Video: Stanley cup still has ice after entire car melts in fire — company buys girl new car

Danielle Lettering’s car caught on fire — and amid the scorched seats and melted dash sat a shining golden Stanley brand cup still with ice in it. She posted a video to TikTok on Wednesday showing the damage and the Stanley cup. It’s received over 42 million views so far.

One comment said, “Never understood the Stanley hype until now so they better get you money for this free advertisement😂.”

CEO of Stanley Terence Reilly responded to Lettering’s TikTok in another TikTok on the company’s main page, telling her he’s glad she’s safe and that the company wants to send her a couple of special gifts.

The CEO said, “Thanks for sharing the video, because wow. It really shows how Stanleys are built for life. Because what it went through with you, I couldn’t think of a better example of our products quality. But anyway, I’m glad you’re safe.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments saying we should send you some Stanleys,” he continued. “Well, we’re gonna send you some Stanleys. But there’s one more thing. We’ve never done this before, and we’ll probably never do it again, but we’d love to replace your vehicle. All of us at Stanley, we’d really like to replace your vehicle.”

Reilly’s video has already proven a successful marketing maneuver. A majority of the commenters on the company’s TikTok say they plan on buying their first Stanley.

One said, “Not gonna lie, love the honesty of ‘probably not gonna do this again’ and that alone might make me consider buying a Stanley.”

Another said, “Aaaaaaand going to buy my first Stanley — what a fantastic company.”

