Video: Watch as ‘The Brady Bunch’ star shocks the audience in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance

“The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and Jason Mraz performed a dance-off to Whitney Houston’s “It’s Not Right but It’s Okay” on “Dancing with the Stars” Wednesday. Posted to YouTube after the show aired, the dance-off clip has gotten over 140,000 views.

After being ranked in the bottom for the past several weeks, Williams and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, pulled out all the stops in their salsa routine. Williams, 69, ripped off his shirt.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Williams explained, “What we wanted to do in the most fun way possible is to gain the attention of the judges … because we felt that if they were watching us, they wouldn’t be watching the other couple.”

“And it worked,” he added with a laugh.

“The Brady Bunch” ran from 1969 to 1974, and is comprised of 117 30-minute episodes. Williams made an appearance in every single one.

Comparing “Dancing with the Stars” to the classic American TV show, Williams said, “Far and away, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is the most challenging, most demanding physical professional experience I’ve ever had.”

When asked if he planned to continue dancing, he responded, “I don’t know if I’m going to do it seven days a week, starting at 5 a.m., but yes, I will continue to dance. I take these skills as a wonderful opportunity.”

Though Williams and Murgatroyd were voted off Wednesday, the “Brady Bunch” actor had a positive attitude about it. Valuing the effort he put in throughout the season, he said the dancing skills he learned are something he “want(s) to protect and enjoy and use over and over again on the ballroom dance floor.”