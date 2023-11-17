Facebook Twitter
Suns 131, Jazz 128: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) blocks Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz battled down to the final seconds but fell just short in a 131-128 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) compete for the ball at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) scramble for a loose ball at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gets off a shot past Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) tries to get a shot off while being defended by Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (0) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Simone Fontecchio (16) try to stop Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) blocks Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is stopped by Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is shoved by Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) grimaces as a Jazz loss against the Phoenix Suns looks imminent at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (0) compete for a loose ball at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) blocks Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Best performance: Kevin Durant and Jordan Clarkson were going nearly shot-for-shot all night with both hitting really bit shots in key moments. But it was Durant who hit the biggest shot of the night with 18.8 seconds left in the game. He finished with a game-high 38 points.

Worst performance: Josh Okogie was the only player for the Suns that didn’t make a single shot. In 12 minutes off the bench he scored just one point from the free throw line, took a single field goal, missed and committed two fouls.

54.5%: Looking at the stats from each team in the box score, everything is so, so close, but there were a couple of things that the Suns were just slightly better at that edged out the Jazz. Though the Jazz had an incredible night shooting the ball, hitting 44.4% of their 3-pointers, the Suns hit 54.5% of theirs.

37: It wouldn’t be right to talk about Durant’s night without letting you know that Clarkson was right there with him, finishing with a team-high 37 points to go with five assists, three rebounds and a steal.

8: The Jazz committed a season-low eight turnovers against the Suns.

21: Lauri Markkanen had a hard time finding offense in the flow of the game, so he turned to being physical around the rim in order to get himself into the game and was rewarded at the free throw line where he hit 10-of-12 en route to 21 points for the night.

2-1: The Jazz are now 2-1 in group play in the in-season tournament, with their fourth and final group play game coming on Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

