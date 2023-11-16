High school girls basketball: 2023 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new head basketball coaches in 4A this year: Maile Fano (Orem), Samantha Johnson (Timpanogos), Hollie Ottley (Uintah), Sue Hoskins (Snow Canyon), Dax Jacobson (Jordan), Tyson Mortensen (Green Canyon) and Jaycee Carroll (Mountain Crest).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 8

1. Mountain View Bruins

MOUNTAIN VIEW

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jessica Millgate (second year).

2022-23 record: 10-11 (fifth in Region 8 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 55-29, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 49.4 ppg (No. 13 in 5A).

49.4 ppg (No. 13 in 5A). 2023 defense: 50 ppg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Jaycee Carlson, SG, Sophomore.

Lia Suguturaga, Forward, Junior.

Tia Mortensen, PG, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Kimberlee Brown, SG, Junior.

Halle Richards, Forward, Junior.

Sienna Bramble, SG, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We are very excited to continue to build upon our success from last season and leave our best on the court. We look forward to playing bruin basketball.”

2. Provo Bulldogs

provo

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Amanda Barker (seventh year).

2022-23 record: 10-13 (fourth in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 51-33, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 48.9 ppg (No. 15 in 5A).

48.9 ppg (No. 15 in 5A). 2023 defense: 49.8 ppg (No. 23 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Timpanogos Timberwolves

timpanogos

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Samantha Johnson (first year).

2022-23 record: 14-9 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 51-49, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 54.3 ppg (No. 7 in 5A).

54.3 ppg (No. 7 in 5A). 2023 defense: 45 ppg (No. 12 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Uintah Utes

uintah

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Hollie Ottley (first year).

2022-23 record: 11-8 (third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 55-39, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 47.6 ppg (No. 16 in 5A).

47.6 ppg (No. 16 in 5A). 2023 defense: 44.1 ppg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



McKenzie White, Point Guard, Senior.

Zoey Glenn, Guard, Senior.

Charlie Gilroy, Guard, Senior.

Rylee Crane, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Joy Spencer, Guard, Junior.

Lauren Labrum, Guard, Junior.

Emily Bake, Center, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a great year, we have a deep bench with four starters coming back with lots of experience and leadership. We have all new coaching staff and a new region, so it won’t be without its challenges. But we are optimistic and look forward to seeing these girls improve and excel in doing what they love.”

5. Orem Tigers

orem

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Maile Fano (first year).

2022-23 record: 5-16 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 34.2 ppg (No. 29 in 5A).

34.2 ppg (No. 29 in 5A). 2023 defense: 48 ppg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Coach comment: “I am excited for the upcoming season for these ladies and hope they will see their potential as much as I see in them. Orem High School has some good talent and we are looking forward to working with them and hopefully having a successful season.”

6. Payson Lions

payson

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Chad Bahr (fifth year).

2022-23 record: 16-6 (second in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 62-44, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 52.5 ppg (No. 9 in 5A).

52.5 ppg (No. 9 in 5A). 2023 defense: 43.9 ppg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Oaklie Jackman, Forward, Senior.

Cheznie Roundy, Guard, Senior.

Alice Hales, Guard, Senior.

Olivia McClain, Center, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Kyah Bahr, Guard, Junior.

Quincy Mathews, Guard, Junior.

Emmy Hales, Guard, Sophomore.

Avery Roundy, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We have continued on our path forward for success. The offseason was very productive in developing our talented youth. We will be young but we will have a real shot at winning a lot of games. I believe we will have one of the best groups I’ve ever had. This teams depth is their strength along with some gifted seniors.”

Region 9

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

snow canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Sue Hoskins (first year).

2022-23 record: 18-6 (first in Region 10 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 59-57, in the 4A semifinals.



2023 offense: 61.3 ppg (No. 2 in 4A).

61.3 ppg (No. 2 in 4A). 2023 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Olivia Hamlin, Guard, Junior.

Kelly Howard, Guard, Junior.

Fetuao Tapasa, Post, Senior.

Joey Jensen, Guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Kyza Andrews, Forward, Senior.

Macie Hoskins, Forward, Junior.

Chaylee Andrews, Post, Sophomore.

Kaylin Wynia, Post, Freshman.

Coach comment: “Very good. Lots of talent and experience. High-powered offense with a great young post players.”

2. Desert Hills Thunder

desert hills

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ron Denos (10th year).

2022-23 record: 12-12 (third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 64-36, in the 4A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 46.8 ppg (No. 7 in 4A).

46.8 ppg (No. 7 in 4A). 2023 defense: 49.6 ppg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Jacie Riding, G, Sr.

Hannah Heaton, G, Sr.

Jenna Brown, F, Sr.

Ashtin Hansen, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “I have a great core of players with experience and looking forward to see what they become. It will be fun to have more teams to compete against with a larger classification. We are looking forward to the challenge that lays ahead of us.”

3. Dixie Flyers

dixie

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Coty Bundy (second year).

2022-23 record: 15-9 (second in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 57-41, in the 4A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 44.7 ppg (No. 9 in 4A).

44.7 ppg (No. 9 in 4A). 2023 defense: 41.6 ppg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Kealah Faumuina, Forward, Senior.

Hali Smith, Guard, Senior.

Jaycee Bundy, Guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Averi Gledhill, Forward, Senior.

Brinlee Bennett, Guard, Junior.

Kathryn Campbell, Guard, Junior.

Khymana Keil, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We have three returning starters two seniors and one junior. The seniors have been great leaders and have shown how excited they are for their senior season. They are great basketball players but even better young ladies. We have a lot of girls competing for spots and playing time. We are excited for what is to come for this upcoming season.”

4. Hurricane Tigers

hurricane

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Pepper Reddish (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 7-13 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 51-35, in the 4A rirst round.



2023 offense: 43.9 ppg (No. 10 in 4A).

43.9 ppg (No. 10 in 4A). 2023 defense: 50 ppg (No. 10 in 4A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Abbigail Stout, Guard, Senior.

Addison Crandall, Center, Senior.

Nizhoni Dominguez, Forward, Senior.

Ana Larsen, Point Guard, Senior.

Kaili McKeehan, Forward, Senior.

Whitney Esplin, Guard, Senior.

Karen Myers, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Adalyn Johnson, Point Guard, Junior.

5. Cedar City Reds

cedar

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Cory Nielsen (seventh year).

2022-23 record: 5-16 (fifth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 44-33, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 37.7 ppg (No. 12 in 4A).

37.7 ppg (No. 12 in 4A). 2023 defense: 47.7 ppg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Kiara Hansen, Forward. Sr.

Gabby Gomez, Guard, So.

Kenzie Bird, Guard, Jr.

Kelsi Orton, Guard, Jr.

Mya Bishoff, Wing, So.

Annalyse Shimada, Wing, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Riley Albrecht, Guard, So.

Tylee Nielson, Guard, So.

Coach comment: “Region is going to be very hard and competitive. Every team returns multiple starters.”

6. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

crimson

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Cassie Hahl (second year).

2022-23 record: 2-16 (seventh in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 49-27, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 40.7 ppg (No. 11 in 4A).

40.7 ppg (No. 11 in 4A). 2023 defense: 50.2 ppg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Kenadee Richey, Guard, Sr.

Kinsey Plewe, Guard, Sr.

Summer Adams, Guard, Sr.

Alyssa Whittaker, Forward, Jr.

Colleen Korella, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ysabelle Martinsez, Guard, Fr.

Jaynee Hahl, Guard, Fr.

Josie Myers, Forward, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am excited for this season. We have been through a lot as a program and this year we hopefully have the potential to finally put it all together. I love coaching these girls.”

7. Pine View Panthers

pine view

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ben Luce (fifth year).

2022-23 record: 7-17 (sixth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 55-47, in the 4A first round.



2023 offense: 46.8 ppg (No. 6 in 4A).

46.8 ppg (No. 6 in 4A). 2023 defense: 50.5 ppg (No. 12 in 4A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Reese Gustin, G, So.

Casey Morley, G, So.

Hayden Harris, G, So.

Coach comment: “We’re definitely a young team. We are looking forward to seeing how well we can compete this year.”

Region 10

1. Cottonwood Colts

cottonwood

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tes Soracco (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 17-6 (first in Region 7 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 56-53, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 52.1 ppg (No. 10 in 5A).

52.1 ppg (No. 10 in 5A). 2023 defense: 40.1 ppg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Alivia Hutton, G, Sr.

Avea van der Beek, F/C, Jr.

Ashlyn Tripp, G/F, Jr.

Ciel Budge, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Carley Caton, F/C, So.

Kya Budge, G, Sr.

Bella Morris, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for this season. And look forward to continue to grow off of the success we had last season.”

2. Jordan Beetdiggers

jordan

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Dax Jacobson (first year).

2022-23 record: 14-11 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 46-41, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 56 ppg (No. 5 in 5A).

56 ppg (No. 5 in 5A). 2023 defense: 48.5 ppg (No. 18 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Murray Spartans

murray

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Holly Gillette (10th year).

2022-23 record: 9-13 (fifth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 42-46, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 19 in 5A).

47.3 ppg (No. 19 in 5A). 2023 defense: 46.9 ppg (No. 15 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Mia AuClaire, G, Senior.

Sariah Taeoalii, G, Senior.

Alexa Davies, F, Senior.

Charlotte Scherbel, G, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Grace Taeoalii, G, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to the upcoming season and the challenge of a new region. We have a nice mix of experience and some younger players trying to prove themselves. This group has players who love the game, good chemistry and girls who have been working hard this offseason. We are excited to get going and see how we stack up against many new opponents this year.”

4. Stansbury Stallions

stansbury

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Alex Huxford (second year).

2022-23 record: 9-14 (tied for fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 79-42, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 43.3 ppg (No. 25 in 5A).

43.3 ppg (No. 25 in 5A). 2023 defense: 48.6 ppg (No. 20 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Brooke Jensen, Guard, Senior.

Lola Gardner, Forward, Senior.

Sarah Gibbons, Guard, Senior.

Allie Proctor, Forward, Senior.

Halley McGee, Guard, Junior.

Addi Hansen, Forward, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Leah Larsen, Guard, Sophomore.

Maren Shields, Guard, Sophomore.

Apisi Maile, Guard, Sophomore.

Brynn Leigh Jones, Forward, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We have a nice combination of seniors and juniors with some complementary sophomores. We look forward to competing every night and are excited to be in a new region and classification.”

5. Tooele Buffaloes

tooele

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Julie Bonner (second year).

2022-23 record: 4-15 (sixth in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 33.9 ppg (No. 30 in 5A).

33.9 ppg (No. 30 in 5A). 2023 defense: 50.2 ppg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Josie Boyle, Forward, Senior.

Annie Alizimani, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Halle Hogan, Point guard, Sophomore.

Kennedy Searle, Forward, Freshman.

Coach comment: “We are excited and ready to get going. The girls have put a lot of time in this summer. It’s exciting to see a shift in this team.”

6. Hillcrest Huskies

hillcrest

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Alyssa Nielsen (second year).

2022-23 record: 1-17 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 23.1 ppg (No. 33 in 5A).

23.1 ppg (No. 33 in 5A). 2023 defense: 54.9 ppg (No. 29 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Aasia Julia, C, Sr.

Brooklyn Glover, PG, Sr.

Skylynn Salazar-Bell, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Asinate Mafuahingano, F, Jr.

Dayana Mulamba, C, Jr.

Addison Back, F, Jr.

Skylynn Salazar-Bell, PG, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a very athletic upperclassmen group that is hoping to make a splash in our new region.”

7. Park City Miners

park city

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: David Winkworth (second year).

2022-23 record: 1-19 (tied for sixth in Region 6 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 28.1 ppg (No. 32 in 5A).

28.1 ppg (No. 32 in 5A). 2023 defense: 57 ppg (No. 30 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Leah Yaeger, PG, Sr.

Salem Hull, SG, Sr.

Lilah Hunter, C, Sr.

Lida Liles, G, Jr.

Coach comment: “As we enter our second season in Park City, both our coaching staff and players have put in tremendous effort to ensure a successful year. We recognize that there’s still much work to be done, but we’re filled with excitement as we embark on this new season of basketball in Utah.”

Region 11

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

ridgeline

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Ainsli Jenks (eighth year).

2022-23 record: 25-0 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Beat Sky View, 67-43, in the 4A finals.



2023 offense: 66 ppg (No. 1 in 4A).

66 ppg (No. 1 in 4A). 2023 defense: 36.4 ppg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Macie Brown, F, Senior.

Elise Livingston, G, Senior.

Emilee Skinner, G, Junior.

Hallee Smith, G, Senior.

Brinley Weise, F, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Makaydi Jenks, G, Junior.

Anne Wallace, F, Junior.

Sydnee Zollinger, G, Senior.

Coach comment: “We return most of our girls and it’s a special group. They’re not only special because of what they accomplish together on the court, but I’m most proud of who they are as people. A lot of credit goes to these young ladies and their families for building the culture we enjoy as a program. Our schedule this season is as challenging as we’ve ever had. Every season is its own journey and so we’re excited for the new experiences awaiting us this season.”

2. Sky View Bobcats

sky view

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Vanessa Hall (eighth year).

2022-23 record: 17-7 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 67-43, in the 4A finals.



2023 offense: 52.3 ppg (No. 4 in 4A).

52.3 ppg (No. 4 in 4A). 2023 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Karlee Allen, Guard, Senior.

Makena Smart, Post, Senior.

Claire Fischer, Post, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Macie Summers, Guard, Senior.

Madi Womack, Guard, Senior.

Kenzie Flaherty, Guard, Senior.

Mya Eskelson, Guard, Junior.

Jo Foster, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get back in the gym and get to work. We’ve got some great girls coming back and there are girls that are ready to step up to the challenge.”

3. Green Canyon Wolves

green canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tyson Mortensen (first year).

2022-23 record: 17-6 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 74-33, in the 4A semifinals.



2023 offense: 59.9 ppg (No. 3 in 4A).

59.9 ppg (No. 3 in 4A). 2023 defense: 46.5 ppg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Marissa Best, Center, Senior

Janalynn Blotter, Guard, Senior

Key newcomers:



Cassie Whittaker, Guard, Senior

Mya Hinds, Guard, Sophomore

Talyssa Nelson, Guard, Sophomore

Summer Hahn, Center, Senior

Elly Giordano, Forward, Sophomore

Coach comment: We are excited about our newcomers that are ready to contribute along with our returners. Our girls have put in a lot of work this offseason and are prepared and hungry to compete.

4. Mountain Crest Mustangs

mountain crest

2023-24 Schedule

Head Coach: Jaycee Carroll (1st year).

2022-23 record: 10-14 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 60-56, in the 4A Quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 46 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

46 ppg (No. 8 in 4A) 2023 defense: 48.5 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

5. Bear River Bears

bear river

2023-24 Schedule

Head Coach: Josie Pugsley (2nd year).

2022-23 record: 11-11 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 52-47, in the 4A Quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 48.4 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

48.4 ppg (No. 5 in 4A) 2023 defense: 49.6 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:



Angelie Delgado, Guard

Aubree Fry, Guard

6. Logan Grizzlies

logan

2023-24 Schedule

Head Coach: Tori Craner (3rd year).

2022-23 record: 1-21 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 61-26, in the 4A First Round.



2023 offense: 25.1 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

25.1 ppg (No. 13 in 4A) 2023 defense: 57.3 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

Additional info not provided