How to watch the funeral services for President M. Russell Ballard

The funeral for President M. Russell Ballard is Friday at 11 a.m. in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

President Ballard died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Salt Lake City at age 95. He was acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

How to watch President Ballard’s funeral

The funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older.

The funeral service will be streamed live on the church’s Broadcasts page and Inspiration and Events YouTube channel (both available in Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish), as well as BYUtv.

The Temple Square gates and the Tabernacle doors opened at 9:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend should be in their seats by 10:30 a.m. Church campus buildings will close at 10:30 a.m. and reopen following the funeral at 1 p.m.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

People gather before the funeral for President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Expressions of sympathy can be posted on President Ballard’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In lieu of flowers, President Ballard’s family has asked that donations be made to This Is The Place Heritage Park.

