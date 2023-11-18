Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s loss to Boise State

Final

Boise State 45, Utah State 10

The Aggies remain a win away from bowl eligibility after being shellacked at home by the visiting Broncos.

Utah State had a 10 lead early in the second quarter, but was outscored 45-0 the rest of the game.

At 5-6 overall, the Aggies have one final opportunity to become bowl eligible, on Black Friday against New Mexico.

4th Quarter

Boise State 45, Utah State 10

6:03 — Boise State puts a final stamp on this one, probably, with a 10-yard rush by Jambres Dubar. The Broncos drove 48 yards in eight play, relentlessly running the ball down the Aggies’ throat.

3rd Quarter

Boise State 38, Utah State 10

9:13 — Fresh off a first down, USU quarterback McCae Hillstead throws an interception straight to BSU safety Rodney Robinson. The Aggies have turned the ball over four times tonight.

10:34 — The Broncos open up the second half with another touchdown, this one from star running back Ashton Jeanty from five yards out. BSU drove 71 yards in seven plays, with the Aggies showing little capability of slowing the Broncos’ down.

2nd Quarter

Boise State 31, Utah State 10

0:00 — The Broncos send the teams into halftime with another score, this one a 44-yard field goal by Jonah Dalmas. Boise State dominated the second quarter, blowing out the Aggies in a single frame.

3:59 — Boise State scores again, burying the Aggies in the second quarter. Tight end Matt Lauter has his second touchdown reception of the game, this one from two-yards outs. Three USU turnovers have doomed the Aggies this period. Following the PAT, a brief fight breaks out between the two teams, thanks to an unsportsmanlike penalty on USU defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki. He was also ejected.

5:55 — McCae Hillstead subbed in for Cooper Legas at quarterback for Utah State, and two plays in he fumbles the ball, recovered by Herbert Gums. Braxton Felly has now forced two fumbles for Boise State.

6:27 — Boise State has now scored 21 unanswered points, the latest on another touchdown run by running back George Holani. This one went for 33 yards up the middle of the Aggies’ defense. After a strong start — by their standards — everything has gone wrong for Utah State.

8:00 — USU drove all the way to the Boise State 2-yard line and attempted a 4th down try for a touchdown. Wide receiver Terrell Vaughn was intercepted in the endzone, however — part of a trick play — by BSU cornerback back A’Marion McCoy. The pick ended a 14-play drive by Utah State.

14:30 — Boise State takes the lead with a 26-yard touchdown reception by tight end Matt Lauter. The Broncos scored 14 points in 13 seconds.

14:37 — USU hands the ball right back to Boise State, deep in Aggie territory, on a fumble by running back Robert Briggs. Defensive end Braxton Feely forced the fumble.

14:43 — The Broncos waste little time getting back in the game, with a 75-yard touchdown run by running back George Holani. Holani’s run is the longest run given up this year by the Aggies’ defense and was nearly twice as much yardage gained as Boise State had the entire first quarter.

14:55 — The Aggies build to their lead with a 34-yard field goal by kicker Elliott Nimrod. Nimrod’s kick capped off a 9-play, 63 yard scoring drive, the highlight of which was a season-high 49-yard run by Davon Booth.

1st Quarter

Utah State 7, Boise State 0

The Aggies lead the Broncos at the end of the first quarter, the first time all season that USU has held a lead after the first period.

USU was the much better team in the quarter, despite only recording one touchdown. USU out-gained BSU 155 yards to 44, thanks to explosive plays from wide receiver Jalen Royals and running back Davon Booth.

The Aggies’ defense was also stout against the run — a worry entering the game — holding Boise State to only 21 yards on the ground.

5:45 — The Aggies strike first, with a 57-yard bomb from quarterback Cooper Legas to wide receiver Jalen Royals. The score is the sixth touchdown reception of 50-plus yards this season for Royals, the best mark in all of FBS. The Aggies had struggled offensively until that play with multiple three-and-outs, but the Legas-Royals connection paid off again.

Pregame Prep

