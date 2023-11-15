Why a Taysom Hill jersey is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled a new display this week that will likely be of interest to BYU football fans.

The display features the jersey, wristband and shoes worn by former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill when he made NFL history earlier this month.

During a Nov. 5 game between Hill’s current team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Bears, Hill scored the 10th receiving touchdown of his career. In doing so, he became one of only two NFL players to have at least 10 receiving touchdowns, 10 passing touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns during his time in the league.

“Hill joins Hall of Famer Frank Gifford as the only two players in league history to reach those numbers. In his seven-year career, Hill has become a triple-threat on offense, totaling 26 rushing, 11 passing and 10 receiving touchdowns,” according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Three other former NFL players have at least 10 of each type of touchdown: Jimmy Conzelman, Red Grange and Charley Trippi, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Like Gifford, all three of those players are in the Hall of Fame.

Hill may not be there yet, but he has become an undeniable weapon on the Saints offense. In the past seven seasons, Hill has made an impact as a quarterback, tight end and special teams player.

During a press conference after the Nov. 5 game, Hill thanked his coaches for being so creative, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“As I hear and think about stuff like (the record,) it’s overwhelming, and I have a lot of gratitude to be able to be part of this program and play with coaches that are creative enough to give me opportunities,” he said.

Visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame can find Hill’s game-worn jersey, wristband and cleats in the Pro Football Today gallery.

