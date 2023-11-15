High school boys basketball: 2023 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new head basketball coaches in 6A this year: Lance Gummersall (Syracuse) and Doug Meacham (Herriman).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Layton Lancers

layton

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kelby Miller (15th year).

2023 record: 16-8 (second in Region 1 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 73-70, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 65 ppg (No. 4 in 6A).

65 ppg (No. 4 in 6A). 2023 defense: 59.4 ppg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



KJ Miller, Guard, Sr.

Mekhi Martin, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:



David Katoa, Guard, Sr.

Sam Romer, Guard, Jr.

Josh Checketts, Center, Jr.

Jonah Fullmer, Guard, Jr.

Cade Tidwell, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a great season of basketball at Layton High School. The work that the players have put in during the offseason, along with our preseason schedule, will have us ready for region play and beyond. This group likes playing basketball with one another and it shows on the court. Our team has two returning All-State starters and adds several players ready for the varsity level. As long as we can get healthy, stay healthy and players buy in, accept and excel in their roles, this should be a successful season at LHS.”

2. Davis Darts

davis

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Chad Sims (10th year).

2023 record: 14-12 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 54-52, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 57.3 ppg (No. 17 in 6A).

57.3 ppg (No. 17 in 6A). 2023 defense: 54.2 ppg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Ike Morgan, Guard, Sr.

Coleman Atwater, Guard, Jr.

Zach Fisher, Forward, Sr.

Caleb Taylor, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Paden Chamberlain, Guard, Sr.

Connor Swapp, Forward, Sr.

Gavin Pearce, Forward, Sr.

Easton Ralphs, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for another high school basketball season. Our guys have worked really hard this offseason to get themselves ready. Hope to be playing our best basketball by January.”

3. Farmington Phoenix

farmington

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kasey Walkenhurst (sixth year).

2023 record: 15-9 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 63-60, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 64 ppg (No. 5 in 6A).

64 ppg (No. 5 in 6A). 2023 defense: 60.8 ppg (No. 21 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Paul Beattie, Forward, Senior.

Jayden Haskell, Guard, Senior.

Ethan Atkinson, Forward Senior.

Braden Larsen, Guard, Senior.

Ethan Harris, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Carter Nordquist, Guard, Senior.

Coach comment: “We will be a senior-heavy team this year with a lot of experience. If we focus on getting better every day and competing, we will give ourselves a chance to make a run in February.”

4. Fremont Silverwolves

fremont

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Corey Melaney (15th year).

2023 record: 16-8 (first in Region 1 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 57-52, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58.8 ppg (No. 13 in 6A).

58.8 ppg (No. 13 in 6A). 2023 defense: 54.2 ppg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Hunter Hansen, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Easton Duft, Guard, Junior.

Tyler Allen, Forward, Senior.

Ryker Saunders, Guard, Senior.

Jaxon Slaugh, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “I love our team and my coaching staff.”

5. Weber Warriors

weber

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Landon Cosby (fifth year).

2023 record: 6-16 (sixth in Region 1 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 58-52, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 63.5 ppg (No. 6 in 6A).

63.5 ppg (No. 6 in 6A). 2023 defense: 68.9 ppg (No. 24 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Hunter Schenck, Guard, Sr.

Tyler Payne, Guard, Jr.

Malachi Spencer, G/F Sr.

Key newcomers:



Will Stratford, Forward Jr.

Ben Olpin, Guard, Jr.

Jordan Oberholtzer, Guard, So.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to get going.”

6. Syracuse Titans

syracuse

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Lance Gummersall (first year).

2023 record: 15-8 (third in Region 1 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Cyprus, 58-56, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58 ppg (No. 15 in 6A).

58 ppg (No. 15 in 6A). 2023 defense: 54.5 ppg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Terik Hamblin , F, Sr.

Josh Godfrey, F, Sr.

Logan Goddard , F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Skyler Orton, G, Soph.

Brad Trejo, G, Jr.

Hudson Hess, G, Jr.

Beckham Rees, G, Soph.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to see a youthful group take the court this season. There is a lot of talented youth in the program that can’t wait to see play under the bright lights. We hope to compete in every game of our region and contend for wins along the way.”

Region 2

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

corner canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Dan Lunt (eighth year).

2023 record: 26-3 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Beat American Fork, 66-51, in the 6A championship.



2023 offense: 73.2 ppg (No. 1 in 6A).

73.2 ppg (No. 1 in 6A). 2023 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Brody Kozlowski, W/F, Sr.

Taylor Feroah, W/F, Sr.

Isaac Neibuar, W/F, Sr

Key newcomers:



Derelle Desire, F, Sr.

Bryton Valdez, G, Jr.

Noah Bendinger, G, Jr.

Tyler Mortensen, G, Soph.

Hayden Gribble, F, Sr.

Peterson Lunt, G, Jr.

Brigg Jensen, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “Look forward to this upcoming year. We will be long and athletic. We will be a great defensive team with the ability to spread the floor on offense with great shooters.”

2. Herriman Mustangs

herriman

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Doug Meacham (first year).

2023 record: 12-12 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 71-55, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 66 ppg (No. 2 in 6A).

66 ppg (No. 2 in 6A). 2023 defense: 65.5 ppg (No. 23 in 6A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Malcolm Johnson, F/C, Senior.

Ike Palmer, G/F, Senior.

Cale Barclay, F/C, Junior.

Carlo Mulford, PG, Soph.

Stockton Blanchard, G, Junior.

Beckham Willes, G, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Luke Brooks, F/C, Senior.

Jayden Newman, G, Senior.

JJ Tomsick, G, Junior.

Drey Stilson, G, Junior.

Coach comment: “We have some experienced players returning who have put in a lot of time individually on their weaknesses in the offseason. If we continue to make some strides on our team defense and commitment to rebounding, this group will hopefully be playing our best in March.”

3. Bingham Miners

bingham

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Straatman (fifth year).

2023 record: 12-13 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Cyprus, 68-60, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 59.4 ppg (No. 12 in 6A).

59.4 ppg (No. 12 in 6A). 2023 defense: 58.8 ppg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Stockton Tueller, Guard, Senior.

Luke West, Guard, Sophomore.

Jason Peterson, Forward, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Rykan Meadows, Center, Senior.

Rhett Dawson, Guard, Senior.

Tyson Shewell, Forward, Senior.

Coach comment: “We are expecting a lot out of our two returning guards in Stockton Tueller and Luke West. We have some pieces that not many people have seen or heard about that are great players. We have another tough preseason which will help prepare us for a very competitive region. With quite a few new players to the varsity level, we will look to gain experience and learn what it takes to become a very competitive team as the season progresses.”

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

mountain ridge

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Scott Briggs (fifth year).

2023 record: 8-16 (fifth in Region 3 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Roy, 46-33, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 54.9 ppg (No. 21 in 6A).

54.9 ppg (No. 21 in 6A). 2023 defense: 58.8 ppg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Spencer Krainich, F, Sr.

Will Lindsey, F, Jr.

Jake Allen, G, Sr.

Jackson Briggs, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Wyatt Sylvester, G, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about the upcoming season and the team that we will put on the floor. We expect to be competitive and play hard every night. We bring back a team of good shooters, good teammates and coachable players. Looking forward to getting started.”

5. Riverton Silverwolves

riverton

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Skyler Wilson (10th year).

2023 record: 17-7 (first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 46-44, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 57.5 ppg (No. 16 in 6A).

57.5 ppg (No. 16 in 6A). 2023 defense: 53.1 ppg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Zach Edwards, PF, Sr.

Christian Heninger, C, Sr.

Kaden Allred, SG/PG, Sr.

Ben Barrus, SF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Evan Berrett, PG, Jr.

Vaughn Johnson, PF/SF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the upcoming season! We graduated five main players from last year’s region championship team, but we have some capable returning players that are eager to contribute. We have some good size and experience in the post, along with talented guards and wings. It should be a fun season.”

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

copper hills

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: John Watkins (fifth year).

2023 record: 12-12 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 61-44, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 60 ppg (No. 10 in 6A).

60 ppg (No. 10 in 6A). 2023 defense: 57.5 ppg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Isaiah Reiser, PG, Sophomore.

Boston Lambourne, SG, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Jacob Curtis, G, Sophomore.

Tyler McVey, F, Senior.

Wesley Curtis, F, Junior.

Coach comment: “Excited to watch this team grow and compete this year.”

Region 3

1. American Fork Cavemen

american fork

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Cuff (sixth year).

2023 record: 19-9 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 66-51, in the 6A championship.



2023 offense: 61.8 ppg (No. 7 in 6A).

61.8 ppg (No. 7 in 6A). 2023 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Tiger Cuff, Guard, Senior.

Blake Rawson, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Diego Mulford, Guard, Senior.

Reese Dent, Forward, Senior.

Jared Shepherd, Guard, Senior.

Jake Mulholland, Guard, Senior.

Xander Hale, Center, Senior.

Coach comment: “We are really excited for another basketball season here at AF. We love our guys. They are coachable. We have another tough schedule that will prepare us to get better.”

2. Lehi Pioneers

lehi

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Quincy Lewis (fourth year).

2023 record: 19-6 (first in Region 8 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 58-50, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 63.1 ppg (No. 9 in 5A).

63.1 ppg (No. 9 in 5A). 2023 defense: 48.7 ppg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Cooper Lewis, G, Sr.

Grayson Brousseau, F, Sr.

Easton Hawkins, G, Jr.

Bryson Bromley, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Gabe Cowan, F, Sr.

Kaleb Moore, F, Sr.

Cy Hansen, F, Sr.

Jace John, G, Sr.

Cole Welch, G, Jr.

Ashton Shewell, G, Fr.

Coach comment: “We return a two-year starter and three-year starter off a team that won the region championship last year. I like our experience, depth and versatility. It will be fun to be in a new region with new challenges.”

3. Lone Peak Knights

lone peak

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Robert Ross (sixth year).

2023 record: 17-9 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon , 70-54, in the 6A semifinals.



2023 offense: 61.4 ppg (No. 8 in 6A).

61.4 ppg (No. 8 in 6A). 2023 defense: 60.6 ppg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Tom Kramer, Guard, Sr.

Ike Stayley, Guard, Jr.

Chamberlain Burgess, Forward, Jr.

Jackson Taylor, Guard, Jr. (started one-third of season).

Key newcomers:



Ty Cogswell, Forward, Jr.

Logan Belcher, Sr.

Seth Haskett, Sr.

Crew Schwarz, Sr.

Crew Fotheringham, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about the possibilities with this years group. If we can develop some toughness, we look forward to what can be accomplished.”

4. Westlake Thunder

westlake

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Nate Carling (10th year).

2023 record: 14-11 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 83-53, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 60.9 ppg (No. 9 in 6A).

60.9 ppg (No. 9 in 6A). 2023 defense: 59.9 ppg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jace Adams, G, Sr.

Symon Su’a, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kyler Hadfield, F, Jr.

Graydin Anderson, G, So.

Satch Hepworth, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “This year’s Thunder team will be young and hungry to prove themselves. We will be tested early and often with a challenging preseason and region schedule. We are excited for the opportunity to compete.”

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings

pleasant grove

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Randy McAllister (22nd year).

2023 record: 11-14 (fifth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 60-56, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 53.2 ppg (No. 22 in 6A).

53.2 ppg (No. 22 in 6A). 2023 defense: 56.8 ppg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Makai Peterson, G, Sr.

Carson Rasmussen, G, Jr.

Ryker Mikkelsen, G, Jr.

Ryan Hadley, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Andrew Anderson, G, Jr.

Milo Johansson, G, So.

Jaxon Brown, G, So.

Ty Palmer, G, Jr.

Ethan Hillyard, G, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are really looking forward to the start of the season. The beauty of this year’s team is that we truly do not know what to expect. There are so many first-time varsity players and underclassmen that the team should consistently evolve throughout the season into what we hope will be an extremely competitive team. Our style of play will definitely be adjusted to fit our strengths and will be a pleasure to coach, amazing to play and exciting to watch.”

6. Skyridge Falcons

skyridge

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Gardner (eighth year).

2023 record: 7-16 (sixth in Region 4 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 59-39, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 56.6 ppg (No. 18 in 6A).

56.6 ppg (No. 18 in 6A). 2023 defense: 59.7 ppg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Dane Housley, G, Sr.

Jordan Kohler, F, Jr.

Jackson Mosteller, F, Sr.

Tate Larson, G, Sr.

Ethan Gagon, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Cohen Fountaine, G, Sr.

James Ducker, G, Sr.

Ryder Gentry, F, Soph.

Davis Fyans, F, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the 2023-24 season. We have a good group of returners that are looking to competing in Region 3 and 6A. Our team will be built on defense and teamwork and we are excited about the progress through the offseason. We have a difficult preseason schedule, which will prepare us for a very tough region slate.”