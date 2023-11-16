Health benefits offered by traditional Thanksgiving foods

Your traditional Thanksgiving feast might be more nutritious than you thought. Turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans are all an excellent source of vitamins and nutrients.

So go back for seconds. Or thirds, guilt-free.

Let’s take a look at the health benefits of five traditional Thanksgiving foods.

1. Turkey is an excellent source of selenium

Turkey is an excellent source of protein, B vitamins, magnesium, iron, phosphorus and zinc. It is important to note that turkey skin is high in fat, according to the American Heart Association.

The notorious Thanksgiving entrée is also rich with selenium, which is known to protect against certain cancers, heart disease and mental decline, per Healthline.

A scientific review of 25 observational studies found that a 50% increase in selenium levels in the blood was linked to a 24% decrease in risk of developing heart disease.

Another large review, from 2016, looked over 69 studies which included more than 350,000 individuals with a high level of selenium in their blood. High blood levels of selenium were linked to lower risk of developing certain cancers such as: colon, breast, prostate and lung.

2. Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A

Considered to be a superfood, sweet potatoes might help protect your eyes due the tuber’s high levels of vitamin A, per Healthline. The orange vegetable is also a wonderful source of fiber, vitamin C, calcium, iron, potassium and other nutrients.

“Just one sweet potato gives you 102% of the vitamin A you need each day. This helps keep your eyes healthy as well as your immune system, your body’s defense against germs. It’s also good for your reproductive system and organs like your heart and kidneys,” reports WebMD.

A 2013 review found that beta carotene — found in sweet potatoes, which the body converts to vitamin A — could aid in the “prevention of age-related eye disease.”

3. Cranberries are high in antioxidants

Cranberry sauce is a sweet turkey topping but it is also packed with some sneaky health benefits. Cranberries are about 90% water, but they are also rich with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, per Cleveland Health Clinic.

“Research has linked the nutrients in cranberries to a lower risk of urinary tract infection (UTI), the prevention of certain types of cancer, improved immune function, and decreased blood pressure,” reports Medical News Today.

Cranberries have also been associated with cavity prevention. The high levels of antioxidant proanthocyanidins found in cranberries regulate harmful acids in the mouth, preventing gum disease, oral cancer and tooth decay, according to a 2019 study.

4. Green beans are 33% folate

Green beans are a low-calorie vegetable with no fat. They are an excellent source of fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K and are 33% folate, reports the Farmer’s Almanac. Green beans are best fresh or frozen. Keep in mind that canned green beans are high-sodium and therefore less healthy.

Folate, a B vitamin, is an important nutrient for pregnant women. This vitamin is essential to the growth of unborn babies and can also reduce the risk of birth defects, according to WebMD.

“Getting enough folate isn’t just important during pregnancy,” reports WebMD. “The B vitamin is also important for reducing depression. Getting enough folate helps to reduce the amount of homocysteine in your body. Too much homocysteine can interfere with your natural production of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, hormones that regulate your mood as well as your sleep and appetite.”

5. Brussels sprouts

These cruciferous vegetables are known for their bitter flavor and often cited as one of the most-hated vegetables but they boast a slew of health benefits.

“Brussels sprouts are full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. You can count on Brussels sprouts to support your immune system, blood and bone health, and more,” reports Medline Plus. “Brussels sprouts are a good source of fiber and potassium and an excellent source of folate. Regularly consuming Brussels sprouts and other cruciferous vegetables may help prevent many common cancers.”