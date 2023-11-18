Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 31-24 loss to No. 14 Oklahoma

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Oklahoma. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final score

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

The Cougars had their chances, but BYU can’t pull the upset against the No. 14 Sooners.

The biggest culprit was three costly turnovers — all three led to Oklahoma touchdowns, including a 100-yard pick-six when it looked BYU would take its first lead of the game.

The Cougars put up 390 yards of total offense and had the chance to upset a Sooners team that saw star QB Dillon Gabriel leave with an injury, but the Cougars drop their fourth straight in agonizing fashion.

Now BYU, once 5-2, needs a win at Oklahoma State next week to become bowl eligible.

Fourth quarter

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

7:57— Gavin Sawchuk scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to put the Sooners back out in front. Oklahoma 31, BYU 24.

Oklahoma needed just three plays to score after BYU’s third turnover of the game.

8:43 — Jake Retzlaff turned the ball over for the third time today, as Danny Stutsman strip-sacked the BYU quarterback on third down and Oklahoma’s Jacob Lacey recovered at the BYU 25.

The Sooners have the chance to go back out in front with prime field position.

12:20 — Oklahoma’s Zach Schmit missed a 27-yard field goal wide left after an impressive Sooners drive that stalled out near the goal line.

The Sooners’ 59-yard drive ended with no points.

Third quarter

Oklahoma 24, BYU 24

1:19 — Great response from Jake Retzlaff and BYU — the Cougars marched down the field (including a fourth-down conversion) and Retzlaff scored on a 10-yard run. Oklahoma 24, BYU 24.

BYU moved the ball 75 yards in eight plays — that included six carries for 49 yards and a 26-yard pass on a fourth-down conversion — and it’s a tie game again.

5:55 — WOW. What a game changer.

Just when BYU looked like it could take control after forcing two straight three-and-outs, Billy Bowman Jr. intercepted a Jake Retzlaff pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a pick-six. Oklahoma 24, BYU 17.

💯-yard INT to the house for @Billy2Bowman, OU's third in program history 😮‍💨 #OUDNA | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5DhCIKN9lg — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 18, 2023

The Cougars had moved the ball on the ground on that drive, but Retzlaff turned it over for the second time today, and the Sooners are back on top.

Update from ESPN — Dillon Gabriel is hurt, and is unlikely to return for Oklahoma.

Dillon Gabriel didn't come out of locker room for the second half, apparently has a head injury, per Oklahoma radio. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) November 18, 2023

12:55 — An interesting development in Provo — Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel wasn’t on the field for the Sooners’ first drive of the second half. Oklahoma went three-and-out under backup QB, Jackson Arnold.

Halftime

Oklahoma 17, BYU 17

That may have been BYU’s finest half of football all season, especially considering the opponent.

The Cougars have 213 yards of total offense — Jake Retzlaff is 10 of 17 for 147 yards and two touchdowns while running for 14 yards — and BYU has converted 4 of 8 third downs and a pair of fourth downs, both on scoring drives.

Oklahoma has 236 yards of total offense, led by Dillon Gabriel, who’s completed 13 of 21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

While BYU’s defense is struggling to get pressure on Gabriel, their stop inside the Cougars 5 that led to the Sooners’ field goal was an important stop.

Second quarter

Oklahoma 17, BYU 17

0:00 — Will Ferrin nailed a 49-yard field goal to end the half, ending a gutsy drive for BYU with points that makes it a tie game. Oklahoma 17, BYU 17.

The Cougars stayed aggressive and converted a fourth-and-2 with a 13-yard pass to Isaac Rex to help set up the field goal.

2:43 — Oklahoma went back ahead on a 23-yard field goal from Zach Schmit, though BYU made a stop inside the 5 to force the field goal. Oklahoma 17, BYU 14.

That drive had a little bit of everything — two Sooner third-down conversions, a rare BYU sack and a pass interference to help move it along early.

7:49 — Jake Retzlaff went to a familiar face, Isaac Rex, for a touchdown from 1-yard out on second-and-goal, and it’s a tie game again. Oklahoma 14, BYU 14.

The Cougars converted a pair of third downs on a 10-play, 75-yard drive — Jake Retzlaff was 4 of 5 for 64 yards on the drive and also ran for 8 yards on two carries.

13:06 — The Sooners capitalized on the Cougars turnover, as Dillon Gabriel hit Jayden Gibson for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Oklahoma 14, BYU 7.

Oklahoma moved the ball 52 yards in seven plays for the score, and Gabriel is already at 145 passing yards with two touchdowns.

First quarter

Oklahoma 7, BYU 7

0:22 — The first turnover of the game comes from BYU, after Jake Retzlaff fumbled an exchange near midfield, wasting a 31-yard punt return from Parker Kingston.

3:05 — A first-quarter touchdown for BYU? Yes, it happened.

Jake Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts on fourth-and-1 in Oklahoma territory, and Roberts made a nice couple moves to fight his way into the end zone for a 23-yard score. Oklahoma 7, BYU 7.

The Cougars had their first third-down conversion in 12 attempts earlier in the drive to help spark the scoring possession, and Jake Retzlaff picked up a pair of first downs with his legs.

8:04 — Nic Anderson caught a 3-yard touchdown on third down, and the Sooners are on the board first. Oklahoma 7, BYU 0.

Dillon Gabriel hit Jayden Gibson for a 55-yard pass to spark the drive.

With his 9th touchdown of the season, @nicanderson04 ties @marvindmims for the OU freshman TD record. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/kN1KjhKWbr — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 18, 2023

Pregame prep

