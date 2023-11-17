Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: Defense led Crimson Cliffs to its first 4A state championship

By Carson Hilton
SHARE High school football: Defense led Crimson Cliffs to its first 4A state championship
Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their championship win against Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship.

Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their championship win over Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Five years ago, Crimson Cliffs played its first football season and ended its inaugural season with only a single win.

Five years later, Crimson Cliffs had its most dominant season in program history with only a single loss on the season, and on Friday the Mustangs won their first ever 4A state championship with a 33-0 win over Green Canyon.

“It’s always hard. Year 1 we won one game, Year 2 we won four, Year 3 we lost in the semifinals to Ridgeline, last year we lost in the state championship to Desert Hills, and this year being able to cap it off,” said Crimson Cliffs head coach Wayne Alofipo. “I think we’ve seen our community really buy into what we’re trying to do, and Crimson Cliffs is finally on the map.”

“It’s surreal, I’m just proud of these boys. In Year 5 of our program, to be where we’re at, every year we’ve made some progress and to finally cap it off and get it, it’s a great feeling. I’m just proud for these young men, they deserve this. They’ve earned it. They’ve been working for a long time to get this.”

Green Canyon’s season has been headlined by its defense, which had only given up 11.6 points per game before Friday’s championship game.

So, Crimson Cliffs knew it was important to get ahead early. In its first offensive play of the game, Crimson Cliffs’ Steele Barben threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tyler West.

merlin_3007013.jpg

Crimson Cliffs’ Steele Barben carries the ball with Green Canyon’s Baxter Martin on defense during the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
1 of 28
merlin_3007005.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 28
merlin_3007035.jpg

Green Canyon’s cheer team stunts before the 4A football state championship against Crimson Cliffs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 28
merlin_3007033.jpg

Green Canyon’s team comes out on the field before the 4A football state championship against Crimson Cliffs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 28
merlin_3007031.jpg

Crimson Cliffs’ student section cheers after a touchdown on their first possession during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 28
merlin_3007029.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 28
merlin_3007027.jpg

Crimson Cliffs’ Jace Sweeten, left, and Konner Kell celebrate a fumble recovery during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
7 of 28
merlin_3007025.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 28
merlin_3007023.jpg

Crimson Cliffs’ McCord Christiansen carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
9 of 28
merlin_3007021.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
10 of 28
merlin_3007019.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
11 of 28
merlin_3007015.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
12 of 28
merlin_3007017.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
13 of 28
merlin_3007011.jpg

Crimson Cliffs celebrates their championship win against Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
14 of 28
merlin_3007009.jpg

A Crimson Cliffs coach reacts to a call during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
15 of 28
merlin_3007007.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
16 of 28
merlin_3007003.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
17 of 28
merlin_3007001.jpg

Crimson Cliffs’ Scott Nisson celebrates a safety during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
18 of 28
merlin_3006999.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
19 of 28
merlin_3006997.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
20 of 28
merlin_3006995.jpg

Crimson Cliffs High School’s cheer team performs during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
21 of 28
merlin_3006993.jpg

Crimson Cliffs plays against Green Canyon in the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
22 of 28
merlin_3006991.jpg

Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their championship win over Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
23 of 28
merlin_3006989.jpg

Green Canyon’s Carter Stembridge takes off his helmet after Green Canyon’s loss to Crimson Cliffs for the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
24 of 28
merlin_3006987.jpg

Crimson Cliffs’ Steele Barben throws the ball during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
25 of 28
merlin_3006985.jpg

Crimson Cliffs playersl celebrates their championship win over Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
26 of 28
merlin_3006983.jpg

Crimson Cliffs’ McCord Christiansen, facing, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Boston Adamson during the 4A football state championship against Green Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
27 of 28
Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their championship win against Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship.

Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their championship win against Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
28 of 28
merlin_3007013.jpg
merlin_3007005.jpg
merlin_3007035.jpg
merlin_3007033.jpg
merlin_3007031.jpg
merlin_3007029.jpg
merlin_3007027.jpg
merlin_3007025.jpg
merlin_3007023.jpg
merlin_3007021.jpg
merlin_3007019.jpg
merlin_3007015.jpg
merlin_3007017.jpg
merlin_3007011.jpg
merlin_3007009.jpg
merlin_3007007.jpg
merlin_3007003.jpg
merlin_3007001.jpg
merlin_3006999.jpg
merlin_3006997.jpg
merlin_3006995.jpg
merlin_3006993.jpg
merlin_3006991.jpg
merlin_3006989.jpg
merlin_3006987.jpg
merlin_3006985.jpg
merlin_3006983.jpg
Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their championship win against Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship.

“We planned that right away, that was a Sunday night planning,” said Alofipo. “Coach (Andy) Stokes knew right away, he said, ‘Hey, they’re a good run-stopping defense. They’re fast, the best way to help soften them up is attack them early.’ So, all credit goes to coach Stokes and the boys for executing that.”

Then on the following Green Canyon drive, the Mustangs’ defense forced a fumble. McCord Christiansen ran it in the end zone for a 14-0 Crimson Cliffs lead in the opening five minutes.

The Green Canyon defense didn’t give up a score in the second quarter, but the Crimson Cliffs defense forced a safety for a 16-0 halftime lead.

Crimson Cliffs’ defense didn’t hold back in the second half and shut out Green Canyon, which was only its second shutout in the season. The Mustangs’ nearly gave up a touchdown when Green Canyon got down to Crimson Cliffs’ 3-yard line.

But, the defense held on and kept the shutout intact.

“We’re senior-led in defense,” said Alofipo. “We got 10 seniors that start on defense. So, to have 10 seniors, you would expect that type of performance. We knew it was going to be a defensive battle.

So, just super proud of these young men, these leaders. We have 42 seniors in this class, and I think it speaks volumes to their leadership and what they’ve done as a team.”

The Crimson Cliffs offense piled on 17 more points in the second half, and 401 total offensive yards for the 33-0 4A championship victory.

Mustangs’ Tyler West had 138 reception yards on 10 catches, while Barben led the offense with 295 passing yards on 27 attempts and 22 completions. However, Barben wanted to give credit to his defense.

“Our defense, give a lot of props to them,” said Barben. “They’re amazing and we have their back, and they have our backs. Our community is amazing. They have such great support, so we love them very much.”

merlin_3006991.jpg

Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their championship win over Green Canyon for the 4A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Next Up In Sports
Jordan Love’s latest feat? Beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele declares for the NFL draft
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah football? Tracking 2024 decisions
Is Puka Nacua on pace to break these NFL rookie single-season receiving records?
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah State football? Tracking 2024 decisions
Puka Nacua goes over 1,000 receiving yards on 70-yard TD, his latest record-breaking day