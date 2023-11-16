Taylor Swift-themed cruise plans to set sail in 2024

It’s full steam ahead for Swifties — travel company Marvelous Mouse Travels is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in 2024, and you can book a ticket now.

It’s been a big year for fans of the pop superstar, as Swift has embarked upon a massive global tour and released two rerecorded albums, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” The year 2024 will see her continue her tour around the world before returning for a second U.S. leg in October in Miami.

The Swift-themed cruise departs from Miami on Oct. 21, 2024, the day after Swift’s last show in the city, so extra-dedicated fans can attend the concert one day and hop on the cruise the next. Here’s everything you need to know about the cruise and how to join.

‘In My Cruise Era’

The cruise is a four-day expedition that will take members throughout the Bahamas on a Royal Caribbean ship and includes a host of Taylor Swift-themed activities for guests to participate in while at sea.

The cruise’s website invites guests to “celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer.”

Listed events include a welcome cocktail party, friendship-bracelet swapping (an activity that has become commonplace at Swift’s shows), themed dance parties and karaoke, scavenger hunts, a door-decorating contest and a Swift trivia night. Fans should also bring their best Swift-inspired outfits, as the cruise promises “nightly eras themes” coordinating with the style of each of Swift’s albums.

The cruise ship will depart from the Port of Miami and stop in CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island, and Nassau, Bahamas. The ship will return to Miami on Oct. 25.

This is a fan-sponsored event led by Marvelous Mouse Travels agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes, all of whom describe themselves as “Taylor fans.” The cruise is not endorsed by Swift or TASRM, her personal publisher.

How much are Taylor Swift cruise tickets?

There are three types of rooms available aboard the Royal Caribbean ship, although the boardwalk balcony options have already sold out.

Interior rooms cost $1,573 total and rooms with an ocean-view balcony cost $1,967, although these prices reflect the cost for two guests combined. The cruise’s website invites anyone who needs a roommate to post a request on its Facebook page.

The cruise fare includes the cost for all of the onboard activities, as well as nightly dinner in the dining room and buffet and a la carte options throughout the ship.

How can I book the Taylor Swift cruise?

Tickets can only be purchased through the Marvelous Mouse Travels website, as buying a ticket on Royal Caribbean will not guarantee a space for the “In My Cruise Era” activities.

