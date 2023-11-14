Video: Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ welcomes Anxiety to the cast in summer 2024 sequel

Pixar released the first trailer for “Inside Out 2” on Nov. 9, and it’s already received 10 million views on YouTube. The animated film will hit theaters on June 14, 2024, and Disney described the plot:

The film “returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up.”

Anxiety is not the only new emotion, though. Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui are also making their way to the stage in June. These new emotions have received overwhelmingly positive reactions.

One commenter said, “This is going to be one of those franchises that kids grow up with and hold dear to their hearts because it taught them things about their emotions.”

Another said, “Might actually watch this in theaters.”

When “Inside Out” was released in 2015, it far surpassed expectations, even within the production crew. Pixar Animations Studio President Jim Morris said, “I was really caught off guard,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The movie’s director, Pete Docter, added, “The amount of people going into theaters last weekend was insane. And to me, that’s the desired audience. People watching not on their iPhones but in a theater.”

Though there’s still six months to wait for this animation, expectations are already high.