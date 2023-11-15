Records Taylor Swift’s rerelease of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ broke so far

Taylor Swift has broken another of her own records. Her rerecording of her 2014 album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” surpassed the most single-day streams for an artist, beating the previous record she had set for streaming with “Midnights” in 2022.

She’s done it again 🩵On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far. pic.twitter.com/cLFizApdIo — Spotify (@Spotify) October 28, 2023

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” also “became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far,” Spotify posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other records ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ broke

That’s not the only achievement of note for Swift. Here are some others:



She also retained her status at No. 1 with “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” for two consecutive weeks on the Official Albums Chart, according to Official Charts.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” sold over 1.1 million copies in the U.S. in its first six days of release — “marking the largest sales week for a vinyl album since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991,” per Billboard.

It’s Swift’s 13th No. 1 album — “extending her record for the most among women,” Billboard reported.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” also earned the largest sales week for CD sales in more than seven years, per Forbes.

The re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s album 1989, is seen on display for sale at Plaid Room Records, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Loveland, Ohio. The album 1989 (Taylor’s version), released to the public at midnight on Thursday. Aaron Doster, Associated Press

Why Taylor Swift rereleased ‘1989’

In 2019, Swift’s music label sold her entire music catalogue masters without her knowledge to Scooter Braun. Swift expressed anger about not being consulted about the sale and about her music belonging to Braun — a man she says had bullied her in the past, per Deseret News.

Swift held the rights to record to all of her music and fellow music star Kelly Clarkson suggested she rerecord her first original six albums to gain ownership of her own music.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” Clarkson posted on X.

Clarkson revealed Swift sends her flowers after every rerelease to thank her for the suggestion that pushed Swift into a fever pitch of popularity.

“She’s so nice. She did. She was like, ‘Every time I release something’—’cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too,” Clarkson told E News.