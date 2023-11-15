BYU’s been on the receiving end of Big 12’s murderer’s row of running backs

BYU found out fast the Big 12 is the home of yard-gobbling running backs,

They graze the turf for big-time yardage. They are strong, fast and run behind mammoth offensive lines. They have breakaway speed and power-run capabilities.

That is a big reason BYU’s struggling defense ranks 12th in the Big 12 in stopping the run, allowing 180.6 yards per game on the ground, and is No. 13 in allowing yards per play with the rush at 5.0 per carry.

It won’t get any easier against Oklahoma on Saturday with veteran defensive tackles John Nelson and Caden Haws doubtful for the third week in a row.

The Big 12 features six of the top 20 rushers in college football.

It’s murderer’s row.

The list includes the nation’s No. 1 rusher in Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon, who has gained 1,250 yards on 186 carries. He has scored 12 touchdowns and averages 6.7 yards per carry. BYU gets Gordon next week in Stillwater.

Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks is the No. 4 rusher in the country with 1,136 yards on 187 carries (eight touchdowns and a 6.1 average). When BYU’s defense was more healthy and playing more sound football, the Cougars yielded a net of 101 yards to Brooks (one TD and a 3.4 average per carry, both below his season average in a BYU win in Provo).

Texas star Johnathan Brooks ranks No. 6 in the country, but suffered a knee injury last week and is lost for the season. Brooks’ work this season includes 187 carries for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 6.1 yards per carry. In BYU’s loss to the Longhorns in Austin two weeks ago, Brooks gained a net 98 yards on 16 carries with a TD and a 6.1-yard average per carry.

Rounding out the top 10 rushers in the country is a fourth Big 12 back, University of Central Florida star RJ Harvey. He has 1,082 yards on 170 carries with 12 touchdowns and a 6.4-yard-per-carry average. Last week in a loss to Kansas, Harvey averaged 8.1 yards on 16 carries for 133 yards and scored a touchdown.

The nation’s 16th-ranked running back is TCU’s Emani Bailey, who has 1,006 yards on 186 carries. He has five touchdowns and averages 5.4 yards per tote. In TCU’s blowout win over BYU, Bailey gained 61 yards on 13 carries for a 4.7 average. He did rip off a 25-yard run.

The No. 20-ranked runner in the NCAA is Kansas star Devin Neal, who has 965 yards on 155 carries and 10 touchdowns. He averages 6.2 yards per carry. When the Cougars traveled to Kansas and lost to the Jayhawks, Neal gained 91 yards on 17 carries. While he averaged 5.4 yards per carry, he did not score a touchdown on the ground.

On Saturday in LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Cougars will face another threat in Sooners redshirt freshman Gavin Sanchuk. While Sanchuk has only started the last four games, his performances have been equal to many of the best in the league.

Sanchuk is averaging 7.0 yards per carry and gained 135 yards on 22 carries last week against West Virginia. He gashed the WVU defense for 6.1 yards per carry.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill has made stopping the run a priority and admits it has been a challenge during BYU’s three-straight blowout losses to Texas, West Virginia and Iowa State.

Hill said BYU’s challenges are with fundamentals, players not using proper technique in tackling and trying to do too much within his system.

“We have guys who are trying to cover for somebody else, trying hard to do too much, and are missing their assignments and position.” Sometimes that includes just getting in the way of a teammate as evidenced by BYU “losing the edge” on many run-play defensive attempts.

BYU Sooners TV Cougars on the air

No. 14 Oklahoma (5-2, 8-2)

at BYU (2-5, 5-5)

Saturday, 10 a.m. MST

LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM







But make no mistake about it, the Big 12 is a running back’s haven.

The league fields running backs who make plays.

If you don’t stop the run in this conference, you are left with huge defensive challenges to hold down yards and scores.

The Cougars have struggled to stop the run and can’t get off the field on third downs.

The latest BYU statistics in the NCAA have the Cougars’ defense ranked 114th in rushing defense and 112th in third-quarter percentage defense.

Saturday, what will Sawchuk do in Provo?

How much resistance can BYU provide?

Well, quite frankly, BYU will try to not launch his Heisman campaign.