s picking up on stuff really quick. You saw him getting into his bag in terms of scoring and stuff. I think he’s shown that he can pass the ball. But he’s just doing a great job of controlling the offense.”

Of particular note, Jazz head coach Will Hardy has noticed that George is really good at making sure that Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen and John Collins are getting easy and open looks at the basket early in the game, which then gets them into a rhythm and makes them feel more comfortable and confident as the game progresses.

“I think Keyonte’s ability to get Jordan and Lauri, in particular, easy rhythm shots, over the course of the game is super helpful for us,” Hardy said.

“When you’re a top offensive player on any team and the game plan is centered around stopping you — and Jordan and Lauri deal with that a lot — it’s hard to find clean looks in the game. And so I think Keyonte has helped both of them get a couple of clean looks each game.”

That’s not insignificant. The fact that George is thriving in his role, in part because he’s getting the highest scoring players good, open looks bodes well for the immediate success of guys like Clarkson and the future success of this team.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Keyonte George told Taylor Hendricks to ‘be ready,’ and the No. 9 overall pick proved he was
Jazz work together for overtime win over Trail Blazers
Jazz 118, Trail Blazers 113: Inside the numbers
The similarities between Jordan Clarkson’s and Keyonte George’s first posters
Former Jazzmen Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker give Timberwolves victory over Jazz
Timberwolves 101, Jazz 90: Inside the numbers