High school boys basketball: 2023 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new head basketball coaches in 5A this year: Gus Sopena (Bountiful), Ryan Hannah (Roy), Travis Frey (Viewmont), Scott Fields (East) and Dan McClure (Wasatch).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 4

1. West Jordan Jaguars

Head coach: Christian Wouden (third year).

2023 record: 6-17 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 67-24, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 48.6 ppg (No. 24 in 6A).

48.6 ppg (No. 24 in 6A). 2023 defense: 59.6 ppg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Colton Blackham, PG, Sr.

Carter Dorenbosch, SG, Sr.

Steven Cox, SG, Sr.

Ethan Black, SF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Elijah Young, G, Sr.

Quinton Robinson, F, Sr.

Alex Symanski, C, Sr.

Coach comment: “I love this group and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this year!.We are going to play hard every single game. #GRIT”

2. Cyprus Pirates

Head coach: Tre Smith (10th year).

2023 record: 23-5 (first in Region 2 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 49-44, in the 6A semifinals.



2023 offense: 65.8 ppg (No. 3 in 6A).

65.8 ppg (No. 3 in 6A). 2023 defense: 56 ppg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Koli Fosita, Guard, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Dominik Maxfield, Guard, Junior.

Xian Apaisa Brown, Guard, Sophomore.

Karan Makhar, Guard, Junior.

Awan Dut, Forward, Senior.

Chad Ochieng, Senior.

Coach comment: “We are young and lack varsity experience. We do have young talented players that will need to make a name for themselves and solidify a spot in the program. We will need to learn to win and play together as a group, but our goal is to continue to get better throughout the year and remain competitive. I love this group and we have the potential to be special.”

3. Kearns Cougars

Head coach: Dan Cosby (15th year).

2023 record: 13-11 (tied for second in Region 2 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 70-59, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 58.3 ppg (No. 14 in 6A).

58.3 ppg (No. 14 in 6A). 2023 defense: 55 ppg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Ivan Kafusi, Forward, Senior.

Braxton England, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Mauricio Lemus, Guard, Senior.

Darin Detvongsa, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “This team will be like no other team I have coached in my tenure at Kearns, in the past we have been long and athletic, this years team we will be scrappy and fast. I am looking forward to coaching this year’s team because they like to go to class, they all do exceptionally well and have good chemistry and they are a fun group of kids to be around. I look forward to see how they improve each game as every game will be a dogfight until the end.”

4. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

Head coach: Drew Trost (11th year).

2023 record: 15-10 (independent in Region 5 with a 0-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 68-43, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 57.4 ppg (No. 24 in 5A).

57.4 ppg (No. 24 in 5A). 2023 defense: 50.6 ppg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Caden Fenger, Guard, Senior.

Luke Meyer, Post, Junior.

Jake Wyatt, Guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Rahiti Tinirauarii, Guard, Sophomore.

Stockton Young, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “I am excited about this group of young men who are committed to working hard and playing together. We will have a very balanced attack where anyone is capable of having a big night. We are excited to be in a region this year and continue our transition into 5A.”

5. Taylorsville Warriors

Head coach: Bernie Graziano (eighth year).

2023 record: 4-16 (tied for fourth in Region 2 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 56 ppg (No. 19 in 6A).

56 ppg (No. 19 in 6A). 2023 defense: 75.1 ppg (No. 26 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Kobe Allen, Guard, Junior.

Daniel Healy, Guard, Senior.

Bronson Dallimore, Forward, Senior.

Logan Bertagnolli, Center, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Tyler Johnson, Guard, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We have four returning starters and few players off the bench who important to our success this season. We are excited to get the season started. High school basketball is the best.”

6. Hunter Wolverines

Head coach: KJ Ng (second year).

2023 record: 5-17 (sixth in Region 2 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 102-60, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 59.6 ppg (No. 11 in 6A).

59.6 ppg (No. 11 in 6A). 2023 defense: 70.4 ppg (No. 25 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Dominick Phannolath, G, Jr.

Zaquel Cossa, G, Sr.

Griffin Gallagher, F, Sr.

Uluaki Taukiuvea, C, Jr.

Tracen Sorensen, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Marshall Holdaway, G, Sr.

Kianu DaSilva, G, Sr.

Keaton Miller, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “Region is wide open and we have a ton of talent returning. We are hoping to make a leap this year.”

7. Granger Lancers

Head coach: Stephen Tidwell (fifth year).

2023 record: 3-18 (seventh in Region 2 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 45.1 ppg (No. 26 in 6A).

45.1 ppg (No. 26 in 6A). 2023 defense: 62.6 ppg (No. 22 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Henry Tidwell, Guard, Senior.

Daudi Aweyso, Guard, Senior.

Isaiah Gukeisen, Guard, Junior.

Stephen Kpaleh, Guard, Senior.

Cason Fleischel, Wing, Senior.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the season to begin. Players worked hard this offseason and made improvements.”

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

Head coach: Gus Sopena (first year).

2023 record: 9-14 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 50-49, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 59.8 ppg (No. 20 in 5A).

59.8 ppg (No. 20 in 5A). 2023 defense: 60.5 ppg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Carson Smith, F/C, Senior.

Charlie Smith, G/F, Junior.

Potentially Faletau Satuala, F/C, Senior.

Coach comment: “The outlook for our upcoming season is one full of reenergized hope and enthusiasm. We made the tough transition from a 500-win, successful coach in coach Mike Maxwell to myself, a ‘veteran’ in the coaching world in many different levels, but yet a quietly confident ‘rookie,’ first-year head coach. We have redesigned, rebuilt and now are ready to reclaim the lure and success Bountiful Basketball has had over the years in Utah.

“I coached under the tutelage of one of the state’s best coaches in Izzy Ingle at Timpview the last few years and I am bringing that same system to Bountiful. We expect to play a brand of basketball that is energetic, fun to watch, and fun to play. Our team has bought into the new culture where we will emphasize communication, concentration, and competitiveness throughout the entire program with student athletes who have the best attitude, do everything in their lives with relentless energy and effort and most of all, do it together as one. We have a team that is made up of everything- experienced seniors, seniors who haven’t had their shot but are pumped for their opportunity, juniors and sophomores who are ready to surprise people with their abilities. We have a staff that is united and aligned together. All in all, I would confidently say our outlook is promising, as long as we continue to do these things together. We are ready.”

2. Northridge Knights

Head coach: Andrew Olson (fifth year).

2023 record: 10-12 (third in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 63-57, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 55.5 ppg (No. 28 in 5A).

55.5 ppg (No. 28 in 5A). 2023 defense: 58.1 ppg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Bentley Whitear, PG, Sr.

Logan Birt, G, Sr.

DeQoune Kennedy, C, Sr.

Josh Kitchen, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Peyton Perkins, G, Sr.

Cael Lake, G, Jr.

Canyon Dugger, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a very experienced team coming back that finished the season strong last year and we look forward at building upon that success. We have some great senior leadership and group of kids that love playing with each other. We are excited about the upcoming season and can’t wait to compete in a very tough region.”

3. Woods Cross Wildcats

Head coach: Josh Margetts (third year).

2023 record: 18-5 (first in Region 5 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 56-47, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 61.6 ppg (No. 14 in 5A).

61.6 ppg (No. 14 in 5A). 2023 defense: 52.6 ppg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Hunter Jackson, Pg, Jr.

Hayden Poulton, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ben Smith, G/F, Sr.

Bryson Watson, G, So.

Eli Michaelis, C, Sr.

Kason Lythgoe, G, Jr.

Ryan Moss, F, Sr.

Kole Johnsen, G, Sr.

Banxton Dewaal, G, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are so excited for this upcoming season. This team has some youth, as well as seniors who are excited to play varsity basketball. This group has worked hard and are excited for a challenging preseason and to play in a very competitive Region 5.”

4. Box Elder Bees

Head coach: Russell Beck (first year).

2023 record: 14-9 (second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 72-48, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 58 ppg (No. 23 in 5A).

58 ppg (No. 23 in 5A). 2023 defense: 54.4 ppg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Elijah Kersey, G, Sr.

max Isaacson, P, Sr.

Mayson Jeppsen, W, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Trevor Wilkinson, W, Sr.

Coach comment: “This will be my first year here at Box Elder. They are coming off a strong season. We will need to grow quickly. We have a good group that has worked hard in the offseason, some great senior leaders and we have some young players in the pipeline. We have a chance to be a be a very good basketball team if we work hard, remain healthy and develop a defensive identity.”

5. Viewmont Vikings

Head coach: Travis Frey (first year).

2023 record: 9-15 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 59-56, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 58 ppg (No. 22 in 5A).

58 ppg (No. 22 in 5A). 2023 defense: 61.4 ppg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Max Larsen.

Key newcomers:



Preston Weaver, Center/Wing.

Max Draper, Wing.

Luke Gardner, Wing.

Easton Fox, Guard.

Coach comment: “The strength of this team is their cohesive ability to play together. They have character which shows with how hard they play, and they posses an enormous amount of grit. I look forward to coaching a unique group of young men that want to win.”

6. Bonneville Lakers

Head coach: Kyle Bullinger (ninth year).

2023 record: 6-15 (sixth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify



2023 offense: 52.4 ppg (No. 29 in 5A).

52.4 ppg (No. 29 in 5A). 2023 defense: 56.9 ppg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Nick Sebahar, G, Sr.

Ben Tesch, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Landon Schmitt, G, Sr.

Zac Combe, G, Sr.

Hayden Ashbridge, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “The Bonneville coaching staff is excited about the upcoming season. We have a healthy combination of returning contributors, as well as newcomers who will be looking to make an impact.”

7. Roy Royals

Head coach: Ryan Hannah (first year).

2023 record: 15-10 (tied for second in Region 2 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 63-29, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 55 ppg (No. 20 in 6A).

55 ppg (No. 20 in 6A). 2023 defense: 48.8 ppg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Bronson Belnap, Guard, Senior.

Corben Schuffenhauer, Guard, Senior.

Isaac Burnett, Wing, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Daxton Warren, Guard, Senior.

Colby Frokjer, Wing, Junior.

Dahlen Pontius, Post, Senior.

Coach comment: “Our boys work extremely hard and play for one another. The leadership of returning starters Bronson Belnap and Corben Schuffenhauer will be huge for us this season. I have a ton of confidence that our team’s skill set and work ethic will allow our team to compete at a high level this season. I am thrilled to have the group of players that we have here at Roy High.”

8. Clearfield Falcons

Head coach: Scott McClaughlin (second year).

2023 record: 7-15 (seventh in Region 1 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 84-56, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 51 ppg (No. 23 in 6A).

51 ppg (No. 23 in 6A). 2023 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Trace Hansen, G, Senior.

Spencer Jones, G, Senior.

Peyton Kotter, G, Senior.

Chase Mcneill, C, Senior.

Tayvian Singletary, F, Senior.

Davis Woll, F, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Jaxon Bishop, G, Junior.

Mikey Creel, F, Junior.

Sam Droge, C, Junior.

Wyatt Williams, F, Junior.

Coach comment: “I have a great group of players returning, and some promising newcomers. In the offseason the players have been working hard to expand their skill sets. They have had a year to develop with my coaching style and I expect to see a more refined offense. We are excited to have a lot of new teams on the schedule and the competition of our new region opponents.”

Region 6

1. Alta Hawks

Head coach: Travis Ohrn (third year).

2023 record: 24-4 (second in Region 8 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Beat Timpview, 64-53, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 70 ppg (No. 3 in 5A).

2023 defense: 52.4 ppg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Jaxon Johnson SF, Sr.

Ace Reiser PG, Sr.

Carter Doleac PF, Sr.

Carter Goodfellow SG, Sr.

Bo Compton PG, Sr.

Matt Mckea SF, Jr.

Dash Reiser PG, So.

Key newcomers:



Zak Paepke SG, So.

Coach comment: “We’re excited for the upcoming season. We have a great group of returning contributors who are hungry to compete. We’re excited about this years team that has a great mix of seniors and underclassmen.”

2. Olympus Titans

Head coach: Matt Barnes (27th year).

2023 record: 24-3 (first in Region 6 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 71-51, in the 5A semifinals.



2023 offense: 71.7 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

71.7 ppg (No. 2 in 5A) 2023 defense: 52.2 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Dutch Cowdell, G, Sr.

Jordy Barnes, G, Sr.

Gavin Lowe, G, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Reef Smylie, F, Sr.

Eli Mayfield, F. Sr.

Will Blanck, F, Sr.

Weston Olsen, G. Jr.

Coach comment: “The Titans will be small again, but have many good pieces. I really like my kids and am looking forward to a fun year.”

3. Highland Rams

Head coach: Chris Jones (third year).

2023 record: 11-13 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 50-48, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 57.2 ppg (No. 25 in 5A).

57.2 ppg (No. 25 in 5A). 2023 defense: 55.9 ppg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:

Matt Lambson, G, Sr.

Grayson Gaddis, W, Sr.

Sefa Brown, W, Sr.

Isaiah Drisdom, G, So.

George McConkie, C, Sr.

Stathis Mizanthidis, C, Sr.

Soren Ries, W, So.

Jack Anderton, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bodie Dodge, G, So.

Coach comment: “Love our team. We went through incredible up and downs last year … and with that experience I’m confident that made us tougher and now willing to do what it takes to have a great season.”

4. Skyline Eagles

Head coach: Marcus Frazier (second year).

2023 record: 17-8 (second in Region 6 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 75-68, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 66.3 ppg (No. 5 in 5A).

66.3 ppg (No. 5 in 5A). 2023 defense: 61.4 ppg (No. 20 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Landon Shaw, F, Senior.

David Rasmussen F, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Itay Lustgarten PG, Sophomore.

Kai Sorenson F, Senior.

Andrew Lindquist F, Junior.

Malakai Philip G, Junior.

Trenton Wells G, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We are young, but we like our talent. If we coach them we will give ourselves a chance as the year progresses.”

5. Brighton Bengals

Head coach: Tim Gardner (second year).

2023 record: 17-8 (third in Region 6 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 70-55, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 60.2 ppg (No. 18 in 5A).

60.2 ppg (No. 18 in 5A). 2023 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Nash Matheson, G, Sr.

Caden Morzelewski, G, Sr.

Josh Mawhinney, FW, Jr.

Bradley Easton, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Luke Christensen, FW, Sr.

Creighton Evers, G, Jr.

Jaxon Soto, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a tough-minded group that will need to commit to rebounding and team defense. We look forward to the process and building to play our best basketball in February.”

6. East Leopards

Head coach: Scott Fields (first year).

2023 record: 12-11 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 61-58, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 52 ppg (No. 30 in 5A).

52 ppg (No. 30 in 5A). 2023 defense: 49.7 ppg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Cooper Dood, G Sr.

Sawyer Sutton, G, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are small, we are undersized and we do not have a lot of Varsity experience returning.”

7. West Panthers

Head coach: Duane Bourdeaux (fourth year).

2023 record: 6-14 (tied for fourth in Region 2 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 72-51, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 25 in 6A).

2023 defense: 56.2 ppg (No. 8 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 7

1. Orem Tigers

Head coach: Jace Tavita (first year).

2023 record: 15-11 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 47-34, in the 5A semifinals.



2023 offense: 62.8 ppg (No. 10 in 5A).

62.8 ppg (No. 10 in 5A). 2023 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Asher Young, F, Sr.

Trey Hiatt, F, Sr.

Chance Dastrup, G, Jr.

Kai Wesley, F, So.

Key newcomers:



Jax Allen, G, Jr.

Tate Robinson, G, So.

Max Lewis, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team that is battle-tested. We’ve got a competitive schedule, but it’s nothing these boys can’t handle.”

2. Springville Red Devils

Head coach: Justin Snell (ninth year).

2023 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 59-46, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 59.8 ppg (No. 21 in 5A).

59.8 ppg (No. 21 in 5A). 2023 defense: 54.5 ppg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Jamyn Sondrup, Center, Sophomore.

Mason Hansen, Guard, Sophomore.

Luke Nadauld, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Andrew Miller, Guard, Junior.

Ethan Chapman, Forward, Senior.

Dylan Corfield, Guard, Senior

Coach comment: “We’re very excited for the upcoming year. We have some good players coming back with experience along with new players ready to step up and fill some roles. We should be very well rounded and be able to play multiple styles. As long as we can stay healthy as well as play defense and rebound we should have a pretty good year.”

3. Timpview Thunderbirds

Head coach: Izzy Ingle (third year).

2023 record: 18-9 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 64-53, in the 5A championship.



2023 offense: 61.6 ppg (No. 13 in 5A).

61.6 ppg (No. 13 in 5A). 2023 defense: 56.2 ppg (No. 10 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

Head coach: Johnny Averett (15th year).

2023 record: 9-13 (third in Region 9 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 61.2 ppg (No. 16 in 5A).

61.2 ppg (No. 16 in 5A). 2023 defense: 62.9 ppg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Bennett Averett SG, Sr.

Matthew Peterson F, Sr.

Brogan Miles PG, Sr.

Easton Merrell F, Sr.

Justin Carlisle F, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a few returners this year that gained some valuable experience last season. We look forward to seeing how some of our other contributing players perform. We like our team this year and are eager to compete.”

5. Salem Hills SkyHawks

Head coach: Blake Francom (sixth year).

2023 record: 16-9 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 66-61, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 65.8 ppg (No. 7 in 5A).

65.8 ppg (No. 7 in 5A). 2023 defense: 58.8 ppg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Chase DeGraffenried, G, Sr.

Kolby Dyches, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kason Averett, G, Sr.

Aaron Hable, G, Sr.

Kort Stewart, G, Sr.

Jordan Ritchie, G, Sr.

Ethan Hopkins, C, Jr.

Jedi Nelson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are replacing a lot of production this year, but we look forward to competing in a tough region. We will be led by Chase DeGraffenried and another deep and talented senior class. We need to be a team that defends and rebounds effectively despite not being a very big team. If we can do that consistently we have a chance to be pretty good.”

6. Cedar Valley Aviators

Head coach: Blake Pugmire (fifth year).

2023 record: 18-6 (second in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 63-62, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 65.5 ppg (No. 8 in 5A).

65.5 ppg (No. 8 in 5A). 2023 defense: 57.7 ppg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Heath Christensen, PG, Sr.

Hunter Larson, SF, Sr.

Scott Sorenson, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Owen Bawden, C, Jr.

7. Wasatch Wasps

Head coach: Dan McClure (first year).

2023 record: 5-18 (tied for fifth in Region 9 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify



2023 offense: 60.2 ppg (No. 19 in 5A).

60.2 ppg (No. 19 in 5A). 2023 defense: 69 ppg (No. 31 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Sam Lind, G, Sr.

Connor Hendrickson, G, Sr.

Miles Brown, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ethan Moore, G, Sr.

Caleb Smith, G, Sr.

Jake Anderton, F, Sr.

JJ Serre, F, Soph.

Nate Hinckley, G, Soph.

Carsen Behnke, G, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are really excited to get going. Love the group we have returning. We’re hoping to be super competitive in a really tough region.”

8. Spanish Fork Dons

Head coach: Garrett Johnson (third year).

2023 record: 4-18 (tied for fifth in Region 9 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 56.7 ppg (No. 26 in 5A).

56.7 ppg (No. 26 in 5A). 2023 defense: 64.4 ppg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Aaron Dunn, Center, Jr.

Ethan Beckstead, Forward, Sr.

Landon Leatherwood, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Gage Christensen, Guard, So.

Austin Weekes, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a group that is ready to work. We are hungry to compete in a tough state and region this year.”