Utah lands 2025 four-star quarterback Wyatt Becker

Utah started its 2025 recruiting cycle with a bang.

Four-star quarterback Wyatt Becker, who attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, announced his commitment to the Utes on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback chose Utah over a lengthy list of schools that included Georgia, Florida State Penn State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

“There were a lot of reasons why I committed to Utah and I feel great about my decision. I think coach (Kyle) Whittingham is one of the best head coaches in the country and I love (offensive coordinator coach (Andy) Ludwig and all the other coaches up there as well,” Becker said, per 247Sports.

Becker, who has thrown for 2,423 yards and 29 touchdowns on 66% accuracy this year, has led Sierra Canyon to an undefeated season thus far and a No. 21 ranking in the MaxPreps poll. The Trailblazers will play Mater Dei in the CIF Division I playoff semifinals.

“I love how they run their program and every time I visited, it felt more like home. They have been great in how they recruited me this whole process so I’m very excited to be a Ute,” Becker said, per 247Sports.

He’ll join a 2025 quarterback room that would include Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson, along with Mack Howard, Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose.

