High school girls basketball: 2023 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new head basketball coaches in 5A this year: Justin Hassell (Cyprus), Hailee Parry (Roy), Julie Jensen (Alta), Kane Stokes (Brighton), Arielle Meredith (Skyline) and Dave Lainhart (Maple Mountain).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 4

1. Taylorsville Warriors

Head coach: Reggie Jewkes (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 14-8 (second in Region 2 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Layton, 47-45, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 53.3 ppg (No. 5 in 6A).

53.3 ppg (No. 5 in 6A). 2023 defense: 45.7 ppg (No. 11 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Cyprus Pirates

Head coach: Justin Hassell (first year).

2022-23 record: 9-13 (third in Region 2 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 49-35, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 43.4 ppg (No. 19 in 6A).

43.4 ppg (No. 19 in 6A). 2023 defense: 47.2 ppg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Amelia Echtemkamp, Guard, Sr.

Melia Roberts, Forward, Sr.

Tamila Francis, Guard, Sr.

Sela Ama, Guard, Soph.

Jessica Aguire, Guard, Jr.

Gabriella Morfin, Guard, Sr.

EmiLee Anderson, Forward, Sr.

Calee Sharp, Forward, Jr.

Viu Hosea, Forward, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Veanna Pau’u, Center, Fresh.

Coach comment: “We are extremely excited for the upcoming season. We have six seniors who will lead the way and a supporting cast that has a great mix of juniors, sophomores, and a very skilled freshman. We are returning two All-Region players and have a handful of other girls that will absolutely be competing for a spot on one of the All-Region teams at the end of this season. We are very optimistic and positive about what we have the potential to achieve this season.”

3. Hunter Wolverines

Head coach: Emily Walters (second year).

2022-23 record: 4-19 (sixth in Region 2 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 34.8 ppg (No. 23 in 6A).

34.8 ppg (No. 23 in 6A). 2023 defense: 55.1 ppg (No. 24 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Naia Makakona, G, Sr.

Dakota Peyton, Post, Sr.

Vanessa Pauni, G, Sr.

Destini Perez, G, So.

Key newcomers:



Kalysa Ng, PG, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to see what this year brings. We have many returners and some new up and coming players that will make an impact. Look for our returners to set the pace and bring it this year.”

4. West Jordan Jaguars

Head coach: Lei Lolohea (seventh year).

2022-23 record: 9-15 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 61-28, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 49.5 ppg (No. 14 in 6A).

49.5 ppg (No. 14 in 6A). 2023 defense: 53.5 ppg (No. 22 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Kearns Cougars

Head coach: Bob Ostberg (second year).

2022-23 record: 5-15 (fifth in Region 2 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to West, 55-31, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 34.7 ppg (No. 24 in 6A).

34.7 ppg (No. 24 in 6A). 2023 defense: 48.8 ppg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Kylee Glade, Guard, Senior.

Adhau Chol, Center, Senior.

Crystal Afemata-Murasco, Forward, Senior.

Iman Finau, Guard/forward, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Lili Adrade-Tellez, Forward/center, Junior.

Ava Tupou, Guard, Freshman.

Malanita Kinikini, Center, Freshman.

Coach comment: “We are improving.”

6. Granger Lancers

Head coach: Manny Taeoalii (second year).

2022-23 record: 3-19 (seventh in Region 2 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 33.2 ppg (No. 26 in 6A).

33.2 ppg (No. 26 in 6A). 2023 defense: 51.8 ppg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Oliva Martin, G, Sr.

Zion Haiola, F, Sr.

Haylie Harper G, So.

Key newcomers:



Elizabeth Owda, G, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to the season. We are a young team with limited varsity experience but we are going to grind all season long and leave it all on the court.”

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

Head coach: Joel Burton (16th year).

2022-23 record: 23-1 (first in Region 5 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Beat Springville, 41-39, in the 5A championship.



2023 offense: 56.1 ppg (No. 4 in 5A).

56.1 ppg (No. 4 in 5A). 2023 defense: 36.2 ppg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Taylor Harvey, Guard/Forward, Junior.

Milika Satuala, Guard/Forward, Sophomore.

Adelaide Stevenson, Guard, Sophomore.

Abby Orme, Guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Maleah Nelson, Guard, Freshman.

Brynna Castleton, Guard/Forward, Freshman.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this upcoming season. With our two returning starters and other returners, we are expecting another good year.”

2. Viewmont Vikings

Head coach: Cameron Gardner (second year).

2022-23 record: 12-12 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 61-44, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 49.6 ppg (No. 12 in 5A).

49.6 ppg (No. 12 in 5A). 2023 defense: 50.4 ppg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Kristina Gunnell, SG, Senior.

Mara Mickelson, SF, Junior.

Aubrey Mulitalo, C, Junior.

Callie Peterson, G, Junior.

Karissa Goff, G, Senior.

Cayla Stout, G, Senior.

Mary Carr, PF, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are excited to compete for a Region 5 title and make a run in the state playoffs.”

3. Woods Cross Wildcats

Head coach: David Simon (eighth year).

2022-23 record: 16-7 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 55-45, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 46 ppg (No. 21 in 5A).

46 ppg (No. 21 in 5A). 2023 defense: 36.7 ppg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Katie King, Forward, Sr.

Mari Nichols, Forward, Jr.

Avery Poulton, Forward, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Kiyomi Tau’taina, Guard, Jr.

Adia Cook, Guard, Soph.

Grace Macarthur, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “We lost some really good senior players/leaders from last year’s team that worked really hard. I am excited to see what this team learned and how their hard work pays off. We do have some girls with experience returning so I think that will definitely help the success of our team.”

4. Northridge Knights

Head coach: Chris Smith (12th year).

2022-23 record: 13-10 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Highland, 58-51, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 20 in 5A).

47.3 ppg (No. 20 in 5A). 2023 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Kaylee Hess, PG, Senior.

Karlee Mayfield, Post, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Sarah Mower, G, Senior.

Marley Cross, F, Senior.

Alyssa Byrd, G, Senior.

Nini Johnson, G, So.

Coach comment: “I’m looking forward to this season, we have a handful of players with varsity experience. Although we’ll be young, we have a lot of heart and versatility that will allow us to be creative on both ends of the court. I can’t wait to see how the season unfolds.”

5. Box Elder Bees

Head coach: Aaron Dooley (10th year).

2022-23 record: 8-15 (fifth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Jordan, 46-41, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 45.9 ppg (No. 23 in 5A).

45.9 ppg (No. 23 in 5A). 2023 defense: 48.3 ppg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Ashlyn Wight, Guard, Senior.

Olivia Godfrey, Forward, Senior.

Kaydence Barber, Guard, Senior.

Kamri Andersen, Forward, Senior.

Maddi Thurgood, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Jocelyn Vranes, Guard, Junior.

Brooklyn Burt, Guard, Junior.

Hannah Jeppsen, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We’re excited about the upcoming season and the potential it holds. While we’re returning only two starters from last year’s team, we’re fortunate to have several players with valuable varsity experience. This experience will be crucial as we look to build a competitive and cohesive team.”

6. Clearfield Falcons

Head coach: JT Soter (second year).

2022-23 record: 8-14 (tied for sixth in Region 1 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 61-33, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 37.8 ppg (No. 21 in 6A).

37.8 ppg (No. 21 in 6A). 2023 defense: 47.5 ppg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Izzy Wyaskett, PG, Soph.

Xiyah Yarbrough, SG, Jr.

Brighton Bernards, G, Soph.

Amoree Scholer, P, Soph.

Julia Smith, P, Sr.

Jayla Kearns, G, Soph.

Gretchen Higley, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Amber Dankwa, G, Sr.

Ciara De La O, G, Fresh.

Ashlee King, G, Jr.

Destini Gomez, G, Soph.

Emi Kano, P, Soph.

Coach comment: “Very excited for the season. The players have been working hard. We started three freshman and a sophomore last year. We have a year under our belt and look to take our program to the next level.”

7. Bonneville Lakers

Head coach: Johnny Caine (third year).

2022-23 record: 4-16 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 37.6 ppg (No. 27 in 5A).

37.6 ppg (No. 27 in 5A). 2023 defense: 49.3 ppg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:

Key newcomers:



Tyler Moss, G, Sr.

Sid Geerdes, F, Sr.

Baylee Andreasen, G, Sr.

Zia Norton, G, Sr.

Whitni Johnson, G, So.

Coach comment: “We have a group of girls that we are really excited about and eager to coach. The team comradery and chemistry is great, they can play ball, and they play the right way. They are all committed to each other and we are looking forward to a fun and competitive season.”

8. Roy Royals

Head coach: Hailee Parry (first year).

2022-23 record: 6-16 (fourth in Region 2 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 61-30, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 34.5 ppg (No. 25 in 6A).

34.5 ppg (No. 25 in 6A). 2023 defense: 45.5 ppg (No. 9 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

1. Brighton Bengals

Head coach: Kane Stokes (first year).

2022-23 record: 14-11 (third in Region 6 with an 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 58-51, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 57.9 ppg (No. 1 in 5A).

57.9 ppg (No. 1 in 5A). 2023 defense: 48.6 ppg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Olivia Stevens, PG/SG, Sophomore.

Sophie Nielson, G/SF, Sophomore.

Lucy Chin, SG, Junior.

Charlotte O’Neal, PF/C, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Taylor Workman, SG/SF, Junior.

Cosette Arnoldsen, G/SF, Junior.

Hazel Smith, C, Sophomore.

Cassidy Mulholland, PF/C Junior.

Ruth Larsen, G/SF, Junior.

Ava Nielsen, G, Sophomore.

Kira Pittman, PF/C, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the season to get underway. In a very competitive Region 6, we look forward to building upon our growth as a program from last season. We have a very talented team, I have seen a great deal of drive, coachability, and willingness to put others before ourselves. The sky is the limit when we stay humble, tune out the noise and take things one game at a time. “

2. West Panthers

Head coach: Olosaa Solovi (second year).

2022-23 record: 20-5 (first in Region 2 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 49-24, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 53.1 ppg (No. 6 in 6A).

53.1 ppg (No. 6 in 6A). 2023 defense: 36.4 ppg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Lau Pele Falatea, G, Soph.

Fina Tuha, F, Jr.

Kaydence Falatea, G, Jr.

Tia Pan, Soph.

Laite Latu, C, Soph.

Honey Hamilton, G, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Tiana Fa, F, Soph.

Sia Hall, G, Soph.

Coach comment: “There is a lot of work ahead but we have a good young core group coming back so we’re excited for them.”

3. Olympus Titans

Head coach: Whitney Jenkins (ninth year).

2022-23 record: 14-8 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 54-48, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 52.9 ppg (No. 8 in 5A).

52.9 ppg (No. 8 in 5A). 2023 defense: 40.5 ppg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Joss Baker, F, Junior.

Keily Trabanino, G, Senior.

Adee Shimoda, PG, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “We have some keys returners who now have a little more experience and growth, so I am excited to see how this year goes for us.”

4. Highland Rams

Head coach: Sala Asiata (third year).

2022-23 record: 16-6 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 65-59, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 57.6 ppg (No. 2 in 5A).

57.6 ppg (No. 2 in 5A). 2023 defense: 50.5 ppg (No. 27 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Danae Asiata, G, Senior.

Quinn Earl, F, Senior.

Mele Giles, G, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Finau Langi, C, Junior.

Katania Olevao, G, Junior.

Kennedy Gurgel, G/F, Junior.

Coach comment: “To improve and compete.”

5. East Leopards

Head coach: Tapasa Tapusoa (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 3-18 (tied for sixth in Region 6 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 35.4 ppg (No. 28 in 5A).

35.4 ppg (No. 28 in 5A). 2023 defense: 59 ppg (No. 31 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Skyline Eagles

Head coach: Arielle Meredith (first year).

2022-23 record: 11-13 (fourth in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 41-34, in the 5A semifinals.



2023 offense: 46 ppg (No. 22 in 5A).

46 ppg (No. 22 in 5A). 2023 defense: 45.2 ppg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Additional info not provided.

7. Alta Hawks

Head coach: Julie Larsen (first year).

2022-23 record: 0-21 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 28.5 ppg (No. 31 in 5A).

28.5 ppg (No. 31 in 5A). 2023 defense: 64.8 ppg (No. 33 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Ashley Ferguson, Center, Senior.

Lavern Toelupe, Forward, Senior.

Brooklynn Larsen, Guard, Junior.

Alia Baldassano, Guard, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu, Guard, Senior.

Aolele Liava’a, guard, Senior.

Maya Mishmash, guard, Senior.

Quincy Kegel, guard, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We are excited about the upcoming season at Alta. With a coaching change, the girls are adapting to the change and they have been working hard through the summer and fall to prepare for the season.”

Region 7

1. Wasatch Wasps

Head coach: Audrey Hull (third year).

2022-23 record: 16-12 (tied for second in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 67-46, in the 5A second round.



2023 offense: 50.6 ppg (No. 11 in 5A).

50.6 ppg (No. 11 in 5A). 2023 defense: 44.1 ppg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Ashley Garner, P/C, Senior.

Fili Liava, G, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Peyton Benkhe, G, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are looking to be one of the teams to beat this season. We want to compete hard every game and get better throughout the season. We have talented players that have worked hard in the off season. We are ready to start the season and have some fun.”

2. Timpview Thunderbirds

Head coach: Haley Steed (third year).

2022-23 record: 19-6 (first in Region 8 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 58-46, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 54.5 ppg (No. 6 in 5A).

54.5 ppg (No. 6 in 5A). 2023 defense: 37.7 ppg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Lina Ballin, Jr.

Rayli Gnaleai, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “Excited for a totally different look this year. We are going to be young and ready to get out and run. As always, we’ll look to be tough on the defensive end.”

3. Springville Red Devils

Head coach: Holli Averett (fifth year).

2022-23 record: 23-3 (first in Region 9 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 41-39, in the 5A finals.



2023 offense: 56.2 ppg (No. 3 in 5A).

56.2 ppg (No. 3 in 5A). 2023 defense: 37.7 ppg (No. 3 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Spanish Fork Dons

Head Coach: Brynlie Nielsen (third year).

2022-23 record: 11-14 (tied for second in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 56-31, in the 5A semifinals.



2023 offense: 44.8 ppg (No. 24 in 5A).

44.8 ppg (No. 24 in 5A). 2023 defense: 49.1 ppg (No. 21 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Salem Hills SkyHawks

Head Coach: Taylor Jones (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 7-15 (fifth in Region 9 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 47.5 ppg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 53.4 ppg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Madi King, G, Senior.

Sage Carrick, F, Senior.

Brooke Warren, G, Junior.

Chenielle Nye, C, Junior.

Addy Tasker, F, Junior.

Bryton Buttars, G, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Stacey Romney, C, Senior.

Bri Frampton, G, Junior.

Reagan Beck, F, Junior.

Kate Barton, G, Sophomore.

Tori Liddle, G, Senior.

Alexa Vance, G, Freshman.

Coach comment: “Look forward to competing with this group of girls. They have worked hard in the offseason to get better and compete in our region. If we can stay healthy, we should have a successful year.”

6. Cedar Valley Aviators

Head Coach: Tony Ingle (third year).

2022-23 record: 10-11 (tied for fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 71-48, in the 5A first round.



2023 offense: 47.4 ppg (No. 18 in 5A).

47.4 ppg (No. 18 in 5A). 2023 defense: 44.2 ppg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Hadley Whiting, Guard, So.

Presley Whiting, Forward, So.

Bree Turner, Guard, Sr.

Gabby Hudson, Guard, Jr.

Afton Beck, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Olivia Kaaihue, Guard, Sr.

Savannah Klodt, PG, Fr.

Eva Okusi, Forward, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a young, talented team. We return five starters and are excited for a few additions that will be key contributors for us. We grew a lot last year and look to keep improving as this season moves on.”

7. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

Head coach: Dave Lainhart (first year).

2022-23 record: 1-19 (sixth in Region 9 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.



2023 offense: 37.8 ppg (No. 26 in 5A).

37.8 ppg (No. 26 in 5A). 2023 defense: 59.8 ppg (No. 32 in 5A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Jaynee Tanner, F, Senior.

Rachel Messick, F, Senior.

Liesel Hansen, F, Senior.

Kylee Gause, C, Senior.

Ashlynn Lainhart, G, Sophomore.

Shaylee Brown, G, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Leah Bailey, PG, Freshman.

Coach comment: “There are several players returning with varsity experience from last year as well as some new incoming players we are excited about. Since the athletes are working with a new staff and a new system, there is a lot to determine about how quickly and well we will mesh together. Providing they continue to put in the hard work, we are optimistic about this year’s group.”