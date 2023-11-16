Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Music

Bells at Temple Square holiday concert canceled

By Rebecca Olds Rebecca Olds
SHARE Bells at Temple Square holiday concert canceled
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Bells at Temple Square perform at the Conference Center on Dec. 17, 2021.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Bells at Temple Square perform during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 17, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Bells at Temple Square holiday concerts have been canceled following the passing of President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

A funeral service for President Ballard will take place on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. in the Tabernacle.

Related

On Wednesday, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced that both concerts in the Tabernacle on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 will not be rescheduled at this time.

“We thank you for your continued support of the Bells at Temple Square, and we look forward to future events,” wrote the choir.

Ticket holders of the sold-out event should have been notified via email of the cancellation, reported The Church News. Previous Bells at Temple Square concerts are available for streaming on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube.

The Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concert will continue as scheduled from Dec. 14 through 16.

Related