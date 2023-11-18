Injury-plagued Utes missing 3 starters at Arizona

TUCSON — The injury woes continue for the University of Utah.

Utah is missing three key players against Arizona, in addition to continuing to deal with a large number of season-ending injuries.

Defensive end Jonah Elliss, linebacker Karene Reid and safety Cole Bishop are all out for Utah’s matchup against Arizona in Tucson.

Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson and two-way player Sione Vaki are dealing with injuries, but gave it a go against the Wildcats.

Van Fillinger started at defensive end in place of Elliss, Justin Medlock started at linebacker in place of Reid and Nate Ritchie started at safety in place of Bishop.

Elliss has been Utah’s best player along the defensive line, totaling 37 tackles and 12 sacks on the season — No. 2 in FBS — along with a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Reid has been key for Utah at the linebacker position, especially with Lander Barton lost for the season, racking up 54 tackles (1.5 for loss).

Bishop has been a stalwart at safety, totaling 53 tackles (5.5 for loss), two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Along with the three starters missing the game against the Wildcats, Utah also has a lengthy list of season-ending injuries. Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, tight end Thomas Yassmin, running back Chris Curry, running back Micah Bernard, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, linebacker Lander Barton, and defensive end Logan Fano are all out for the season.

