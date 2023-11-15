Get a free Frosty from Wendy’s right now, no purchase necessary

Wendy’s is celebrating the season of giving with a gift to its loyal fans — a free Frosty.

To celebrate the recent return of Wendy’s limited-edition peppermint Frosty and new peppermint Frosty cream cold brew, the fast-food chain is offering customers a free small Frosty or a small Frosty cream cold brew through the mobile app, no purchase required.

Customers have from now until Saturday, Nov. 19, to snag the free treat. The offer is only available through the Wendy’s app at participating locations in the United States, per Today.

Wendy’s introduced the fan-favorite, wintery Frosty flavor last year, which is described as having “bursts of refreshing peppermint” in every bite, per People.

Wendy’s free chicken nuggets

Wendy’s is offering customers free chicken nuggets every Wednesday through the end of the year. Fans can redeem the deal through the fast-food chain’s mobile app, and the deal is available with any purchase.

“Fans are looking for the hottest holiday deals, the deal that can’t be beat — and Wendy’s is answering with the hottest gift of the season. America’s favorite redhead is spreading the holiday spirit and helping fans beat the holiday slump with free Chicken Nuggets every hump day,” the restaurant shared in a press release.

There are seven Wednesdays left in 2023 to take advantage of this deal:

