Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 31-24 loss to No. 14 Oklahoma

The Cougars were too mistake-prone as a chance to pull a top 25 upset slipped through their fingers

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 31-24 loss to No. 14 Oklahoma
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) pushes Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) away during a run as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) pushes Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) away during a run as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Oklahoma. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final score

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

The Cougars had their chances, but BYU can’t pull the upset against the No. 14 Sooners.

The biggest culprit was three costly turnovers — all three led to Oklahoma touchdowns, including a 100-yard pick-six when it looked BYU would take its first lead of the game.

The Cougars put up 390 yards of total offense and had the chance to upset a Sooners team that saw star QB Dillon Gabriel leave with an injury, but the Cougars drop their fourth straight in agonizing fashion.

Now BYU, once 5-2, needs a win at Oklahoma State next week to become bowl eligible.

Fourth quarter

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

7:57— Gavin Sawchuk scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to put the Sooners back out in front. Oklahoma 31, BYU 24.

Oklahoma needed just three plays to score after BYU’s third turnover of the game.

8:43 — Jake Retzlaff turned the ball over for the third time today, as Danny Stutsman strip-sacked the BYU quarterback on third down and Oklahoma’s Jacob Lacey recovered at the BYU 25.

The Sooners have the chance to go back out in front with prime field position.

12:20 — Oklahoma’s Zach Schmit missed a 27-yard field goal wide left after an impressive Sooners drive that stalled out near the goal line.

The Sooners’ 59-yard drive ended with no points.

Third quarter

Oklahoma 24, BYU 24

1:19 — Great response from Jake Retzlaff and BYU — the Cougars marched down the field (including a fourth-down conversion) and Retzlaff scored on a 10-yard run. Oklahoma 24, BYU 24.

BYU moved the ball 75 yards in eight plays — that included six carries for 49 yards and a 26-yard pass on a fourth-down conversion — and it’s a tie game again.

5:55 — WOW. What a game changer.

Just when BYU looked like it could take control after forcing two straight three-and-outs, Billy Bowman Jr. intercepted a Jake Retzlaff pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a pick-six. Oklahoma 24, BYU 17.

The Cougars had moved the ball on the ground on that drive, but Retzlaff turned it over for the second time today, and the Sooners are back on top.

Update from ESPN — Dillon Gabriel is hurt, and is unlikely to return for Oklahoma.

12:55 — An interesting development in Provo — Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel wasn’t on the field for the Sooners’ first drive of the second half. Oklahoma went three-and-out under backup QB, Jackson Arnold.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates after a touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes the catch for a touchdown on Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes the catch for a touchdown with Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Kani Walker (26) and linebacker Dasan McCullough (1) hanging on as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars Chika Ebunoha (15) hits Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) immediately during punt coverage as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) celebrates after a long kick return as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates after a touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU defensive end Tyler Batty encourages fans as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) encourages the fans as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars safety Crew Wakley (38) brings down Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars safety Crew Wakley (38) brings down Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) celebrates after a defensive stop during game against at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) celebrates after a defensive stop on Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) pushes Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) away during a run as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) pushes Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) away during a run as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) avoids Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Phil Picciotti (50) on a kick return as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Oklahoma Sooners take the field as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff passes the ball against Oklahoma at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) makes a catch for a long gain over Brigham Young Cougars safety Crew Wakley (38) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrate after a touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) tries to defend Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) as Anderson makes a catch for a touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) pitches the ball out to running back Aidan Robbins (3) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) brings in a pass as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) gives the play to the offense as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) hits Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) celebrates hitting a 49-yard field goal with teammates as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU fans watch as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) gets off the pass against Oklahoma on Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) gets off the pass ahead of a hit by Oklahoma Sooners defensive linemen Jacob Lacey (54) and Trace Ford (30) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU running back Aidan Robbins breaks away for a long run against Oklahoma at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars running back Aidan Robbins (3) breaks away for a long run ahead of Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kobie McKinzie (11) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) hits the corner as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU coach Kalani Sitake talks with an official as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with an official as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) scores a touchdown as he is hit by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) and defensive back Woodi Washington (5) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU coach Kalani Sitake watches from the sideline as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo, Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches from the sideline as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A performer dances as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables yells at a referee as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Kamden Garrett (7) tries to bring down Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake puts his hand on associate head coach and defensive coordinator Jay Hill on Nov. 18, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake puts his hand on associate head coach and defensive coordinator Jay Hill as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (80) comes up with a fumble as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) launches a pass downfield as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) gets one foot down as he makes a catch for a touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) dives as he tries but fails to make a catch as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Halftime

Oklahoma 17, BYU 17

That may have been BYU’s finest half of football all season, especially considering the opponent.

The Cougars have 213 yards of total offense — Jake Retzlaff is 10 of 17 for 147 yards and two touchdowns while running for 14 yards — and BYU has converted 4 of 8 third downs and a pair of fourth downs, both on scoring drives.

Oklahoma has 236 yards of total offense, led by Dillon Gabriel, who’s completed 13 of 21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

While BYU’s defense is struggling to get pressure on Gabriel, their stop inside the Cougars 5 that led to the Sooners’ field goal was an important stop.

Second quarter

Oklahoma 17, BYU 17

0:00 — Will Ferrin nailed a 49-yard field goal to end the half, ending a gutsy drive for BYU with points that makes it a tie game. Oklahoma 17, BYU 17.

The Cougars stayed aggressive and converted a fourth-and-2 with a 13-yard pass to Isaac Rex to help set up the field goal.

2:43 — Oklahoma went back ahead on a 23-yard field goal from Zach Schmit, though BYU made a stop inside the 5 to force the field goal. Oklahoma 17, BYU 14.

That drive had a little bit of everything — two Sooner third-down conversions, a rare BYU sack and a pass interference to help move it along early.

7:49 — Jake Retzlaff went to a familiar face, Isaac Rex, for a touchdown from 1-yard out on second-and-goal, and it’s a tie game again. Oklahoma 14, BYU 14.

The Cougars converted a pair of third downs on a 10-play, 75-yard drive — Jake Retzlaff was 4 of 5 for 64 yards on the drive and also ran for 8 yards on two carries.

13:06 — The Sooners capitalized on the Cougars turnover, as Dillon Gabriel hit Jayden Gibson for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Oklahoma 14, BYU 7.

Oklahoma moved the ball 52 yards in seven plays for the score, and Gabriel is already at 145 passing yards with two touchdowns.

First quarter

Oklahoma 7, BYU 7

0:22 — The first turnover of the game comes from BYU, after Jake Retzlaff fumbled an exchange near midfield, wasting a 31-yard punt return from Parker Kingston.

3:05 — A first-quarter touchdown for BYU? Yes, it happened.

Jake Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts on fourth-and-1 in Oklahoma territory, and Roberts made a nice couple moves to fight his way into the end zone for a 23-yard score. Oklahoma 7, BYU 7.

The Cougars had their first third-down conversion in 12 attempts earlier in the drive to help spark the scoring possession, and Jake Retzlaff picked up a pair of first downs with his legs.

8:04 — Nic Anderson caught a 3-yard touchdown on third down, and the Sooners are on the board first. Oklahoma 7, BYU 0.

Dillon Gabriel hit Jayden Gibson for a 55-yard pass to spark the drive.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Oklahoma.

