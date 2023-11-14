2023 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting 6A/5A/4A high school football championships

Class 6A championship
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|Corner Canyon
|133.8
|6.3
|127.5
|Skyridge
|Corner Canyon
Class 5A championship
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|Timpview
|116.8
|16.8
|100
|Bountiful
|Timpview
Class 4A championship
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|Crimson Cliffs
|114
|26.8
|87.2
|Green Canyon
|Crimson Cliffs
Home team in CAPS
Noland Parry’s record last week: 7-3, 70.0%
Noland Parry’s season-to-date record: 499-115, 81.3%.
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 7-3, 70.0
High school sports editor James Edward’s season-to-date record: 506-108, 82.4%.