Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 22 Utah’s big loss to No. 17 Arizona

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between the Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final

Arizona 42, Utah 18

Fourth quarter

Arizona 42, Utah 18

0:32 — Backup quarterback Jayden de Laura connected with Tetairoa McMillan for a 51-yard touchdown.

0:43 — In garbage time, Utah put together a 14 play, 88-yard drive for a touchdown in the final minute, and then Bryson Barnes converted the two-point conversion.

Arizona 35, Utah 10

7:57 — Arizona shut the door on any glimmer of hope Utah still had to get back in the game with a seven play, 61-yard touchdown drive. Jonah Coleman broke open a 25-yard run down to the 1, and then he punched it into the end zone on the next play for the score.

Third quarter

Arizona 28, Utah 10

10:00 — Utah put together a decent 12 play, 57-yard drive, but it was stalled at the 18 yard-line and the Utes had to settle for a 36-yard field goal from Cole Becker.

Second quarter

Arizona 28, Utah 7

0:52 — The Utes settled down on both sides of the ball in the second quarter after an awful first, and they finally found the end zone just before halftime when Bryson Barnes connected with Devaugn Vele for a 20-yard touchdown. The play capped a 10 play, 92-yard drive.

Arizona 28, Utah 0

14:53 — On the first play of the quarter, the Wildcats used another screen play to cap another six-play drive (this one 72 yards) for a touchdown. This time, Noah Fifita connected with Michael Wiley, and Wiley took it 31 yards for the score.

First quarter

Arizona 21, Utah 0

4:06 — Following another pretty fruitless offensive drive for the Utes, the Wildcats went 80 yards in just six plays for a touchdown, capped by a screen pass from Noah Fifita to Montana Lemonious-Craig, who took it 32 yards to the house for the score.

Arizona 14, Utah 0

8:32 — After a drive that went nowhere, Utah punted on fourth down but it was blocked by Anthony Ward and he returned it for a touchdown.

✅ Block

✅ Scoop

✅ Score



Anthony Ward puts the Wildcats up by 14 😼 pic.twitter.com/QvHbqUw67z — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023

Arizona 7, Utah 0

10:33 — On the first drive of the game, Arizona moved 75 yards in eight plays for a touchdown. The drive was keyed by a 36-yard play on a third and 15, and then the Wildcats used a trick play to go 21 yards to cap the drive.

🚨 PASSING TD FOR MCMILLAN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7goaEQHLvz — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023

Pregame prep

