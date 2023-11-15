High school boys basketball: 2023 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-2024 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are nine new head basketball coaches in 4A this year: Chris Collinsworth (Provo), Golden Ingle (Timpanogos), Casey Stanley (Layton Christian), Scott Murdock (Crimson Cliffs), Adam Stout (Hurricane), Patrick Amico (Pine View), Ryan Ball (Snow Canyon), Tallon Robertson (Jordan) and Payton Dastrup (Stansbury)

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 8

1. Layton Christian Eagles

lca

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Casey Stanley (first year).

2023 record: 18-9 (independent in region with a 0-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 62-41, in the 4A semifinals.



2023 offense: 69.5 ppg (No. 1 in 4A).

69.5 ppg (No. 1 in 4A). 2023 defense: 60.7 ppg (No. 10 in 4A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Otavio Armani, Wing, Senior.

Timmie Olubisi, Guard, Senior.

Tyrin Jones, Wing, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Luka Kulundzic, Forward, Senior.

Albert Ntungicimpaye, Guard, Junior.

Anor Wogar, Guard, Junior.

Alan Gballau, Center, Junior.

Coach comment: “We look forward to meshing three returning starters along with 12 new varsity players as well as learn a brand new system. I am tremendously fortunate to be taking over for a legend in Bobby Porter and look to build upon his unparalleled success.”

2. Payson Lions

payson

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Anthony Mitchell (eighth year).

2023 record: 12-11 (fourth in Region 7 with a 5-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Cottonwood, 74-53, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 65.9 ppg (No. 6 in 5A).

65.9 ppg (No. 6 in 5A). 2023 defense: 65.5 ppg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Kamika Wesley, F/C, Sr.

Cooper Swasey, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Braxton Shirley, G, Sr.

Legend Reynoso, F/C, Jr.

Quinn Buys, G, Jr.

Micah Swasey, F, Jr.

Zandon, Theobald, F, Jr.

Joseph Wolfe, G, So.

Coach comment: “The Lions have a great group kids ready to complete this year. Having our starting PG out with an ACL injury, we will need younger guys to step up. We need to focus on our roles and learn to trust each other. Hopefully by the end of the year we will be playing our best basketball.”

3. Provo Bulldogs

provo

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Chris Collinsworth (first year).

2023 record: 11-12 (fourth in Region 9 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 69-65, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 61.1 ppg (No. 17 in 5A).

61.1 ppg (No. 17 in 5A). 2023 defense: 58.1 ppg (No. 15 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Trey Johnson, G, Senior.

Aaron Castagnetto, G, Senior.

Jason Carter, F, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Makai Allen, PG, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We have a hungry team with some good experience that is ready to compete every night.”

4. Mountain View Bruins

MOUNTAIN VIEW

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Gordon Whitehead (third year).

2023 record: 7-16 (fifth in Region 8 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 67.6 ppg (No. 4 in 5A).

67.6 ppg (No. 4 in 5A). 2023 defense: 75.9 ppg (No. 34 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Bryce Mella, PG, Sophomore.

Conner Fairbanks, SG, Senior.

Simeon Suguturaga, SG, Sophomore.

Hunter Kaopua, F, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Daniel Hair, F, Senior.

Ryan Lewis, G, Senior.

Coach comment: “Mountain View has a remarkable group of athletes joining our team this season. We return a number of veteran players who have either started or have played significant minutes during big games — experience should be one of our strengths. We have a great blend of senior, junior, and sophomore leaders on our team. Another key strength of our team is the strong sense of unity and camaraderie. We have players who bring energy and passion for the game. Our team plays like a family — they love each other and work hard for each other. Teamwork is our trademark. We have a challenging schedule ahead of us. We view every game as an opportunity to learn, grow and showcase our abilities. Each game will require our absolute best efforts. I am excited for this team — I have watched these players for several years now and they are fun to watch and up to the most demanding challenges.”

5. Uintah Utes

uintah

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Brandon Johnson (seventh year).

2023 record: 11-11 (fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 69-60, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 62.7 ppg (No. 11 in 5A).

62.7 ppg (No. 11 in 5A). 2023 defense: 64.7 ppg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jaron Colton, PG, Sr.

Dauson Gardiner, SG, Jr.

JJ Jenson, SG, Jr.

Key newcomers:



JD Pickup, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are young and looking to getting our feet wet back in 4A.”

6. Timpanogos Timberwolves

timpanogos

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Golden Ingle (first year).

2023 record: 3-20 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 51.5 ppg (No. 31 in 5A).

51.5 ppg (No. 31 in 5A). 2023 defense: 68.8 ppg (No. 30 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 9

1. Dixie Flyers

dixie

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Roberts (sixth year).

2023 record: 22-5 (first in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 52-44, in the 4A championship.



2023 offense: 67 ppg (No. 2 in 4A).

67 ppg (No. 2 in 4A). 2023 defense: 57.1 ppg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Kyle Lemke, Center, Senior.

Jordan Roberts, Point Guard, Senior.

Breckon Robinson, Guard, Senior.

Damon Meyers, Guard, Senior.

Tyson Forsey, Guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Logan Weidauer, Guard, Senior.

2. Pine View Panthers

pine view

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Patrick Amico (first year).

2023 record: 6-16 (fifth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 67-63, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 57.5 ppg (No. 10 in 4A).

57.5 ppg (No. 10 in 4A). 2023 defense: 63.9 ppg (No. 13 in 4A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Nash Schroeder, PG, Sr.

Griffen Shepherd, G/F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Adam Moore, SG, Jr.

Jelani Odjegba, G, Soph.

Trevor Condie, C, Jr.

Devin Williams, G, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am so excited to finally get going. This group really bought in. They had a great summer and fall. We have a lot of seniors and I believe seniors are special. They know what it’s like to go through training camp, nonregion games, and region games. This is one of the toughest regions in the state, and they know how hard it is to get wins in this region and they know how hard it is to play on the road in this league. We are led by two of the best seniors in the state in Nash and Griff and we have a lot of seniors that have been through it and we are going to lean on that experience.”

3. Snow Canyon Warriors

snow canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Ball (first year).

2023 record: 18-8 (second in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 40-37, in the 4A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58.5 ppg (No. 9 in 4A).

58.5 ppg (No. 9 in 4A). 2023 defense: 51.7 ppg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Owen Mackay, W, Sr.

Ryder Holt, F, Jr.

Trey Kelsch, G/W, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Reggie Mackay, G, So.

Owen Iloa, Post, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of really strong pieces that each have unique strengths to our team. If our players can buy in to playing their roles around Owen Mackay, we can be really good and really dangerous.”

4. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

crimson

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Scott Murdock (first year).

2023 record: 16-8 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 57-42, in the 4A semifinals.



2023 offense: 58.7 ppg (No. 8 in 4A).

58.7 ppg (No. 8 in 4A). 2023 defense: 52.3 ppg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Luke Johnson, G, Senior.

Sean Felts, C, Senior.

Jace Sweeten, PF, Senior.

Steele Barben, SG, Senior.

Noah Marsden, F, Senior.

Noah Nelson, SG, Senior.

Drake Caroll, G, Junior.

Trevor Taylor, PF, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Jayden Eaton, F, Junior.

McKay Lindquist, SG, Sophomore.

Briton Phillips, C, Sophomore.

Travis Murdock, F, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to competing at a high level this season. We will have four new starters and some other new contributors, but we will play together and look to surprise some teams this year.”

5. Desert Hills Thunder

desert hills

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Chris Allred (4th year).

2023 record: 14-10 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 72-63, in the 4A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 60.9 ppg (No. 7 in 4A).

60.9 ppg (No. 7 in 4A). 2023 defense: 57.3 ppg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Eli Allred, Guard, Senior.

Jackson Holman, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “This team has worked hard to prepare for the upcoming season. I look forward to watching our team grow as we gain more experience throughout the season.”

6. Cedar City Reds

cedar

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Monks (second year).

2023 record: 8-14 (sixth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 58-54, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 61.6 ppg (No. 6 in 4A).

61.6 ppg (No. 6 in 4A). 2023 defense: 66.4 ppg (No. 14 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Landon Kreitzer, G, Sr.

Easton Albrecht, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



JT Jeter, G, Sr.

Tate Stubbs, G, So.

Hayden Kee, G, Jr.

Carson Visser, F, So.

Taylor Davis, C, Jr.

Ty Stubbs, G, So.

Parker Englebright, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get the season going. We are going to be young but we believe that we can compete and play hard on the defensive end of the floor.”

7. Hurricane Tigers

hurricane

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Adam Stout (first year).

2023 record: 2-19 (seventh in Region 10 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 66-44, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 48.9 ppg (No. 14 in 4A).

48.9 ppg (No. 14 in 4A). 2023 defense: 62.7 ppg (No. 12 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Cayleb Jackman, C, Sr.

Houston Homer, PF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

RJ Hurst, G, Jr.

Calan Hughes, PF/C, Jr.

Quinn Gubler, PG, So.

Coach comment: “We are a young team. The boys have put in a lot of time in the offseason and expect to be much improved.”

Region 10

1. Cottonwood Colts

cottonwood

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Marc Miller (fifth year).

2023 record: 23-2 (first in Region 7 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 60-55, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 73.7 ppg (No. 1 in 5A).

73.7 ppg (No. 1 in 5A). 2023 defense: 58.6 ppg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Ryan Nielson, Guard, Sr.

Peter Oguama, Forward, Sr.

Mason Tolley, Guard, Jr.

Tengis Bayasgalan, Guard, Soph.

Key newcomers:



John Rosevear, Guard, Jr.

Luke Park, Guard, Jr.

Bo Smith, Forward, Jr.

Hamilton Leece, Forward, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to building off of last year’s success and competing in 4A and Region 10. Even though all five starters have moved on from last year’s team, we have a lot of talented players that are eager and ready to step in and continue building the success of Cottonwood basketball.”

2. Hillcrest Huskies

hillcrest

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Brandon Sluga (fourth year).

2023 record: 12-12 (third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to East, 65-40, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 61.7 ppg (No. 12 in 5A).

61.7 ppg (No. 12 in 5A). 2023 defense: 64 ppg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Isaac Miller, Guard, Senior.

Myles Mahler, Guard, Junior.

Zach Tanner, Forward, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Anton Mahler, Guard, Junior.

Damani Wilkerson, Guard, Junior.

Jaybrien Watkins, Guard, Sophomore.

Rhett Robinson, Guard, Senior.

Ezra Bell, Guard, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “Our coaching staff, athletes, and student body are extremely excited for the upcoming basketball season because our athletes play for each other.”

3. Murray Spartans

murray

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jason Workman (19th year).

2023 record: 10-15 (fourth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Payson, 72-58, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 61.3 ppg (No. 15 in 5A).

61.3 ppg (No. 15 in 5A). 2023 defense: 61.8 ppg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Quinton Christman, G, Sr.

Deacon Poole, G, Sr.

Isaiah Beh, F, So.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “We are excited to experience a change in region. We have a good mix of new and experienced players all ready to compete every game.”

4. Jordan Beetdiggers

jordan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tallon Robertson (first year).

2023 record: 2-21 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 34 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 44.9 ppg (No. 34 in 5A).

44.9 ppg (No. 34 in 5A). 2023 defense: 66.7 ppg (No. 29 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Ayden Doyle, F, Sr.

Matt Magness, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Walt Gooden, F, Sr.

5. Stansbury Stallions

stansbury

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Payton Dastrup (first year).

2023 record: 2-20 (sixth in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 50.5 ppg (No. 32 in 5A).

50.5 ppg (No. 32 in 5A). 2023 defense: 65.4 ppg (No. 27 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Dylan Giles, Senior, PG.

Tobias Johnson, Junior, PF.

Aidan Pehrson, Junior, SG.

Jackson Hymer, Senior, PF.

Will Stephens, Junior, SG.

Key newcomers:



Porter Hinton, Sophomore, PG.

Coach comment: “Very optimistic with new coaching staff, playing style, and culture being brought to Stansbury. Sight set on a Region 10 title, and the talent to be able to do so.”

6. Park City Miners

park city

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Thomas Purcell (fifth year).

2023 record: 4-19 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 50.2 ppg (No. 33 in 5A).

50.2 ppg (No. 33 in 5A). 2023 defense: 70.7 ppg (No. 33 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Duke Gordon, F, Sr.

Cedric Donovan, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Cameron Wilson, F, Jr.

Luke Rice, G, So.

Bridger LaPine, G, So.

Coach comment: “We have an incredible group of guys this year. Strong senior leadership, mixed with some young players. We look forward to moving into 4A, and are excited to compete in a new region.”

7. Tooele Buffaloes

tooele

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jed Thomas (sixth year).

2023 record: 1-21 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 56 ppg (No. 27 in 5A).

56 ppg (No. 27 in 5A). 2023 defense: 69.9 ppg (No. 32 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Ethan Rogers, Forward, Senior.

Dillon Polson, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Crew Lewis, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of players put in a ton of work this offseason. We are excited to see our progress and get out and compete.”

Region 11

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

ridgeline

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Day (fifth year).

2023 record: 18-5 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 69-68, in the 4A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 63.5 ppg (No. 4 in 4A).

63.5 ppg (No. 4 in 4A). 2023 defense: 54.8 ppg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Jagger Francom, F/C, Senior.

Carson Cox, F, Senior.

Cam Blotter, G, Senior.

Diego Vazquez, G, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Khsyon Buchmiller, F, Senior.

Preston Brenchley, G/F, Senior.

Dawson Low, G, Junior.

Tyler Jackman, G/F, Junior.

Harrison Putnam, F, Junior.

Cooper Hall, G, Junior.

Andrew Pinochi, F, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “I am looking forward to coaching a fun group of kids! We have guys learning new roles and finding ways to work together as a team, seeing the type of potential growth there is for this group is exciting.”

2. Green Canyon Wolves

green canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Logan Brown (third year).

2023 record: 5-17 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 51-42, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 53.7 ppg (No. 13 in 4A).

53.7 ppg (No. 13 in 4A). 2023 defense: 62.4 ppg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:

Jared Anderson, G, Sr.

Jaxon Drysdale, G, Sr.

Isaac Filimoehala, F, Sr.

Kyran Hoffman, G, Sr.

Jackson Penigar, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Layker Ward, G, Sr.

Jamison Thomson, Fr, Jr.

Gavin Crane, G, So.

Coach comment: “Our team has had a great offseason where we played a lot of games together and have grown on and off the court. Most of the teams in our region bring back a lot of players from last season, including our team. We look forward to seeing how our development has paid off. Our depth and the ability to go inside and out will be our strength.”

3. Logan Grizzlies

logan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Mitch Argyle (third year).

2023 record: 15-10 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 69-55, in the 4A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 62.5 ppg (No. 5 in 4A).

62.5 ppg (No. 5 in 4A). 2023 defense: 57.6 ppg (No. 9 in 4A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jordan Child, Wing, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jalen Argyle, Post, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a fun group of boys that play well together. They have some length to them and It will be fun to see what we can put together.”

4. Sky View Bobcats

sky view

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kirk Hillyard (13th year).

2023 record: 23-2 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Beat Dixie, 52-44, in the 4A championship.



2023 offense: 66.2 ppg (No. 3 in 4A).

66.2 ppg (No. 3 in 4A). 2023 defense: 52.2 ppg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Tanner Davis, PG, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kimball Black, C, Sr.

Bryton Williams, G, Sr.

Zach Oxborrow, SG, Soph.

Liam Gutherie, SG, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to coaching this group. They are athletic and hungry to prove themselves. Tanner is the lone returning starter but have a lot of guys with varsity experience coming off a successful football season.”

5. Bear River Bears

bear river

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Reggie Shaw (fifth year).

2023 record: 12-11 (fourth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Logan, 63-42, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 54.8 ppg (No. 11 in 4A).

54.8 ppg (No. 11 in 4A). 2023 defense: 56.5 ppg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Gehrig Marble, F, Sr.

Kyver Jensen, G, Sr.

Bridger Barfuss, G, Sr.

Owen Olsen, G, Sr.

Jace Roberts, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Mason Sorensen, F, Sr.

Brayden Ritter, F, Sr.

Kash Avery, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have an excellent group of returning players coming back from last season. We are excited to see how far our experience and hard work can take us this season.”

6. Mountain Crest Mustangs

mountain crest

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Chandler Smith (third year).

2023 record: 7-16 (sixth in Region 11 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 57-37, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 54.2 ppg (No. 12 in 4A).

54.2 ppg (No. 12 in 4A). 2023 defense: 57 ppg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Joseph Hunsaker, Guard, Sr.

Kade Hess, Forward, Sr.

Rigdon Anderson, Point guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Josh Arnell, Guard, Sr.

Ada McBride, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We hope to take another step forward this season. We have a lot of guys back that contributed last year, including four-year starter Joseph Hunsaker. We have size and experience that will hopefully keep us going in the right direction.”