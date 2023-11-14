Facebook Twitter
2023 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting 6A/5A/4A high school football championships

By Noland Parry
Class 6A championship
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
Corner Canyon 133.8 6.3 127.5 Skyridge Corner Canyon
Class 5A championship
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
Timpview 116.8 16.8 100 Bountiful Timpview
Class 4A championship
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
Crimson Cliffs 114 26.8 87.2 Green Canyon Crimson Cliffs

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2023 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 7-3, 70.0%

Noland Parry’s season-to-date record: 499-115, 81.3%.

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 7-3, 70.0

High school sports editor James Edward’s season-to-date record: 506-108, 82.4%.

