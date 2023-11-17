The power of pumpkin loaf, according to Fred Warner and the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his teammates, including former BYU Cougar Fred Warner, shared one of the secrets to their success this week: pumpkin loaf.

Kittle told NFL Films in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s been eating pumpkin loaf before games since 2021, when his dad brought him some ahead of one of his best ever performances.

Why does George Kittle eat pumpkin loaf before games?

On Dec. 5, 2021, Kittle’s father gave him some pumpkin loaf from Starbucks before the 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle was in a receiving slump at the time, recording only 13 catches and 34 yards in the previous two games, according to Pro-Football Reference.

The pumpkin loaf started working its supposed magic five minutes into the game.

The Seahawks fumbled the ball on their own 24-yard line and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed to Kittle for a 24-yard touchdown on the next play, according to ESPN.

Following the touchdown, fullback Kyle Juszczyk yelled “pumpkin loaf” in Kittle’s face, the tight end recounted in this week’s video.

Kittle finished the game two years ago with two touchdowns and 181 yards, which is the third-highest receiving yards total in his career, according to Statmuse. He and Garoppolo credited the pumpkin loaf as the difference maker.

Before the 49ers’ next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Garoppolo and Juszczyk made sure Kittle got more pumpkin loaf. Kittle’s dad brought five loaves so that more players could take part.

The pumpkin loaf led to a similar result that day. In the 49ers win over the Bengals, Kittle had 151 yards and a touchdown.

“So the pumpkin loaf has randomly become a part of my pregame routine,” Kittle said.

What did Fred Warner say about eating pumpkin loaf before games?

Kittle’s wife, Claire, still picks up pumpkin loaf before games for her husband and his teammates, including Warner, whom Kittle is seen scolding in the video during a game for not eating the magical loaf.

Warner may have missed it that game, but he has been one of the beneficiaries of the pumpkin loaf magic.

“I ended up eating it and I think I may have had my best game eating some pumpkin loaf,” Warner said in the video. “I don’t want to say I do it every game, right, but it’s something that if it’s available, I might have me a little pumpkin loaf.”