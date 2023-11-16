Bells at Temple Square holiday concert canceled

The Bells at Temple Square holiday concerts have been canceled following the passing of President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

A funeral service for President Ballard will take place on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. in the Tabernacle.

On Wednesday, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced that both concerts in the Tabernacle on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 will not be rescheduled at this time.

“We thank you for your continued support of the Bells at Temple Square, and we look forward to future events,” wrote the choir.

Ticket holders of the sold-out event should have been notified via email of the cancellation, reported The Church News. Previous Bells at Temple Square concerts are available for streaming on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube.

The Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concert will continue as scheduled from Dec. 14 through 16.