High school girls basketball: 2023 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2023-24 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week, with the fall sports season heading into its final week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new head basketball coaches in 6A this year: Tara Ferrin (Farmington), Trevor Howell (Weber), Lacey Larson (Pleasant Grove) and Charlotte MacFarlane (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Davis Darts

davis

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Anne Jones (13th year).

2022-23 record: 20-3 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 49-36, in the 6A semifinals.



2023 offense: 48.6 ppg (No. 16 in 6A).

48.6 ppg (No. 16 in 6A). 2023 defense: 38 ppg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Kendra Kitchen, Post, Sr.

Kate Richards, Guard, Sr.

T’Maea Eteuati, Guard, So.

Avery Dain, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to this season and trying to build on our success from last year. There are a lot of really great teams in Region 1 and 6A this year so it will be a challenge every night.”

2. Fremont Silverwolves

fremont

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Lisa Dalebout (14th year).

2022-23 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 67-45, in the 6A semifinals.



2023 offense: 53.1 ppg (No. 7 in 6A).

53.1 ppg (No. 7 in 6A). 2023 defense: 44.6 ppg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Kaidance King, Post, Jr.

Syncere Langston, Post, Sr.

Kale Brian, Guard, Sr.

Ama Herrick, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kylee Mueller, Post, So.

Jalyn Coombs, Guard, Jr.

Canyon Britt, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our team has been working hard in the offseason preparing for a very talented Region 1 and an incredible pool of talent that exists in 6A. Our seniors have been excellent leaders with a mix of underclass players stepping into new roles. We have an exciting group of incoming athletes that we expect will contribute immediately. We are eager to get to work and build our team into a group that can compete against the quality teams we will face all season long.”

3. Syracuse Titans

syracuse

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Braden Hamlin (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 16-9 (third in Region 1 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 52-34, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 50.1 ppg (No. 11 in 6A).

50.1 ppg (No. 11 in 6A). 2023 defense: 40.2 ppg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Avery Sanders, PG, Senior.

Maylee Anderson, SG, Sophomore.

Camden King, SF, Senior.

Cortnie Barker, SF/PF, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Olivia Sorenson, C, Sophomore.

Rachel McBride, C, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “We are excited for another girls basketball season. We have a lot of experience coming back with some good leadership and we have some young talent who are looking to make some noise. Looking forward to a fun year.”

4. Layton Lancers

layton

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Rob Reisbeck (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 5-17 (fifth in Region 1 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 59-45, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 39.6 ppg (No. 20 in 6A).

39.6 ppg (No. 20 in 6A). 2023 defense: 52.8 ppg (No. 21 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Avery Potter, Post, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Ebony Davis, Guard, Senior.

Oakley Homer, Guard, Senior.

Ashlynn Purcell, Post, Senior.

Katlynn Spendlove, Post, Senior.

Conley Santizo, Guard, Senior.

Roxy Casper, Guard, Junior.

Lindsey Thurgood, Post, Junior.

Taya Pace, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to the upcoming season. The girls have put in a lot time in the offseason to get better and are excited to see their hard payoff.”

5. Farmington Phoenix

farmington

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Tara Ferrin (first year).

2022-23 record: 12-11 (fourth in Region 1 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 40-35, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 49.1 ppg (No. 15 in 6A).

2023 defense: 41.4 ppg (No. 6 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Weber Warriors

weber

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Trevor Howell (first year).

2022-23 record: 5-17 (tied for sixth in Region 1 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 55-45, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 35 ppg (No. 22 in 6A).

35 ppg (No. 22 in 6A). 2023 defense: 46.8 ppg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Allie Clark, Guard, Senior.

Abigail Sayer, Guard, Junior.

Logyn Howell, Forward, Junior.

Sunee Shaw, Forward, Senior.

Katelyn Poulsen, Guard, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Rylee Jugler, Forward, Sophomore.

Katelyn Arbon, Forward, Sophomore.

Evie Devries, Guard, Sophomore.

Coach comment: “Very excited to coach this group of girls who are extremely coachable and hard working. We will be a young team collectively, but have some varsity experience. We look to get better and improve each week and come together as a team in order to find success.”

Region 2

1. Copper Hills Grizzlies

copper hills

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jake Timpson (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 17-7 (third in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 48-40, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 49.8 ppg (No. 12 in 6A).

49.8 ppg (No. 12 in 6A). 2023 defense: 43.9 ppg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Ellie Taylor, G, Senior.

Ayla Marston, G, Junior.

Skylie Barker, G, Junior.

Taylor Johnson, Post, Junior.

Alyssa Loza, G, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Aspen Fraser, Post, Junior.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of girls returning and if we can defend and rebound at a high level we can compete with anyone.”

2. Bingham Miners

bingham

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Skyler Beard (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 10-14 (fifth in Region 3 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 64-54, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 52.9 ppg (No. 8 in 6A).

52.9 ppg (No. 8 in 6A). 2023 defense: 54.9 ppg (No. 23 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Brianna Badonie, PG/SG, Senior.

Umu Tukuafu, F, Senior.

Raylynn Richardson, G/F, Junior.

Brielle Blanchard, PG, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Peyton Gough, F, Senior.

Mak Horsley, G, Senior.

Emaline Roberts, G, Junior.

Lena Casperson, F, Junior.

Reagan Littlewood, G, Junior.

Addy Horsley, PG, Junior.

Kate Nelson, F, Junior.

Stacia Peoples, G/F, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a young team that is excited to compete.”

3. Corner Canyon Chargers

corner canyon

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Craig Morris (third year).

2022-23 record: 8-16 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 88-43, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 51 ppg (No. 9 in 6A).

51 ppg (No. 9 in 6A). 2023 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 25 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Elli Mortensen, F/C, Sr.

Maia Rhay, Athlete, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re out to make this the most memorable season any of our girls have ever had.”

4. Herriman Mustangs

herriman

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Kent Smith (sixth year).

2022-23 record: 18-6 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 48-44, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 56.4 ppg (No. 3 in 6A).

56.4 ppg (No. 3 in 6A). 2023 defense: 49.8 ppg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Halli Burbidge, Shooting guard.

Shelby Ulibarri, Point guard.

Kenndy Brown, Forward.

Haily Hilton, Forward.

Key newcomers:



Faith Fairbanks, Center.

Brittea Berge, Wing.

Kyla Talbot, Guard.

Coach comment: “Good group of hardworking girls who should win some games together.”

5. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

mountain ridge

2023-24 schedule

Head Coach: Kenzie Newton (fifth year).

2022-23 record: 19-6 (tied for first in Region 3 with an 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 73-65, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 58 ppg (No. 2 in 6A).

58 ppg (No. 2 in 6A). 2023 defense: 45.6 ppg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jessica Maynard, Forward, Sophomore.

Kya Newton, Guard, Sophomore.

Jada Jangard, Guard, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Kallee Olson, Guard, Junior.

Brooklyn Simon, Guard, Junior.

Courtney Jenson, Forward, Junior.

Kaylee Montgomery, Guard, Freshmen.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for this upcoming season. We have a lot of talent and a group that has a team first mindset. These girls have been putting in a lot of work this off-season and it will be fun to see them grow and develop together.”

6. Riverton Silverwolves

riverton

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Jonathan Haag (second year).

2022-23 record: 11-11 (fourth in Region 3 with a 3-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 61-51, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 49.7 ppg (No. 13 in 6A).

49.7 ppg (No. 13 in 6A). 2023 defense: 50 ppg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Faythe Stauffer, G, Jr.

Emmalee Christensen, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Savannah Drury, G, Sr.

Maggie Hamblin, P, So.

Halle Talbot, G, So.

Gabby Murdoch, G, So.

Ashley Halladay, P, Sr.

Ella Lange, F, Jr.

Madi Burr, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “I am really excited about this group. We will have a good mix of seniors and youngsters that are bought in and excited to play hard and together. If they hunt for great shots instead of good ones and commit to focused, physical defense, then we will be a tough out.”

Region 3

1. Lone Peak Knights

lone peak

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Nancy Warner (11th year).

2022-23 record: 24-3 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Beat Skyridge, 64-49, in the 6A finals.



2023 offense: 66.3 ppg (No. 1 in 6A).

66.3 ppg (No. 1 in 6A). 2023 defense: 39.6 ppg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Shawnee Nordstrom, PG, Senior.

Sarah Bartholomew, F/C, Senior.

Kaylee Rich, F, Senior.

Naia Tanuvasa, G, Senior.

Katy Lawrence, G, Junior.

Kennedy Woolston, G, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Zuri Nordstrom, Guard, Freshman.

Coach comment: “The girls have all been working hard this offseason and are eager to get going and compete together. I’m excited about our strong senior leadership and experience that will keep us working hard as we work together to accomplish our goals.”

2. Skyridge Falcons

skyridge

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Shaylee Nielsen (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 20-6 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 64-49, in the 6A finals.



2023 offense: 55.9 ppg (No. 4 in 6A).

55.9 ppg (No. 4 in 6A). 2023 defense: 49.2 ppg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Shae Toole, Guard, Senior.

Cambree Blackham, Guard, Senior.

Sadie Buttars, Post, Senior.

Bella Sika, Guard, Junior.

Merceius Mili, Guard, Junior.

Ellah Oeser, Post, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Payton Newbold, Guard, Senior.

Jada Smith, Guard, Senior.

Lilly Meyer, Guard, Junior.

Kyah Perkins, Guard, Sophomore.

Portia Hugh, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We are returning a lot of key players from last year that will give us great leadership and experience. Two of our top contributors, Cambree Blackham and Bella Sika, will be returning late in the season after coming off ACL injuries, so we will look to others to carry some extra weight during preseason. Senior Shae Toole will carry much of the load with her leadership and ability to contribute in all aspects of the game. Merceius Mili, Ellah Oeser and Sadie Buttars are top returners who have worked hard this offseason to improve and play big roles this season. We are also excited to see some new players contribute at the varsity level this year that have been working hard in the program the last few years and are ready to step up and contribute. We look forward to competing in a really competitive region and making a championship run.”

3. Westlake Thunder

westlake

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Charlotte MacFarlane (first year).

2022-23 record: 17-8 (third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 72-39, in the 6A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 50.4 ppg (No. 10 in 6A).

50.4 ppg (No. 10 in 6A). 2023 defense: 41.2 ppg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Austyn Feller, SF, Senior.

Chloe Jensen, SG, Senior.

Jada Willis, PG, Senior.

Key newcomers:



CJ Cox, PF, Junior.

Janiece Sikander, PG, Freshman.

Avery Thompson, PG, Freshman.

4. Lehi Pioneers

lehi

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Sean Seastrand (fourth year).

2022-23 record: 17-7 (second in Region 8 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 46-41, in the 5A quarterfinals.



2023 offense: 49.3 ppg (No. 14 in 5A).

49.3 ppg (No. 14 in 5A). 2023 defense: 43.4 ppg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Addy Scrivner, Guard, Sr.

Sammi Love, Guard, Sr.

Hadlie Warren, Guard, Sr.

Malia Havea, Post, Sr.

Kinly Faux, Post, Sr.

Ellie Hill, Wing, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kenzie Jepson, Guard, Jr.

Phoenix Sweat, Guard, Jr.

Brynlee Cook, Guard, So.

Madi Andrews, Wing, So.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to bringing everyone back this year and making the jump to 6A. I think our girls are excited for the challenge and have been working hard to be ready for it.”

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings

pleasant grove

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Lacey Larson (first year).

2022-23 record: 7-16 (sixth in Region 4 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 63-49, in the 6A first round.



2023 offense: 48.5 ppg (No. 17 in 6A).

48.5 ppg (No. 17 in 6A). 2023 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 26 in 6A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Tabi Clark, Forward, Sophomore.

Sarah Newman, Forward, Senior.

Amber Cook, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Makayla Boyer, Guard, Freshman.

6. American Fork Cavemen

american fork

2023-24 schedule

Head coach: Aimee Dorais (second year).

2022-23 record: 10-12 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 56-39, in the 6A second round.



2023 offense: 45.9 ppg (No. 18 in 6A).

45.9 ppg (No. 18 in 6A). 2023 defense: 47.6 ppg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Calli Condie, Guard, Senior.

Sarah Mathis, Guard, Junior.

Leah Moeaki, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Sabrina Hansen, Forward, Junior.

Kora Kennington, Forward, Junior.

Ambri Jenson, Guard, Junior.

Samantha Smith, Guard, Junior.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to integrate the strong senior leadership of Calli Condie with a crew of new contributors. Region 3 is a gauntlet night in and night out, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete and get better.”