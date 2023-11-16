Travis Kelce can sing? Here’s what the Kelce brothers said about their Christmas duet

Football fans may remember that a trio of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive linemen teamed up to record a Christmas album last year. Well, they’re back and releasing a second album next month featuring some special guests, including Travis Kelce.

The trio known as The Philly Specials — for newer football fans unfamiliar with the name, check out this video of its namesake football play — is comprised of Eagles center Jason Kelce and offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Kelce teamed up with his brother, Travis, to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a parody of “Fairytale of New York” with references to the “City of Brotherly Love.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer broke down and annotated all of the Philadelphia and Kelce brothers references in the song, including “jabroni” — a term Travis Kelce called the mayor of Cincinnati after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Cincinnati Bengals in last season’s AFC Championship game.

What did Travis Kelce say about his singing and duet?

The Kelce brothers discussed the song’s release on their “New Heights” podcast Wednesday, the same day the song was released.

“Well, I can’t wait for everybody to absolutely chop me down and make fun of me for how I sing. This will be fantastic,” Travis Kelce joked.

“Everybody can hear me sing like a little church boy,” he said before breaking into “Silent Night.”

Some other notable guest artists on the forthcoming Philly Specials album include Patti Labelle singing “This Christmas” with Mailata and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman singing “The Dreidel Song.”

The album carries over the Charlie Brown-style album artwork from the last album, which Jason Kelce said the trio picked because it was one of the “most iconic visuals” when it comes to Christmas nostalgia.

“The first year we were trying to figure out the artwork for the album. We wanted it to be like a playful — something that was like nostalgic — and I think we all agreed that that Charlie Brown Christmas album is like one of the most iconic visuals behind it and we decided to make a play on that,” Jason Kelce said.

“This Christmas,” “All I Want For Christmas” and “Fairytale of Philadelphia” are already available to stream, and the entire album will be released on Dec. 1. Vinyls of the album can be purchased online.

Starting at $75, album prices may seem steep, but all proceeds benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to The Philly Specials.

What songs are on The Philly Specials album?

The following songs are on The Philly Specials’ second Christmas album:

