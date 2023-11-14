Why experts say a solar storm could cause trillions of dollars worth of damage

The sun is beginning to enter a more active time for flares that cause solar storms that can impact the Earth.

As Earth enters this new phase, experts have been discussing how these solar storms could affect modern advancements on the planet and even lead to what a team from George Mason University called an “internet apocalypse.”

“The internet has come of age during a time when the sun has been relatively quiet, and now it’s entering a more active time,” Professor Peter Becker of George Mason University told Fox Weather. “It’s the first time in human history that there’s been an intersection of increased solar activity with our dependence on the internet and our global economic dependence on the internet.”

When was the last solar flare?

Solar flares aren’t rare, but they do rarely hit Earth.

As the sun’s solar cycle begins to hit its peak, more solar storms caused by flares will be likely, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On Aug. 5, a strong solar flare erupted from the sun’s surface but there weren’t any resounding effects, per NASA.

According to NASA, flares become dangerous when they bypass Earth’s natural defenses, like its magnetic fields, and hit the surface of the planet.

What happens if a solar flare hits Earth?

When solar flares do hit Earth, they can wreak havoc to electronics and communication systems.

NOAA warns that GPS systems and radio signals can be disturbed by a solar storm.

What if the 1859 solar storm happened today?

The largest solar storm on record is called the Carrington Event from 1859, per NASA. During the event, the flare caused geomagnetic chaos as it sparked fires on telegraphs and disrupted the whole communication system of the day.

“Such technological chaos could cripple economies and endanger the safety and livelihoods of people worldwide,” wrote NASA.

Could a solar flare wipe out the Internet?

Becker told Fox Weather that these stronger storms could have the potential to wipe out the internet unless the technology is “hardened” or if a proper warning is given.

Will there be a solar storm in 2025?

NASA predicts, based on the sun’s 11-year cycle, that a large flare called a “solar maximum” will happen sometime in 2025, which experts are preparing for.

Can we prepare for a solar flare?

New technology such as artificial intelligence has been used and is being developed by NASA to better predict sun flares up to 30 minutes in advance — the system is called DAGGER.

“With this AI, it is now possible to make rapid and accurate global predictions and inform decisions in the event of a solar storm, thereby minimizing — or even preventing — devastation to modern society,” Vishal Upendran, of the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics in India, told NASA.

Just like hurricane and tornado warnings, experts may one day develop solar storm sirens to warn of an upcoming event.