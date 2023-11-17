Suns 131, Jazz 128: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz battled down to the final seconds but fell just short in a 131-128 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Kevin Durant and Jordan Clarkson were going nearly shot-for-shot all night with both hitting really bit shots in key moments. But it was Durant who hit the biggest shot of the night with 18.8 seconds left in the game. He finished with a game-high 38 points.

Worst performance: Josh Okogie was the only player for the Suns that didn’t make a single shot. In 12 minutes off the bench he scored just one point from the free throw line, took a single field goal, missed and committed two fouls.

54.5%: Looking at the stats from each team in the box score, everything is so, so close, but there were a couple of things that the Suns were just slightly better at that edged out the Jazz. Though the Jazz had an incredible night shooting the ball, hitting 44.4% of their 3-pointers, the Suns hit 54.5% of theirs.

37: It wouldn’t be right to talk about Durant’s night without letting you know that Clarkson was right there with him, finishing with a team-high 37 points to go with five assists, three rebounds and a steal.

8: The Jazz committed a season-low eight turnovers against the Suns.

21: Lauri Markkanen had a hard time finding offense in the flow of the game, so he turned to being physical around the rim in order to get himself into the game and was rewarded at the free throw line where he hit 10-of-12 en route to 21 points for the night.

2-1: The Jazz are now 2-1 in group play in the in-season tournament, with their fourth and final group play game coming on Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers.